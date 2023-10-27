In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, explores the impact of the now-lapsed Storm Babet as it traveled across the UK, Germany, Netherlands and Lithuania. The solar company urges that as large weather events like Storm Babet make landfall in the future, grid operators need to proactively prepare.Behind-the-meter solar production plummeted across the UK, Netherlands and Germany from Oct. 19-20 last week due to the impact of Storm Babet. Clouds from large storms like Babet can reduce irradiance in a location to less than 10% of clear sky conditions. This decreases generation ...

