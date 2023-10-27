Anzeige
Amundi Asset Management 
27-Oct-2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/11/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 10/11/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. - Do please note that after the consolidation, your ETF will not be listed on the London Stock Exchange,which means you will not be able to hold this fund in a UK Individual Savings Account (ISA). If you do currentlyhold this fund in an ISA, you may wish to contact your ISA provider to understand what steps they will take on yourbehalf. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                   First Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME         Index     TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the 
                                    CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF 
                                                   (at Open) 
 
 
 
             AMUNDI MSCI North    MSCI North 
IE000MYCJA42 Physical  America ESG Climate Net America ESG  0,15% EUR ------------------------ 
             Zero Ambition CTB UCITS Broad CTB 
             ETF Acc         Select Index 
 
 
 
 
             AMUNDI MSCI USA SRI 
             Climate Net Zero     MSCI USA SRI 
IE000R85HL30 Physical  Ambition PAB UCITS ETF  Filtered PAB  0,18% EUR ------------------- 
             Acc           Index 
 
 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME        Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
                                      NRAM      London 
                                      LN   GBX   Stock   09/11/2023 
                                              Exchange 
                                      NRAU      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   09/11/2023 
             Amundi Index MSCI   MSCI North                Exchange 
LU1437016543 Physical  North America ESG   America ESG   0,15% EUR 
             Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR Broad CTB 
             (C)          Select Index 
                                      ---------------------- 
 
 
                                      USRI      London 
                                      LN   GBp   Stock   09/11/2023 
                                              Exchange 
 
             Amundi Index MSCI USA MSCI USA SRI 
LU1861136247 Physical  SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR © filtered PAB  0,18% EUR 
                         Index 
                                      -------------------------

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 09/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 10/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 09/11/2023 
Merger based on the NAV of                 09/11/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   10/11/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1437016543, LU1437016543, LU1861136247, 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     NRAM,USRI 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 281130 
EQS News ID:  1758571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1758571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

