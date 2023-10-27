DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/11/2023

Amundi Asset Management (NRAM,USRI ) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/11/2023 27-Oct-2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 10/11/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 10/11/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. - Do please note that after the consolidation, your ETF will not be listed on the London Stock Exchange,which means you will not be able to hold this fund in a UK Individual Savings Account (ISA). If you do currentlyhold this fund in an ISA, you may wish to contact your ISA provider to understand what steps they will take on yourbehalf.

Receiving ETFs First Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) AMUNDI MSCI North MSCI North IE000MYCJA42 Physical America ESG Climate Net America ESG 0,15% EUR ------------------------ Zero Ambition CTB UCITS Broad CTB ETF Acc Select Index AMUNDI MSCI USA SRI Climate Net Zero MSCI USA SRI IE000R85HL30 Physical Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Filtered PAB 0,18% EUR ------------------- Acc Index Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) NRAM London LN GBX Stock 09/11/2023 Exchange NRAU London LN USD Stock 09/11/2023 Amundi Index MSCI MSCI North Exchange LU1437016543 Physical North America ESG America ESG 0,15% EUR Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR Broad CTB (C) Select Index ---------------------- USRI London LN GBp Stock 09/11/2023 Exchange Amundi Index MSCI USA MSCI USA SRI LU1861136247 Physical SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR © filtered PAB 0,18% EUR Index -------------------------

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 09/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 10/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 09/11/2023 Merger based on the NAV of 09/11/2023 Merger Effective Date 10/11/2023

