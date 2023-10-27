

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Friday as investors assessed the outlook for growth and earnings amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The benchmark DAX was up 58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,789 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The euro traded lower against a basket of major rivals, a day after the European Central Bank kept rates steady as expected.



MTU Aero Engines rose about 1 percent after the aircraft-engine manufacturer reported higher adjusted sales and earnings for the third quarter and confirmed guidance for the year.



Covestro rallied 2 percent. The plastics and chemicals maker said that it is in talks with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) over a takeover approach.



