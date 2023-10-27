

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence declined in October to the lowest level in nine months, and business morale fell to the weakest level in two-and-a-half years, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer sentiment fell to a 9-month low of 101.6 in October from 105.4 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to decrease slightly to 105.2.



Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers dropped from 115.2 in September to 110.5 in October.



The index measuring the future climate declined to 107.7 from 113.2, and the personal climate index decreased to 98.6 from 102.2.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to 103.9 in October from 104.9 in the prior month.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since April 2021, when it was 101.6.



Among components, all sectors recorded decreases in October, except construction, the survey said.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers worsened to a 35-month low of 96.0 from 96.4, as expected. In construction, the index rose from 160.9 to 163.8.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken