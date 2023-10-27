

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIF.PK), Japanese conglomerate, on Friday posted a rise in net profit for the first-half. However, the company recorded a decline in revenue.



In addition, Hitachi has revised up its full year 2023 guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted Net profit of 209.1 billion yen or 223.88 yen per share, higher than 172.5 billion yen or 179.83 yen per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Pre-tax income was at 322 billion yen as against last year's 282.1 billion yen.



Excluding items, EBITA rose to 400.9 billion yen from 393 billion yen a year ago.



Adjusted operating earnings stood at 325.4 billion yen, compared with 324.6 billion yen in 2022.



Revenue was 4.960 trillion yen, down from 5.416 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company now expects to register profit attributable to Hitachi stockholders of 520 billion yen or 559 yen per share, on revenue of 9.150 trillion yen. In its previous full year 2023 outlook, Hitachi was expecting to report profit of 500 billion yen or 535 yen per share, on revenue of 8.800 trillion yen.



Hitachi said it plans to pay interim dividend of 80 yen, which is 10 yen higher than last year.



