Options Technologythe leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial sector, today announced the launch of StrataNet, a state-of-the-art global trading network designed to deliver highly resilient, ultra-low latency access to the world's key liquidity centers for market data and order entry services.

Options' StrataNet is at the forefront of trading technology, offering high-capacity 100Gb connectivity for ultra-low-latency data. Clients have the flexibility to opt for dedicated or shared hosting solutions that best suit their unique requirements or can connect directly to the network from their existing trading environments for immediate access to global capital markets.

StrataNet additionally provides ultra-low-latency Layer 1 connectivity, normalized real-time and historical market data, and high-precision time services for connected clients. Options' clients benefit from the lowest latency routes, highly resilient infrastructure, comprehensive service management, and 24/7 support for uninterrupted trading operations.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, commented, "In an ever-evolving financial landscape, speed, stability, and resilience are paramount for trading firms seeking to access liquidity and execute trades with confidence.

The cornerstone of our services is our commitment to providing exceptional resilience, stability, and low-latency access to multiple trading venues. StrataNet represents a pivotal milestone in the evolution of trading technology. We're proud to offer a unique, fully managed service wrapper that, combined with high-capacity connectivity, empowers trading firms with unparalleled speed and support."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its deployment of NYSE Chicago Integrated feed, its global expansion of services to the Fixed Income marketsandits collaboration withTools for Humanity

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on X (Formerly Twitter) at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

