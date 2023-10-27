

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose by over $2 a barrel on Friday as a U.S. military attack on facilities in Syria linked to Iran stoked concerns over a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 2.4 percent to $90.0 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 2.3 percent at $85.08.



The U.S. military struck two facilities in eastern Syria that it identified as linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



The attack was in response to a flurry of recent rocket and drone assaults against American soldiers in Iraq and Syria.



Additionally, the Israeli military said its troops and tanks had briefly entered northern Gaza.



The overnight incursion was backed by fighter jets and drones that hit targets in Shujaiya area, Israel's army said.



The army conducted a similar ground operation using tanks and infantry the previous night in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.



