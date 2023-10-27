

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 10-day low of 0.9012 against the U.S. dollar and an 8-day low of 166.57 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8981 and 167.33, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc dropped to 3-day lows of 0.9515 and 1.0926 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9488 and 1.0889, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.91 against the greenback, 164.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the euro and 1.10 against the pound.



