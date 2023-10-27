SOLANO PARTNERS ADVISES ON THE £120M+ SALE OF INTELLI-PARK TO A CONSORTIUM LED BY PALLADIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solano Partners, a next-generation investment bank specializing in innovative technology businesses, announces the successful sale of Intelli-Park, a leading provider of parking technology and management solutions, to an international consortium led by Palladian Investment Partners LLP, with a minority investment from Vecturis Equity, in a landmark transaction valued at over £120 million.

Intelli-Park is innovating the sector, driving asset monetisation for landowners by deploying its evolving Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystem. The company manages 2,000+ UK sites, serving blue-chip clients including McDonalds, Savills, JLL and the NHS. It has also secured a landmark EV distribution contract with Shell and separately expanded into Germany.

The transaction represents a significant milestone for Intelli-Park, pairing an ambitious management team with supportive and strategic capital partners, and will enable Intelli-Park to enhance its technology and services, expedite EV charging infrastructure deployment, and pursue acquisitions in the UK and Europe.

Solano Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Intelli-Park on the transaction.

Ben Cooke, Group Co-CEO of Intelli-Park, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce the successful management buyout of Intelli-Park and extremely excited to be partnering with Palladian Investment Partners and Vecturis Equity in Germany.

A special mention goes to both our team and Solano Partners, who have been instrumental in making this happen."

Jon Edirmanasinghe, Founder of Solano Partners, commented:

"We are delighted to have advised Intelli-Park on its transformational sale and investment from a consortium of international investors. The deal highlights strong appetite for fast growing, tech businesses led by forward thinking management teams and Solano's ability to unlock transformational outcomes for its clients."

Doug Oppenheim, Co-Managing Partner of Palladian, commented:

"Intelli-Park has achieved a well-earned position as an innovator at the forefront of the parking management market, providing digital tools and services to optimise parking assets and enhance underlying customers' experiences. Palladian looks forward to supporting the team in their journey over the coming years."

Notes to Editors

About Solano Partners Ltd

Solano Partners is an independent boutique investment bank that works exclusively with businesses at the forefront of technological innovation. Founded in 2022, Solano's mission is to partner with leading entrepreneurs who drive transformative change and revolutionise the status quo through innovative software solutions. For more information, visit https://www.solanopartners.com/ .

