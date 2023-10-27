

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $656 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $649 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $682 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $3.66 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $656 Mln. vs. $649 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $3.66 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.32 to $3.37



