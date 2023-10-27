

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced four weeks of deals leading up to Black Friday on tens of thousands of items, including many up to 50% off, available - in store, online and in the Target app. The company said, beginning Oct. 29 and running through Thanksgiving weekend, new weekly deals will be available each Sunday through Saturday.



The first week of early Black Friday deals - available Sunday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 4 - include: up to $100 off select Apple iPads; $100 off Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones; and 50% off Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken