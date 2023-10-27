Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H99U | ISIN: US88362T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TG
Frankfurt
27.10.23
21:55 Uhr
24,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,20025,20027.10.
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 13:02
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call - November 2, 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794064/thermon-schedules-second-quarter-fiscal-2024-earnings-conference-call--november-2-2023

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.