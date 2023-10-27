GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Complexity, a GameSquare Company, Launches Cozy Clash Powered By Lenovo

New Top-Tier Challenge Tournament Boasts Open Qualifier Rounds and Unique IRL Components with Complexity HQ Transforming into a Winter Wonderland

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare company, announces Cozy Clash, a new tournament for the North American Game Changers scene, powered by Lenovo. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), the media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands to gaming and youth culture, is proud to announce the new tournament as part of their continued efforts to create meaningful and impactful challenges for the gaming community.

Cozy Clash will span over a month with top tier competition with the final stage to be played out in an IRL physical setting live from the Lenovo Legion Esports Center in Frisco, Texas. The finale will host four teams clashing over a $40,000 USD prize pool. The Cozy Clash will be an official part of the Riot Games OFF//SEASON program and the final VALORANT send-off for the record-setting year of 2023.

For five days, Complexity will transform its headquarters into the theme of a cozy winter wonderland, setting the stage for the final Game Changers VALORANT tournament of the year. With open qualifiers starting before the World Championship and the LAN event taking place just after the showdown in Brazil, The Cozy Clash is the perfect appetizer and dessert course for the hungering fans of the Game Changers scene.

Cozy Clash follows the successful Complexity Paradox Invitational powered by Lenovo Legion this spring, aimed at supporting women and non-binary competitors as part of Women's History Month. This new event marks the latest chapter in the successful cooperation between Complexity Gaming and Lenovo Legion in their quest to highlight and empower inspiring, unique and diverse stories, while elevating inclusion and expanding opportunities for future generations of gamers within esports.

Qualifier Rules:

The Open qualifiers will be open to anyone eligible to compete in the Game Changers tournaments, with no skill requirements or thresholds. In two Double Elimination tournaments a grand total of four LAN participants will be determined. The qualifier dates are chosen in coordination with Riot's OFF//SEASON program and calendar, but are modified with the best needs of all participants in mind. The first qualifier will take place over the span of four days during the weekdays, adding the additional day to allow for later start times - so that everyone, regardless of real world obligations can have a chance to compete.The second qualifier will be held over the weekend on a Saturday and Sunday, with the final game determining the LAN spots being played on Monday. With the condensed scheduling, teams might be fatigued and less focused, so we added an extra day for the finals to ensure the absolute best game play and conditions for the competitors duking it out to travel to Frisco, Texas.

