

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $708 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $618 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $710 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.92 billion from $4.46 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $708 Mln. vs. $618 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.



