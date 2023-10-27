

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $243.7 million, or $5.54 per share. This compares with $352.6 million, or $6.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.7 million or $5.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.892 billion from $6.666 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $243.7 Mln. vs. $352.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.54 vs. $6.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.49 -Revenue (Q3): $6.892 Bln vs. $6.666 Bln last year.



