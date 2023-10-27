

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



Earnings: -$218 million in Q3 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.53 in Q3 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $2.05 billion in Q3 vs. $2.25 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 to $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.96 to $2.03 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.77 Full year revenue guidance: $8.02 to $8.09 Bln



