

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced an additional security assistance package worth $150 million to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing attacks.



This is the first tranche of U.S. military aid for Ukraine since President Joe Biden requested Congress to approve a supplemental funding to ensure Washington's continued support to its allies, mainly Israel and Ukraine.



The latest U.S. military aid, announced by the Department of Defense, aims to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities against Russian forces' aerial strikes on its cities.



The package includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); AIM-9M missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin anti-armor systems; More than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition; Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and Cold weather gear for Ukrainian troops to wear during the upcoming winter.



The latest round of assistance marks the 49th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.



U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine's forces are fighting bravely to reclaim territory seized by Russia's forces, and this additional support will help them continue making progress.



Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has rallied a coalition of nations in support of Ukraine and committed more than $43.9 billion in assistance to help the country defend itself.



