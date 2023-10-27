Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CH | ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 | Ticker-Symbol: AY3
Tradegate
27.10.23
21:02 Uhr
16,925 Euro
+0,110
+0,65 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,59017,01027.10.
16,72016,90027.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2023 | 13:58
264 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica to Present Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8

October 27, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The information will be published on Atlantica's website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on November 12 to 14 at the EEI Financial Conference in Arizona, on November 30 at the BofA Securities 2023 Renewables Conference in New York, on December 6 at the Morgan Stanley Clean Tech Symposium in New York, and on December 7 at the Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utilities Symposium in New York.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 083110. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.