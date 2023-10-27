SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter and Year-to-date Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023. SCI is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions.

Jeremy Young, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said "The Company achieved record revenue for the first nine months and third quarter of 2023. Sales benefited from further implementation of our long-term growth strategy led by increased marketing initiatives and manufacturing efficiencies. The Company is also pursuing market opportunities through research and development projects, including an innovative rotatable precious metal target product. We entered the final quarter of 2023 with a strong order backlog."

Revenue

The Company achieved record revenue for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023. Year-to-date revenue increased 19% to $20,954,960 compared to $17,648,275 a year ago. For the third quarter of 2023, revenue increased 32% to $7,700,123 from $5,816,838 the prior year. Higher volume was the key factor which contributed to the increases for both periods compared to last year. Raw material costs were lower for the first nine months of 2023 and higher for the 2023 third quarter versus the same periods in 2022.

Order backlog was $6.1 million on September 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million at 2022 year-end and $4.2 million on the same date last year. Customer order rates have been strong throughout 2023, which include a substantial number of intra-quarter shipments.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased 12% and 18%, respectively, for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a year ago. For the 2023 year-to-date period, gross profit increased to $3,964,870 from $3,543,352 last year. Gross profit for this year's third quarter increased to $1,386,663 from $1,171,583 for the same period in 2022 due to higher revenue and product mix.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative, research and development (R&D), and marketing and sales) increased 17% to $2,015,617 for the 2023 year-to-date period from $1,727,901 last year. This increase was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits, external R&D consulting and expenses related to exhibiting at additional trade shows in 2023.

Operating expenses for the 2023 third quarter increased 20% to $676,454 versus $561,868 in 2022. Higher compensation and benefits, external consulting and travel expenses related to trade shows were key factors that contributed to the year-over-year increase.

Interest (income)/expense, net

Net interest income was $194,143 for the first nine months of 2023 compared to net interest expense of $11,899 last year. For the 2023 third quarter, net interest income increased to $81,252 from $363 a year ago. Both periods in 2023 benefited from the Company's investments of approximately $2,000,000 in marketable securities during the third quarter of 2022 and subsequently higher interest rates.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased to $515,233 for the first nine months of 2023 from $311,575 a year ago. The 2023 third quarter income tax expense was $212,677 versus $167,375 for the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2023 was 24% compared to 22% for the 2022 calendar year.

Net income

Net income increased 9% and 31%, respectively, for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a year ago. For the 2023 year-to-date period, net income increased to $1,628,163 from $1,491,977 last year. Net income for the 2023 third quarter increased to $578,784 from $442,703 a year ago. Both periods in 2023 benefited from higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by higher operating and income tax expenses.

Earnings per share for the 2023 year-to-date period were $0.36 compared to $0.33 for the same period last year. The 2023 third quarter earnings per share increased to $0.13 from $0.10 a year ago.

Cash and investments

Cash and cash equivalents were $5,798,613 on September 30, 2023, an increase of 47% since December 31, 2022. The Company also had investments in approximately $2,000,000 of marketable securities on September 30, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is attributable to net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by investment in the Company's manufacturing footprint and acquisition of production equipment.

Debt outstanding

Total debt outstanding, comprised entirely of current finance lease obligations, was $71,178 on September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 51% compared to $146,516 at 2022 year-end. There were $75,338 of principal payments during the first nine months of 2023.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, customer guidance, forecasts, plans of the Company and its management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS



ASSETS September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,798,613 $ 3,947,966 Investments - marketable securities, short term 1,000,000 989,265 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 1,291,150 895,839 Inventories 3,187,221 2,177,917 Prepaid purchase orders and expenses 1,263,067 136,134 Total current assets 12,540,051 8,147,121 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,583,873 9,363,206 Less accumulated depreciation (7,269,854 ) (7,101,573 ) Property and equipment, net 2,314,019 2,261,633 Investments, net - marketable securities, long term 997,478 1,000,000 Right of use asset, net 117,487 185,072 Deferred tax asset - 151,164 Other assets 81,248 85,138 Total other assets 1,196,213 1,421,374

TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,050,283 $ 11,830,128 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 71,178 $ 97,367 Operating lease, short term 111,993 105,789 Accounts payable 477,644 514,512 Customer deposits 4,236,427 1,825,595 Accrued expenses 503,439 392,233 Total current liabilities 5,400,681 2,935,496 Long term debt - 49,149 Deferred tax liability 215,967 - Operating lease, long term 19,338 99,834 Total liabilities 5,635,986 3,084,479 Total Shareholders' Equity 10,414,297 8,745,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,050,283 $ 11,830,128

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 7,700,123 $ 5,816,838 $ 20,954,960 $ 17,648,275 Cost of revenue 6,313,460 4,645,255 16,990,090 14,104,923 Gross profit 1,386,663 1,171,583 3,964,870 3,543,352 General and administrative expense 433,656 374,193 1,285,152 1,170,782 Research and development expense 121,554 93,081 372,407 272,197 Marketing and sales expense 121,244 94,594 358,058 284,922 Income from operations 710,209 609,715 1,949,253 1,815,451 Interest (income) expense, net (81,252 ) (363 ) (194,143 ) 11,899

Income before provision for income taxes 791,461 610,078 2,143,396 1,803,552 Income tax expense 212,677 167,375 515,233 311,575 NET INCOME $ 578,784 $ 442,703 $ 1,628,163 $ 1,491,977 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,530,207 4,516,518 4,528,524 4,513,785 Diluted 4,561,708 4,544,651 4,559,208 4,541,590

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)



2023 2022 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 2,328,558 $ 2,051,679 Investing activities (402,573 ) (506,233 ) Financing activities (75,338 ) (72,131 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 1,850,647 1,473,315 CASH - Beginning of period 3,947,966 4,140,942 CASH - End of period $ 5,798,613 $ 5,614,257

