DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 USD LC (1) Operating Results Revenue $ 7,868 $ 7,530 4.5 % 3.4 % Net revenue (2) 4,430 4,623 (4.2 )% (5.1 )% GAAP net income 191 447 (57.3 )% (57.1 )% GAAP EPS 0.61 1.38 (55.6 )% (55.4 )% Core adjusted net income (3) 226 365 (38.2 )% (37.9 )% Core EBITDA (4) 436 606 (28.1 )% (28.5 )% Core EPS (3) 0.72 1.13 (35.7 )% (35.4 )% Cash Flow Results Cash flow provided by operations $ 382 $ 754 (49.3 )% Less: Capital expenditures 76 64 18.6 % Free cash flow (5) $ 306 $ 690 (55.6 )%

" Commercial real estate capital markets remained under significant pressure in the third quarter. As a result, we experienced a sustained slowdown in property sales and debt financing activity, which drove the decline in core earnings-per-share. This decline was exacerbated by delays in harvesting development assets which we will sell when market conditions improve," said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

" Over the last several quarters, we have detailed the increased importance of our resilient and secularly favored businesses. These businesses saw continued solid growth in the third quarter, led by Global Workplace Solutions."

Mr. Sulentic continued: " Interest rates have increased more than 100 basis points since we reported second quarter results 90 days ago, continuing the sharpest rise in rates in nearly 40 years. The unexpected jump in rates has pushed back the capital markets recovery."

In light of the continuing challenges in the real estate capital markets, CBRE now expects 2023 core earnings-per-share to decrease by mid-30%, compared with a 20% to 25% decline anticipated when the company reported second quarter 2023 results 90 days ago. The reduced outlook is almost entirely attributable to the company's interest-rate sensitive businesses. The company believes 2023 will be the trough for earnings.

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 2,013 $ 2,434 (17.3 )% (17.6 )% Net revenue 1,992 2,415 (17.5 )% (17.9 )% Segment operating profit (6) 277 424 (34.6 )% (34.4 )% Segment operating profit on revenue margin (7) 13.8 % 17.4 % (3.6 pts) (3.5 pts) Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (7) 13.9 % 17.6 % (3.6 pts) (3.5 pts)

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Property Leasing

Global leasing revenue declined 16% (17% local currency), slightly below expectations. The current-quarter decline was against a 14% increase in the third quarter of 2022.

Leasing revenue fell in the Americas by 21% (same local currency) and in EMEA by 11% (16% local currency). In APAC, leasing surged 18% (22% local currency).

Economic uncertainty continued to delay occupier leasing decisions, particularly for large office and industrial deals.

Capital Markets

Sales revenue fell 38% (39% local currency) as buyers and sellers paused amid sharply rising interest rates.

In the Americas, sales revenue fell 41% (same local currency) while EMEA declined by 47% (50% local currency) and APAC by 12% (7% local currency). Japan countered the trend with robust sales growth.

Global mortgage origination revenue slumped 18% (same local currency), with most debt capital sources remaining on the sidelines. U.S. loan origination volume was down with all private and public sector capital sources.

Other Advisory Business Lines

Loan servicing revenue rose 4% (3% local currency). Excluding prepayment fees, loan servicing revenue increased 10% year-over-year. The servicing portfolio was largely unchanged from the second quarter at approximately $396 billion, a 13% increase over the prior year.

Property management net revenue edged up 1% (flat local currency), led by growth in the Americas.

Valuations revenue declined 8% (9% local currency), as financial institutions reduced their activity due to lower financing activity, most notably in the U.S.

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 5,649 $ 4,844 16.6 % 15.2 % Net revenue 2,231 1,956 14.1 % 12.6 % Segment operating profit 251 219 14.5 % 13.1 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin 4.4 % 4.5 % (0.1 pts) (0.1 pts) Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 11.3 % 11.2 % 0.1 pts 0.1 pts

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Facilities management net revenue increased 14% (12% local currency), driven by significant new business and existing client expansions.

Project management net revenue increased 15% (13% local currency), driven by robust growth in the Turner & Townsend and GWS Local businesses.

The pipeline reached a record high with pursuits across a diverse mix of sectors, notably industrial & logistics, healthcare and energy, including first-generation outsourcers.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 USD LC Revenue $ 210 $ 258 (18.4 )% (20.9 )% Segment operating profit 7 59 (88.9 )% (89.1 )%

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. third-quarter 2022, except where noted.

Real Estate Development

Development operating loss (8) totaled $22.1 million, reflecting a delay in asset sales amid the uncertain capital markets environment.

totaled $22.1 million, reflecting a delay in asset sales amid the uncertain capital markets environment. The in-process portfolio ended third-quarter 2023 at $15.4 billion, in line with second-quarter 2023. The pipeline increased $1.7 billion during the quarter to $14.5 billion.(9)

Investment Management

Revenue decreased 7% (9% local currency) while asset management fees slipped 3% (6% local currency).

Operating profit fell 33% (35% local currency) to $29.2 million, driven primarily by co-investment mark-to-market losses and lower incentive fees during the period.

Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled $144.2 billion, a decrease of $3.4 billion from second-quarter 2023. The decrease was driven by both lower asset values and adverse foreign currency movement, partly offset by modest net inflows.

Corporate and Other Segment

Non-core operating loss totaled $12 million, primarily due to the net unfavorable fair value adjustment of the company's investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS), reflecting a decline in the share price during the quarter.

Core corporate operating loss increased 3%, or roughly $3 million, driven by higher salary and benefits expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow - During the third quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $306 million. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $382 million, less total capital expenditures of $76 million (10) .

- During the third quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $306 million. This reflected cash provided by operating activities of $382 million, less total capital expenditures of $76 million . Stock Repurchase Program - The company repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares for $516 million ($83.03 average price per share) during the third quarter of 2023. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of September 30, 2023.

- The company repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares for $516 million ($83.03 average price per share) during the third quarter of 2023. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of September 30, 2023. Acquisitions and Investments - During the third quarter, CBRE completed two in-fill acquisitions, one in Advisory Services and one in GWS, totaling $8 million in cash and deferred consideration.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage - CBRE's net leverage ratio (net debt (11) to trailing twelve-month core EBITDA) was 1.04x as of September 30, 2023, which is substantially below the company's primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):

As of September 30, 2023 Total debt $ 3,474 Less: Cash (12) 1,252 Net debt (11) $ 2,222 Divided by: Trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA $ 2,139 Net leverage ratio 1.04x

Liquidity - As of September 30, 2023, the company had approximately $4.3 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $3.0 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

Conference Call Details

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has more than 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Safe Harbor and Footnotes

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the economic outlook, the company's future growth momentum, operations and business outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested in forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. If the company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: disruptions in general economic, political and regulatory conditions and significant public health events, particularly in geographies or industry sectors where our business may be concentrated; volatility or adverse developments in the securities, capital or credit markets, interest rate increases and conditions affecting the value of real estate assets, inside and outside the United States; poor performance of real estate investments or other conditions that negatively impact clients' willingness to make real estate or long-term contractual commitments and the cost and availability of capital for investment in real estate; foreign currency fluctuations and changes in currency restrictions, trade sanctions and import/export and transfer pricing rules; our ability to compete globally, or in specific geographic markets or business segments that are material to us; our ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive businesses; costs and potential future capital requirements relating to businesses we may acquire; integration challenges arising out of companies we may acquire; increases in unemployment and general slowdowns in commercial activity; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant changes in capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect our revenues and operating performance; client actions to restrain project spending and reduce outsourced staffing levels; our ability to further diversify our revenue model to offset cyclical economic trends in the commercial real estate industry; our ability to attract new occupier and investor clients; our ability to retain major clients and renew related contracts; our ability to leverage our global services platform to maximize and sustain long-term cash flow; our ability to continue investing in our platform and client service offerings; our ability to maintain expense discipline; the emergence of disruptive business models and technologies; negative publicity or harm to our brand and reputation; the failure by third parties to comply with service level agreements or regulatory or legal requirements; the ability of our investment management business to maintain and grow assets under management and achieve desired investment returns for our investors, and any potential related litigation, liabilities or reputational harm possible if we fail to do so; our ability to manage fluctuations in net earnings and cash flow, which could result from poor performance in our investment programs, including our participation as a principal in real estate investments; the ability of our indirect subsidiary, CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., to periodically amend, or replace, on satisfactory terms, the agreements for its warehouse lines of credit; declines in lending activity of U.S. GSEs, regulatory oversight of such activity and our mortgage servicing revenue from the commercial real estate mortgage market; changes in U.S. and international law and regulatory environments (including relating to anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, trade sanctions, tariffs, currency controls and other trade control laws), particularly in Asia, Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, due to the level of political instability in those regions; litigation and its financial and reputational risks to us; our exposure to liabilities in connection with real estate advisory and property management activities and our ability to procure sufficient insurance coverage on acceptable terms; our ability to retain, attract and incentivize key personnel; our ability to manage organizational challenges associated with our size; liabilities under guarantees, or for construction defects, that we incur in our development services business; variations in historically customary seasonal patterns that cause our business not to perform as expected; our leverage under our debt instruments as well as the limited restrictions therein on our ability to incur additional debt, and the potential increased borrowing costs to us from a credit-ratings downgrade; our and our employees' ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; cybersecurity threats or other threats to our information technology networks, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or operational disruption; our ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate licensure, tax, labor and employment laws and regulations, fire and safety building requirements and regulations, as well as data privacy and protection regulations and ESG matters, and the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions of the U.S. and other countries; changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements; any inability for us to implement and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; the effect of implementation of new accounting rules and standards or the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and the performance of our equity investments in companies that we do not control.

Additional information concerning factors that may influence the company's financial information is discussed under "Risk Factors," " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" and "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as in the company's press releases and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained on the company's website at www.cbre.com or upon written request from CBRE's Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

The terms "net revenue," "core adjusted net income," "core EPS," "business line operating profit," "segment operating profit on revenue margin," " segment operating profit on net revenue margin," "core EBITDA," "net debt" and "free cash flow," all of which CBRE uses in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC guidelines, and you should refer to the footnotes below as well as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release for a further explanation of these measures. We have also included in that section reconciliations of these measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Totals may not sum in tables in millions included in this release due to rounding.

Note: We have not reconciled the (non-GAAP) core earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, carried interest incentive compensation and financing costs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

(1) Local currency percentage change is calculated by comparing current-period results at prior-period exchange rates versus prior-period results. (2) Net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. These costs are reimbursable by clients and generally have no margin. (3) Core adjusted net income and core earnings per diluted share (or core EPS) exclude the effect of select items from GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as adjust the provision for income taxes and impact on non-controlling interest for such charges. Adjustments during the periods presented included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions and restructuring activities, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the acquisition of Telford Homes plc in 2019 (the Telford acquisition) (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, asset impairments, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. It also removes the fair value changes and related tax impact of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments). (4) Core EBITDA represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, adjustments related to certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. It also removes the fair value changes, on a pre-tax basis, of certain strategic non-core non-controlling equity investments that are not directly related to our business segments (including venture capital "VC" related investments). (5) Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow provided by operations, less capital expenditures (reflected in the investing section of the consolidated statement of cash flows). (6) Segment operating profit is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. Segment operating profit represents earnings, inclusive of non-controlling interest, before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and asset impairments, as well as adjustments related to the following: certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, and integration and other costs related to acquisitions, provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts, and costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives. (7) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins represent segment operating profit divided by revenue and net revenue, respectively. (8) Represents line of business profitability/losses, as adjusted. (9) The development portfolio definitions have been refined to better reflect projects that are actively under construction. The primary change is that the definition of in-process now only includes projects that have started construction whereas the prior definition included projects that were under our control with construction expected to start within 12 months. A full explanation, including historical values under the new definitions, is available in the supplemental materials on CBRE's investor relations website. (10) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company incurred capital expenditures of $76.3 million (reflected in the investing section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows) and received tenant concessions from landlords of $1.2 million (reflected in the operating section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows). (11) Net debt is calculated as total debt (excluding non-recourse debt) less cash and cash equivalents. (12) Cash represents cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash).

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Net revenue $ 4,430,113 $ 4,622,836 $ 13,088,412 $ 13,801,424 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,437,933 2,906,710 9,910,613 8,832,333 Total revenue 7,868,046 7,529,546 22,999,025 22,633,757 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 6,396,824 5,934,490 18,582,733 17,740,668 Operating, administrative and other 1,058,043 1,080,316 3,355,758 3,335,131 Depreciation and amortization 149,161 142,136 465,038 453,527 Asset impairments - - - 36,756 Total costs and expenses 7,604,028 7,156,942 22,403,529 21,566,082 Gain on disposition of real estate 5,417 1,746 17,738 200,564 Operating income 269,435 374,350 613,234 1,268,239 Equity (loss) income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (13,361 ) 233,972 120,817 396,011 Other income (loss) 13,628 7,844 21,714 (13,529 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 38,206 19,957 109,603 51,301 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - 1,862 - 1,862 Income before provision for income taxes 231,496 594,347 646,162 1,597,558 Provision for income taxes 30,551 142,667 113,991 259,691 Net income 200,945 451,680 532,171 1,337,867 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,392 5,041 23,322 11,609 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 190,553 $ 446,639 $ 508,849 $ 1,326,258 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.62 $ 1.40 $ 1.64 $ 4.07 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 307,854,518 319,827,769 309,716,456 325,705,500 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.61 $ 1.38 $ 1.62 $ 4.01 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 312,221,133 324,742,584 313,944,855 330,558,314 Core EBITDA $ 435,602 $ 605,839 $ 1,471,714 $ 2,256,494

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total

Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 1,992,244 $ 2,231,343 $ 210,375 $ (3,849 ) $ 4,430,113 $ - $ 4,430,113 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 20,589 3,417,344 - - 3,437,933 - 3,437,933 Total revenue 2,012,833 5,648,687 210,375 (3,849 ) 7,868,046 - 7,868,046 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,253,382 5,103,834 42,822 (3,214 ) 6,396,824 - 6,396,824 Operating, administrative and other 496,641 302,304 153,742 105,104 1,057,791 252 1,058,043 Depreciation and amortization 65,151 66,937 2,964 14,109 149,161 - 149,161 Total costs and expenses 1,815,174 5,473,075 199,528 115,999 7,603,776 252 7,604,028 Gain on disposition of real estate 3 - 5,414 - 5,417 - 5,417 Operating income (loss) 197,662 175,612 16,261 (119,848 ) 269,687 (252 ) 269,435 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 752 329 (3,645 ) (1 ) (2,565 ) (10,796 ) (13,361 ) Other income (loss) 11,102 867 (395 ) 2,583 14,157 (529 ) 13,628 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 65,151 66,937 2,964 14,109 149,161 - 149,161 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions - 5,858 - - 5,858 - 5,858 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue - - (8,570 ) - (8,570 ) - (8,570 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - - - 3,650 3,650 - 3,650 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 2,558 1,666 - - 4,224 - 4,224 Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 277,225 $ 251,269 $ 6,615 $ (99,507 ) $ (11,577 ) $ 424,025 Core EBITDA $ 435,602

_______________ (1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS-(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total

Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 2,414,634 $ 1,956,196 $ 257,738 $ (5,732 ) $ 4,622,836 $ - $ 4,622,836 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 19,167 2,887,543 - - 2,906,710 - 2,906,710 Total revenue 2,433,801 4,843,739 257,738 (5,732 ) 7,529,546 - 7,529,546 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,501,276 4,360,311 57,967 14,936 5,934,490 - 5,934,490 Operating, administrative and other 516,270 281,783 194,480 87,756 1,080,289 27 1,080,316 Depreciation and amortization 72,867 57,105 3,911 8,253 142,136 - 142,136 Total costs and expenses 2,090,413 4,699,199 256,358 110,945 7,156,915 27 7,156,942 Gain on disposition of real estate 21 - 1,725 - 1,746 - 1,746 Operating income (loss) 343,409 144,540 3,105 (116,677 ) 374,377 (27 ) 374,350 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,514 645 50,300 (1 ) 54,458 179,514 233,972 Other income (loss) 511 2,690 (493 ) 2,604 5,312 2,532 7,844 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 72,867 57,105 3,911 8,253 142,136 - 142,136 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions - 7,716 - - 7,716 - 7,716 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue - - (6,161 ) - (6,161 ) - (6,161 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period - - (1,300 ) - (1,300 ) - (1,300 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - - - 893 893 - 893 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 3,501 6,710 617 8,101 18,929 - 18,929 Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts - - 9,479 - 9,479 - 9,479 Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 423,802 $ 219,406 $ 59,458 $ (96,827 ) $ 182,019 $ 787,858 Core EBITDA $ 605,839

_______________ (1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,252,101 $ 1,318,290 Restricted cash 100,963 86,559 Receivables, net 5,707,977 5,326,807 Warehouse receivables (1) 1,010,659 455,354 Contract assets 503,070 529,106 Income taxes receivable 251,179 133,438 Property and equipment, net 851,739 836,041 Operating lease assets 998,733 1,033,011 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,025,822 7,061,088 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,316,395 1,317,705 Other assets, net 2,668,779 2,415,990 Total assets $ 21,687,417 $ 20,513,389 Liabilities: Current liabilities, excluding debt and operating lease liabilities $ 5,955,826 $ 6,915,857 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) 994,119 447,840 Revolving credit facility 673,000 178,000 Senior term loans, net 735,208 - 5.950% senior notes, net 973,275 - 4.875% senior notes, net 597,222 596,450 2.500% senior notes, net 490,150 489,262 Current maturities of long term debt - 427,792 Other debt 4,795 42,914 Operating lease liabilities 1,298,535 1,309,976 Other long-term liabilities 1,504,398 1,499,566 Total liabilities 13,226,528 11,907,657 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,684,016 7,853,273 Non-controlling interests 776,873 752,459 Total equity 8,460,889 8,605,732 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,687,417 $ 20,513,389

_______________ (1) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 532,171 $ 1,337,867 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 465,038 453,527 Amortization of financing costs 3,887 6,537 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (78,816 ) (132,938 ) Gain on disposition of real estate assets (17,738 ) - Asset impairments - 36,756 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, primarily from investments (3,757 ) 29,046 Provision for doubtful accounts 12,701 11,501 Net compensation expense for equity awards 73,016 123,812 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (120,817 ) (396,011 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 188,886 369,511 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 7,081,001 10,696,971 Origination of mortgage loans (7,610,859 ) (10,559,591 ) Increase (decrease) in warehouse lines of credit 546,279 (100,937 ) Tenant concessions received 7,760 9,140 Purchase of equity securities (10,739 ) (15,779 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 9,833 27,387 (Increase) decrease in real estate under development (269 ) 59,116 Increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) (227,619 ) (375,359 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) (293,364 ) (132,424 ) Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (668,781 ) (375,180 ) Increase in net income taxes receivable/payable (164,526 ) (129,514 ) Other operating activities, net (96,667 ) (128,629 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (373,380 ) 814,809 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (211,267 ) (160,996 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired and goodwill, net of cash acquired (170,211 ) (60,131 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (105,407 ) (322,127 ) Acquisition and development of real estate assets (103,251 ) - Proceeds from disposition of real estate assets 55,599 - Investment in VTS - (100,432 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 27,873 46,720 Other investing activities, net (30,465 ) (6,783 ) Net cash used in investing activities (537,129 ) (603,749 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,836,000 283,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (3,341,000 ) - Proceeds from senior term loans 748,714 - Repayment of senior term loans (437,497 ) - Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 60,149 25,904 Repayment of notes payable on real estate (38,648 ) (22,514 ) Proceeds from issuance of 5.950% senior notes 975,253 - Repurchase of common stock (645,869 ) (1,404,394 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (126,589 ) (31,525 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (53,857 ) (35,162 ) Non-controlling interest contributions 1,992 1,293 Non-controlling interest distributions (1,504 ) (740 ) Other financing activities, net (70,821 ) (28,583 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 906,323 (1,212,721 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,599 ) (315,069 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (51,785 ) (1,316,730 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,404,849 2,539,781 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,353,064 $ 1,223,051 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 127,829 $ 68,878 Income tax payments, net $ 383,408 $ 507,557

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:

(i) Net revenue (ii) Core EBITDA (iii) Business line operating profit/loss (iv) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins (v) Free cash flow (vi) Net debt (vii) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "core adjusted net income") (viii) Core EPS

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to net revenue, net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company's overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.

With respect to Core EBITDA, business line operating profit/loss, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions, the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of Core EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The Core EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses segment operating profit and core EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net debt, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company's net leverage ratio.

With respect to core EBITDA, core EPS and core adjusted net income, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the underlying performance of operations without the impact of strategic non-core equity investments (Altus Power, Inc. and certain other investments) that are not directly related to our business segments. These can be volatile and are often non-cash in nature.

Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or core adjusted net income), and core EPS, are calculated as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 190,553 $ 446,639 $ 508,849 $ 1,326,258 Plus / minus: Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions and restructuring activities 40,653 39,462 130,088 120,679 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 5,858 7,716 60,436 24,046 Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue (8,570 ) (6,161 ) (2,050 ) 9,200 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period - (1,300 ) - (4,447 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 3,650 893 3,649 12,814 Asset impairments - - - 36,756 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - 1,862 - 1,862 Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 11,577 (182,019 ) 44,095 7,964 Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interest (8,380 ) (8,208 ) (26,818 ) (25,497 ) Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 4,224 18,929 144,781 18,929 Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts - 9,479 - 46,984 Tax impact of adjusted items, tax benefit attributable to legal entity restructuring, and strategic non-core investments (13,633 ) 38,061 (89,414 ) (136,836 ) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 225,932 $ 365,353 $ 773,616 $ 1,438,712 Core diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 0.72 $ 1.13 $ 2.46 $ 4.35 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 312,221,133 324,742,584 313,944,855 330,558,314

Core EBITDA is calculated as follows (in thousands, totals may not add due to rounding):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 190,553 $ 446,639 $ 508,849 $ 1,326,258 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,392 5,041 23,322 11,609 Net income 200,945 451,680 532,171 1,337,867 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 149,161 142,136 465,038 453,527 Asset impairments - - - 36,756 Interest expense, net of interest income 38,206 19,957 109,603 51,301 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - 1,862 - 1,862 Provision for income taxes 30,551 142,667 113,991 259,691 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 5,858 7,716 60,436 24,046 Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue (8,570 ) (6,161 ) (2,050 ) 9,200 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period - (1,300 ) - (4,447 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 3,650 893 3,649 12,814 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 4,224 18,929 144,781 18,929 Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts - 9,479 - 46,984 Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 11,577 (182,019 ) 44,095 7,964 Core EBITDA $ 435,602 $ 605,839 $ 1,471,714 $ 2,256,494

Core EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023 is calculated as follows (in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 589,960 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 28,303 Net income 618,263 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 624,600 Asset impairments 21,957 Interest expense, net of interest income 127,300 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - Provision for income taxes 88,530 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period (668 ) Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 4,283 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 77,092 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue (15,479 ) Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 243,388 Provision associated with Telford's fire safety remediation efforts 138,937 Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 211,283 Core EBITDA $ 2,139,486

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass-through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Consolidated Revenue $ 7,868,046 $ 7,529,546 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,437,933 2,906,710 Net revenue $ 4,430,113 $ 4,622,836

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Property Management Revenue Revenue $ 464,958 $ 458,292 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 20,589 19,167 Net revenue $ 444,369 $ 439,125

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GWS Revenue Revenue $ 5,648,687 $ 4,843,739 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,417,344 2,887,543 Net revenue $ 2,231,343 $ 1,956,196

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Facilities Management Revenue Revenue $ 3,843,347 $ 3,671,930 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 2,388,507 2,390,405 Net revenue $ 1,454,840 $ 1,281,525

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Project Management Revenue Revenue $ 1,805,340 $ 1,171,809 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 1,028,837 497,138 Net revenue $ 776,503 $ 674,671

Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability/loss to REI segment operating profit (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Real Estate Investments 2023 2022 Investment management operating profit $ 29,196 $ 43,578 Global real estate development operating (loss) profit (22,086 ) 17,381 Segment overhead (and related adjustments) (495 ) (1,501 ) Real estate investments segment operating profit $ 6,615 $ 59,458

