NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

$13.0 million net income ($18.0(1) million net income, as adjusted), see "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" for additional information.

$93.7 billion of ending AUM, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$2.0 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income, U.S. equity, international equity and emerging markets products, partly offset by outflows from our commodity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$90.4 million of operating revenues, an increase of 5.5% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher average AUM.

80.1% gross margin(1), a 0.8 point increase from the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

29.5% operating income margin, an 8.3 point increase compared to our operating income margin in the prior quarter due to higher revenues, as well as lower professional fees incurred in connection with an activist campaign. Our adjusted operating income margin increased 2.6 points compared to our adjusted operating margin of 26.9%(1) in the prior quarter due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 22, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2023.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

" WisdomTree's results for the third quarter confirm our progress as we continue to successfully drive organic growth and margin expansion. At 17% year-to-date, our pace of organic growth remains the best among all our publicly traded U.S. asset manager peers. The benefits of our scale and an active, disciplined approach to managing margin has generated 900 basis points of operating margin expansion in the third quarter versus the same period last year. Even as we remain focused on organic growth and margin expansion, we are making steady progress in rolling out WisdomTree Prime across the U.S, with 12 states added in the third quarter, coupled with enhanced products and features and new digital funds on track to be launched in the fourth quarter. Taken together, these steps solidify WisdomTree's position as an early mover with a multi-year head start on the industry shift toward tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance."

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

" We are executing against our strategy and consistently delivering results, garnering nearly $2 billion of net inflows this quarter - our 12th consecutive quarter of positive flows. This momentum over the past three years is proving to be sustainable, and we have confidence that it will continue. On the client side, both new and existing relationships are becoming larger, broader and deeper, as many continue to grow in average size while also utilizing more of our products and services, such as our WisdomTree managed model portfolios. Our managed models are currently available to over 65,000 advisors in the U.S., and we have seen significant year-over-year traction at both the large distribution networks as well as in the RIA and independent broker-dealer channels. We are well-positioned to drive continued organic growth in the coming quarters and years."

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM-end of period $ 93.7 $ 93.7 $ 90.7 $ 82.0 $ 70.9 Net inflows $ 2.0 $ 2.3 $ 6.3 $ 5.3 $ 1.7 Average AUM $ 95.7 $ 91.6 $ 87.5 $ 77.6 $ 74.7 Average advisory fee 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.38% Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 90.4 $ 85.7 $ 82.0 $ 73.3 $ 72.4 Net income/(loss) $ 13.0 $ 54.3 $ 16.2 $ (28.3) $ 81.2 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 $ (0.20) $ 0.50 Operating income margin 29.5% 21.2% 20.2% 16.0% 20.5% As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 80.1% 79.3% 79.1% 76.9% 77.5% Net income, as adjusted $ 18.0 $ 14.9 $ 11.2 $ 7.0 $ 9.3 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Operating income margin, as adjusted 29.5% 26.9% 21.4% 16.0% 20.5%

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In August 2023, we appointed Rilla Delorier to our Board of Directors, having received the full support of the Board.

In September 2023, the WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index (BBG Ticker: CIBQWS6E) won the FIA Index of the Year Award by Structured Retail Products (SRP). The Siegel Index was developed by Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Economist to WisdomTree, and recognizes innovative quantitative investment strategy and strength of ongoing partnership with Annexus, CIBC and WisdomTree.

Product News In August 2023, we activated staking in WisdomTree Physical Ethereum (ETHW), helping to secure the blockchain network and participate in the validation of transactions; we launched GBP and EUR Hedged share classes for the WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (DGRA) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; we launched the WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short (3BAS) on London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra; and we launched the WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Leveraged (3CAC) and WisdomTree CAC 40 3x Daily Short (3CAS) on Euronext Paris and Börse Xetra.

In September 2023, we cross-listed 13 Delta-1 and short-and-leveraged ETPs on Euronext Paris.

In October 2023, we cross-listed our first seven UCITS ETFs on Euronext Paris; and we launched the WisdomTree US Efficient Core UCITS ETF (NTSX) on the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and Börse Xetra.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 86,598 $ 82,004 $ 77,637 $ 70,913 $ 70,616 $ 246,239 $ 222,719 Other income 3,825 3,720 4,407 2,397 1,798 11,952 5,316 Total revenues 90,423 85,724 82,044 73,310 72,414 258,191 228,035 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 27,955 26,319 27,398 24,831 23,714 81,672 73,066 Fund management and administration 18,023 17,727 17,153 16,906 16,285 52,903 47,855 Marketing and advertising 3,833 4,465 4,007 4,240 3,145 12,305 11,062 Sales and business development 3,383 3,326 2,994 3,407 2,724 9,703 8,464 Contractual gold payments - 1,583 4,486 4,107 4,105 6,069 13,001 Professional fees 3,719 8,334 3,715 2,666 2,367 15,768 11,134 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,203 1,172 1,101 1,110 986 3,476 2,788 Depreciation and amortization 307 121 109 104 58 537 158 Third-party distribution fees 2,694 1,881 2,253 1,793 1,833 6,828 5,863 Other 2,601 2,615 2,257 2,427 2,324 7,473 6,278 Total operating expenses 63,718 67,543 65,473 61,591 57,541 196,734 179,669 Operating income 26,705 18,181 16,571 11,719 14,873 61,457 48,366 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (3,461 ) (4,021 ) (4,002 ) (3,736 ) (3,734 ) (11,484 ) (11,199 ) Gain/(loss) on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - 41,361 20,592 (35,423 ) 77,895 61,953 63,188 Interest income 791 1,000 1,083 945 811 2,874 2,375 Impairments (2,703 ) - (4,900 ) - - (7,603 ) - Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - (9,721 ) - - (9,721 ) - Other losses and gains, net (2,512 ) 1,286 (2,007 ) (1,815 ) (5,289 ) (3,233 ) (34,470 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 18,820 57,807 17,616 (28,310 ) 84,556 94,243 68,260 Income tax expense/(benefit) 5,836 3,555 1,383 (21 ) 3,327 10,774 (10,713 ) Net income/(loss) $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 $ 83,469 $ 78,973 Earnings/(loss) per share-basic $ 0.07(2) $ 0.32(2) $ 0.10(2) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.49(2) Earnings/(loss) per share-diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50(2) $ 0.49 $ 0.49(2) Weighted average common shares-basic 145,284 144,351 143,862 143,126 $ 143,120 144,505 142,984 Weighted average common shares-diluted 177,140 170,672 159,887 143,126 158,953 169,997 158,741 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 Operating income $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 Income before income taxes $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 Income tax expense $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 $ 1,588 $ 3,323 Net income $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 $ 7,027 $ 9,322 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares-diluted 177,140 170,672 159,887 159,478 158,953

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 5.5% and 24.9% from the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively, primarily due to higher average AUM.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36%, 0.36% and 0.38% during the third quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 5.7% from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower professional fees, the termination of our deferred consideration-gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023 and lower marketing expenses. These decreases were partly offset by higher incentive compensation and third-party distribution fees.

Operating expenses increased 10.7% from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, professional fees, third-party distribution fees, marketing expenses and sales and business development expenses. These increases were partly offset by the termination of our deferred consideration-gold payments obligation.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense decreased 13.9% from the second quarter of 2023 due to a lower average level of debt outstanding. Interest expense decreased 7.3% from the third quarter of 2022 due to a lower level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a higher effective interest rate.

Interest income decreased 20.9% from the second quarter of 2023 due to lower average levels of financial instruments owned and was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $2.7 million, primarily on our investment in Securrency, Inc., as we marked our investment to estimated realizable value in connection with Securrency entering into an agreement to be acquired by an unrelated third party.

Other losses and gains, net was a loss of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. This quarter includes losses on our financial instruments of $2.0 million and other losses on our investments of $0.4 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 31.0%, resulting in income tax expense of $5.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on the Company's investments and non-deductible executive compensation.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.5%(1).

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues increased 13.2% as compared to 2022 due to higher average AUM and higher other income from large flows from some of our European products, partly offset by a lower average advisory fee.

Operating expenses increased 9.5% as compared to 2022 primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, professional fees, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses, third-party distribution fees and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by the termination of our deferred consideration-gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2023 include: a non-cash gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration of $62.0 million during the first and second quarter; loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $9.7 million arising from the repurchase of $115.0 million in aggregate principal amount of our 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes (the "2020 Notes") in the first quarter; non-cash impairment charges totaling $7.6 million, primarily on our investments in Securrency, Inc.; losses on our financial instruments owned of $1.0 million and other losses on our investments of $1.2 million; and a non-cash charge of $1.4 million arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense). Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2023 was 11.4%, resulting in income tax expense of $10.8 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a non-taxable gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration, a reduction in unrecognized tax benefits associated with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of the 2020 Notes during the first quarter of 2023, an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on our investments and non-deductible executive compensation.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wtCKhqvm.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the Participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree's investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $94 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

_______________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements." (2) Earnings/(loss) per share ("EPS") is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 $ 70,878 $ 74,302 Inflows/(outflows) 1,983 2,327 6,341 5,264 1,747 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,907 ) 599 2,406 5,851 (5,171 ) Fund closures (7 ) - - - - End of period assets $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 $ 70,878 Average assets during the period $ 95,743 $ 91,578 $ 87,508 $ 77,649 $ 74,677 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.38% Revenue days 92 91 90 92 92 Number of ETFs-end of the period 353 353 350 348 347 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 $ 48,043 $ 47,255 Inflows/(outflows) 3,601 3,249 4,012 4,232 3,812 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,486 ) 1,371 1,298 3,698 (3,024 ) Fund closures - - - - - End of period assets $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 $ 48,043 Average assets during the period $ 68,008 $ 62,712 $ 59,430 $ 53,655 $ 49,466 Number of ETFs-end of the period 80 80 80 79 78 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 $ 22,835 $ 27,047 (Outflows)/inflows (1,618 ) (922 ) 2,329 1,032 (2,065 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (421 ) (772 ) 1,108 2,153 (2,147 ) Fund closures (7 ) - - - - End of period assets $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 $ 22,835 Average assets during the period $ 27,735 $ 28,866 $ 28,078 $ 23,994 $ 25,211 Number of ETPs-end of the period 273 273 270 269 269 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 $ 20,952 $ 21,058 Inflows/(outflows) 864 414 (149 ) 1,021 1,239 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (1,222 ) 1,053 571 2,139 (1,345 ) End of period assets $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 $ 20,952 Average assets during the period $ 26,502 $ 24,732 $ 24,725 $ 23,492 $ 22,534 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 20,204 $ 18,696 $ 15,259 $ 11,683 $ 9,178 Inflows/(outflows) 1,675 1,472 3,516 3,392 2,628 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (82 ) 36 (79 ) 184 (123 ) End of period assets $ 21,797 $ 20,204 $ 18,696 $ 15,259 $ 11,683 Average assets during the period $ 20,955 $ 19,173 $ 17,164 $ 13,949 $ 10,065 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 $ 19,561 $ 23,624 (Outflows)/inflows (1,815 ) (1,513 ) 2,003 796 (2,179 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (103 ) (1,027 ) 824 1,740 (1,884 ) End of period assets $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 $ 19,561 Average assets during the period $ 22,278 $ 24,033 $ 23,806 $ 20,345 $ 21,625

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 $ 9,183 $ 9,968 Inflows/(outflows) 798 1,592 450 40 (115 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (319 ) 398 788 972 (670 ) End of period assets $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 $ 9,183 Average assets during the period $ 13,873 $ 12,276 $ 10,879 $ 10,000 $ 10,032 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 $ 7,495 $ 8,386 Inflows/(outflows) 451 329 486 (53 ) 114 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (73 ) 51 209 674 (1,005 ) End of period assets $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 $ 7,495 Average assets during the period $ 9,652 $ 8,998 $ 8,666 $ 7,770 $ 8,329 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 $ 1,523 $ 1,618 (Outflows)/inflows (1 ) 12 43 59 45 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (82 ) 67 (12 ) 172 (140 ) End of period assets $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 $ 1,523 Average assets during the period $ 1,894 $ 1,798 $ 1,757 $ 1,623 $ 1,589 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 $ 306 $ 305 Inflows/(outflows) 5 22 (18 ) 12 16 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (11 ) 12 14 (8 ) (15 ) End of period assets $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 $ 306 Average assets during the period $ 342 $ 320 $ 308 $ 305 $ 313 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 $ 163 $ 151 Inflows/(outflows) 10 (1 ) 13 (4 ) - Market (depreciation)/appreciation (15 ) 10 90 (23 ) 12 End of period assets $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 $ 163 Average assets during the period $ 238 $ 236 $ 190 $ 152 $ 178 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 11 $ 12 $ 14 $ 12 $ 14 (Outflows)/inflows (4 ) - (3 ) 1 (1 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation - (1 ) 1 1 (1 ) Fund closures (7 ) - - - - End of period assets $ - $ 11 $ 12 $ 14 $ 12 Average assets during the period $ 9 $ 12 $ 13 $ 13 $ 12 Headcount 299 291 279 273 274

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,481 $ 132,101 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 78,950 126,239 Accounts receivable 35,868 30,549 Prepaid expenses 6,511 4,684 Other current assets 1,004 390 Total current assets 211,814 293,963 Fixed assets, net 457 544 Indemnification receivable - 1,353 Securities held-to-maturity 237 259 Deferred tax assets, net 9,508 10,536 Investments 36,873 35,721 Right of use assets-operating leases 866 1,449 Goodwill 86,841 85,856 Intangible assets, net 604,781 603,567 Other noncurrent assets 447 571 Total assets $ 951,824 $ 1,033,819 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 27,655 $ 36,521 Compensation and benefits payable 27,792 24,121 Income taxes payable 4,365 1,599 Operating lease liabilities 889 1,125 Convertible notes-current - 59,197 Deferred consideration-gold payments - 16,796 Accounts payable and other liabilities 14,660 9,075 Total current liabilities 75,361 148,434 Convertible notes-long term 274,514 262,019 Deferred consideration-gold payments - 183,494 Operating lease liabilities - 339 Other noncurrent liabilities - 1,353 Total liabilities 349,875 595,639 Preferred stock: Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: Series C Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 13.087 shares authorized, issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 150,335 and 146,517 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,503 1,465 Additional paid-in capital 387,507 291,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,637 ) (1,420 ) Retained earnings 82,007 13,719 Total stockholders' equity 469,380 305,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 951,824 $ 1,033,819

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 83,469 $ 78,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments (61,953 ) (63,188 ) Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (37,632 ) (44,886 ) Stock-based compensation 12,422 7,822 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 9,721 - Impairments 7,603 - Contractual gold payments 6,069 13,001 Amortization of issuance costs-convertible notes 1,443 1,941 Deferred income taxes 1,282 2,233 Losses on investments 1,245 - Losses on financial instruments owned, at fair value 1,006 15,633 Amortization of right of use asset 963 648 Depreciation and amortization 537 158 Other - (223 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,346 ) 4,076 Prepaid expenses (1,826 ) (2,356 ) Gold and other precious metals 30,629 33,598 Other assets 356 (503 ) Intangibles-software development (1,569 ) (1,958 ) Fund management and administration payable 3,577 1,369 Compensation and benefits payable (8,786 ) (4,990 ) Income taxes payable 2,802 (1,822 ) Operating lease liabilities (955 ) (644 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,293 4,231 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,350 43,113 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (56,837 ) (41,240 ) Purchase of investments (10,000 ) (11,863 ) Cash paid-acquisition of Securrency Transfers, Inc. (net of cash acquired) (985 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (93 ) (211 ) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 102,276 27,650 Receipt of contingent consideration-Sale of Canadian ETF business 1,477 - Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 22 38 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 35,860 (25,626 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase and maturity of convertible notes (184,272 ) - Termination of deferred consideration-gold payments (50,005 ) - Dividends paid (14,897 ) (14,521 ) Shares repurchased (3,570 ) (3,418 ) Issuance costs-Convertible notes (3,548 ) - Issuance costs-Series C Preferred Stock (97 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 130,000 - Net cash used in financing activities (126,389 ) (17,939 ) Decrease in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (441 ) (7,557 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,620 ) (8,009 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of year 132,101 140,709 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 89,481 $ 132,700 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,069 $ 8,769 Cash paid for interest $ 8,272 $ 6,156

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Expenses, Income Before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share

We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measurements exclude the following:

Unrealized gains or losses on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments: Deferred consideration-gold payments was an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that was carried at fair value. This item represented the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold and changes in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations have had a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it was not core to our operating business. The item was not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.

During the second quarter of 2023, we terminated this obligation for aggregate consideration totaling approximately $137.0 million.

Gains or losses on financial instruments owned: We account for our financial instruments owned as trading securities, which requires these instruments to be measured at fair value with gains and losses reported in net income. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as the gains and losses introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Tax windfalls and shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Other items: Loss on extinguishment of our convertible notes, impairments, remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business, unrealized gains and losses recognized on our investments, changes in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign and litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of our Stockholder Rights Agreement dated as of March 17, 2023, as amended with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as Rights Agent, are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage

We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Net income/(loss), as reported $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes 2,046 - 3,710 - - Add back/(deduct): Losses/(gains) on financial instruments owned, net of income taxes 1,479 762 (1,479 ) 669 4,778 Add back/(deduct): Increase/(decrease) in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments 1,234 (508 ) 1,667 364 1,454 Add back/(deduct): Unrealized losses/(gains) recognized on our investments, net of income taxes 323 (2,346 ) 2,966 469 (248 ) (Deduct)/add back: Tax (windfalls)/shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (18 ) 33 (185 ) - 4 (Deduct)/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - (41,361 ) (20,592 ) 35,423 (77,895 ) Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, net of income taxes - 3,720 732 - - Add back: Litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement, net of income taxes - 367 - - - Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, net of income taxes - - 9,623 - - Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration-sale of former Canadian ETF business - - (1,477 ) - - Deduct: Decrease in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on net operating losses of a European subsidiary - - - (1,609 ) - Adjusted net income $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 $ 7,027 $ 9,322 Weighted average common shares-diluted 177,140 170,672 159,887 159,478 158,953 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.06

Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 90,423 $ 85,724 $ 82,044 $ 73,310 $ 72,414 Less: Fund management and administration (18,023 ) (17,727 ) (17,153 ) (16,906 ) (16,285 ) Gross margin $ 72,400 $ 67,997 $ 64,891 $ 56,404 $ 56,129 Gross margin percentage 80.1% 79.3% 79.1% 76.9% 77.5%

Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 90,423 $ 85,724 $ 82,044 $ 73,310 $ 72,414 Operating income $ 26,705 $ 18,181 $ 16,571 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign - 4,913 967 - - Adjusted operating income $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 $ 11,719 $ 14,873 Adjusted operating income margin 29.5% 26.9% 21.4% 16.0% 20.5%

Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Total operating expenses $ 63,718 $ 67,543 $ 65,473 $ 61,591 $ 57,541 Deduct: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign - (4,913 ) (967 ) - - Adjusted total operating expenses $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506 $ 61,591 $ 57,541

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 18,820 $ 57,807 $ 17,616 $ (28,310 ) $ 84,556 Add back: Impairments 2,703 - 4,900 - - Add back/(deduct): Losses/(gains) on financial instruments owned 1,953 1,007 (1,954 ) 883 6,311 Add back/(deduct): Unrealized losses/(gains) recognized on investments 426 (3,099 ) 3,918 619 (327 ) (Deduct)/add back: (Gain)/loss on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - (41,361 ) (20,592 ) 35,423 (77,895 ) Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign - 4,913 967 - - Add back: Litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement - 485 - - - Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - 9,721 - - Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration-sale of former Canadian ETF business - - (1,477 ) - - Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset - - 1,386 - - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 $ 8,615 $ 12,645 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 5,836 $ 3,555 $ 1,383 $ (21 ) $ 3,327 (Deduct)/add back: (Increase)/decrease in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments (1,234 ) 508 (1,667 ) (364 ) (1,454 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments 657 - 1,190 - - Add back/(deduct): Tax benefit/(expense) arising from losses/(gains) on financial instruments owned 474 245 (475 ) 214 1,533 Add back/(deduct): Tax benefit/(expense) on unrealized losses and gains on investments 103 (753 ) 952 150 (79 ) Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 18 (33 ) 185 - (4 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign - 1,193 235 - - Add back: Tax benefit arising from litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement - 118 - - - Add back: Decrease in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on net operating losses of a European subsidiary - - - 1,609 - Add back: Tax benefit arising from extinguishment of convertible notes - - 98 - - Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset - - 1,386 - - Adjusted income tax expense $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 $ 1,588 $ 3,323 Adjusted effective income tax rate 24.5% 24.5% 22.7% 18.4% 26.3%

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about:

anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;

anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;

our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;

competition in our business;

whether we will experience future growth;

our ability to develop new products and services and their potential for success;

our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;

our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services, including WisdomTree Prime, and achieve its objectives;

our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets;

the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business; and

actions of activist stockholders.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

declining prices of securities, gold and other precious metals and other commodities and changes in interest rates and general market conditions can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;

fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, including but not limited to a pandemic event such as COVID-19, or the war in Ukraine, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity or, increase the cost of borrowing upon a refinancing;

competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;

we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products' strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;

a significant portion of our AUM is held in products with exposure to U.S. and international developed markets, and we therefore have exposure to domestic and foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;

withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;

we face increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks as a result of conducting our business internationally;

many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline;

we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors; and

actions of activist stockholders against us, which have been costly and may be disruptive and cause uncertainty about the strategic direction of our business.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

