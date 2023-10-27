Anzeige
Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Frankfurt
27.10.23
08:02 Uhr
57,70 Euro
+0,20
+0,35 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2023 | 13:06
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Schouw & Co. completes successful refinancing

Schouw & Co. has recently refinanced a significant part of its debt through the international Schuldschein market. Despite recent turbulence in the financial markets, there was substantial interest from debt investors, and the refinancing was closed at 225 million euros.

Debt investors have great confidence in Schouw & Co. That is the conclusion drawn from the refinancing process recently completed by the Group. Schouw & Co. has refinanced a part of its debt through the international Schuldschein market, which companies use as an alternative to issuing corporate bonds or raising bank loans.

- We entered the Schuldschein market with a request for 100 million euros but due to the considerable interest from the debt investors and reasonable terms of interest margins available, we decided to raise a much larger amount, namely EUR 225 million. The very strong interest we encountered reflects that debt investors view us as an attractive borrower running a solid enterprise with large potential. Obviously, we are quite pleased with the strong support from our debt investors, says Schouw & Co. CEO Jens Bjerg Sørensen.

Part of the Group's debt will mature and is due to be refinanced in March and April 2024, but as this message shows, financing is already in place. Investors are based in Germany, Austria, Slovenia and Belgium as well as a number of Asian countries.

- Current conditions in the financial markets are generally quite difficult due to the relatively high level of interest rates. We were very pleased to see debt investors having a strong appetite to finance us and it is very reassuring to have financing in place so early on. We have achieved satisfactory and competitive refinancing rates and have now locked in our financing terms for the coming years, says Bjerg Sørensen.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
