Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition, at its meeting on October 26, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.53 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business November 15, 2023.

For the third quarter, the Company reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Excluding significant items1, operating net income (non-GAAP2) for the same period was $5.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $17.6 million, or $2.35 per diluted share. Excluding significant items1, operating net income (non-GAAP2) for the same period was $19.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share.

The Company notes the following highlights:

Balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $925.4 million at the end of the third quarter.

Total loans increased $69.6 million, representing a 13.8% annualized growth rate, during the quarter ending September 30, 2023, to $2.1 billion .

Total deposits were relatively stable and ended the quarter at $3.0 billion, resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 69.4%.

Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 16.4% Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 17.5% Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 11.3%.

On August 24, 2023, the Company and Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (Nasdaq: SMMF) announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Summit will merge with and into the Company in an all-stock merger of equals. When the merger is completed, the combined organization will create a financial holding company with more than $8 billion in assets and more than 75 branches across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Kentucky, with more than 800 employees serving our communities. Completion of the merger is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of the Company's and Summit's stockholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

"I'm pleased that, despite the multiple challenges facing our industry, we remained focused on being the quintessential community bank. This quarter we increased loans, maintained a strong liquidity position, continued to make investments in our businesses and communities, and are well-positioned to deliver increased shareholder value over the long-term."

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2023 - Comparison to prior year quarter

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.1 million or $7.1 million lower than the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to merger-related costs, increased funding costs, and the change in provision for credit losses that included a recapture of credit losses in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue (non-GAAP2) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $27 .2 million or 12% lower than the three months ended September 30, 2022, and included $26 .4 million in interest and fees on loans and $10.3 million in investment security income, which was a 42% increase and a 2% decrease, respectively, over the prior year three months ended September 30, 2022. Overall, interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $37.3 million or 27% higher than the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan balances and higher rates, and the interest income decrease in investment securities was due to a lower level of investment securities. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, ended the quarter at $2.0 billion or 18% higher than September 30, 2022, while the investment portfolio fair value ended the quarter at $1.2 billion or 16% lower than the prior year quarter.

The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, or $11.8 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $11.3 million and $3.1 million, or $10.3 million and $1.5 million higher, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.0 billion, which was approximately the same as in the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by 13% to $853.4 million and borrowed funds increased by 23% to $299.0 million from the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2022, reflecting the changing deposit mix from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing, resulting in higher interest expense.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased slightly from the same period last year and was $4.3 million in the current period. The increase in other non-interest income is primarily the result of increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by a decrease in fee income for service charges and fees.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million, compared to a recapture of credit losses of $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. Total revenue (non-GAAP2) after provision for credit losses was $26.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.5 million, or 12%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from the prior year three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to other non-interest expenses associated with merger-related activities. The Company incurred expenses during the third quarter of 2023 related to the pending merger with Summit that included legal, consulting, investment banking, and due diligence-related costs.

As of September 30, 2023, total shareholders' equity was $270.8 million or $15.3 million higher than September 30, 2022, primarily the result of higher earnings in the last quarter of 2022.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 - Comparison to prior year period

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.6 million or $13.0 million lower than the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Total revenue (non-GAAP2) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $84.6 million or 5% lower than the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and included $74.5 million in interest and fees on loans and $32.4 million in investment security income, which was a 42% increase and an 18% increase, respectively, over the prior year nine months. Overall, interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $108.7 million or 36% higher than the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan growth and higher rates and the interest income increase on investment securities was due to higher rates.

The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $37.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, or $33.0 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $26.7 million and $10.5 million, or $25.0 million and $8.0 million higher, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased $0.3 million from the same period last year to $13.1 million . The increase was primarily due to higher other non-interest income revenue of $0 .5 million. Within other non-interest income, the Company received an increase in dividend income from the FHLB and increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year period ended September 30, 2022. This increase in non-interest income was partially offset by lower income generated from service charges and fees which decreased by $0.2 million .

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million compared to a recapture of credit losses of $7.6 million in the prior year period. Total revenue (non-GAAP2) after provision for credit losses was $83.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 13% compared to the same period last year.

Non-interest expense increased by $4.7 million, or 8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from the prior year nine months. The increase was primarily driven by other non-interest expenses that the Company incurred during 2023 related to costs associated with the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (together, "Listing-related"), and with costs incurred for the merger with Summit. Additionally, the Company incurred higher personnel-related expenses, primarily benefits and pension, due to increased healthcare costs and general macro-economic conditions.

Regulatory capital ratios

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 16.4% and 17.5%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 11.3% compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 16.4% and 17.4%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.3% is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland . Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of Burke & Herbert regarding the proposed merger of equals with Summit, revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed merger; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns and other anticipated benefits from the proposed merger; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Burke & Herbert does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Burke & Herbert. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Burke & Herbert and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Burke & Herbert and Summit; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Burke & Herbert or Summit; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of Burke & Herbert and Summit to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Burke & Herbert and Summit do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Summit's operations and those of Burke & Herbert; such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; Burke & Herbert's and Summit's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Burke & Herbert's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency, or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of Burke & Herbert and Summit to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses, generally; and risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political, and market factors on the companies or the proposed merger and other factors that may affect future results of Burke & Herbert and Summit; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Burke & Herbert's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended and as ordered effective by the SEC on April 21, 2023, and in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Burke & Herbert's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023, and other reports Burke & Herbert files with the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, Burke & Herbert filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of Burke & Herbert and Summit, which also constitutes a prospectus of Burke & Herbert, that was sent to shareholders of Burke & Herbert and shareholders of Summit seeking certain approvals related to the proposed merger.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF BURKE & HERBERT AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BURKE & HERBERT, SUMMIT AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors and shareholders are able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about Burke & Herbert and Summit, without charge, at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Burke & Herbert are available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Burke & Herbert's website, www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Participants in Solicitation

Burke & Herbert and certain of its respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding Burke & Herbert's directors and executive officers is available in its Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended and as ordered effective by the SEC on April 21, 2023 . Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 26,425

$ 18,618

$ 74,485

$ 52,486 Taxable securities 8,909

8,171

28,130

20,101 Tax-exempt securities 1,376

2,334

4,243

7,224 Other interest income 562

142

1,858

248 Total interest income 37,272

29,265

108,716

80,059 Interest expense













Deposits 11,277

954

26,708

1,723 Borrowed funds 3,078

1,614

10,495

2,506 Other interest expense 28

17

58

48 Total interest expense 14,383

2,585

37,261

4,277 Net interest income 22,889

26,680

71,455

75,782















Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 235

(2,388)

964

(7,564) Net interest income after credit loss expense 22,654

29,068

70,491

83,346















Non-interest income













Fiduciary and wealth management 1,354

1,328

3,996

3,995 Service charges and fees 1,583

1,736

4,959

5,130 Net gains (losses) on securities (1)

(41)

(112)

63 Income from company-owned life insurance 589

555

1,720

1,634 Other non-interest income 764

683

2,565

2,050 Total non-interest income 4,289

4,261

13,128

12,872















Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages 9,867

10,094

29,283

29,240 Pensions and other employee benefits 2,242

2,017

7,116

5,957 Occupancy 1,462

1,151

4,464

4,306 Equipment rentals, depreciation, and maintenance 1,435

1,534

4,231

4,296 Other operating 7,417

5,156

19,042

15,686 Total non-interest expense 22,423

19,952

64,136

59,485 Income before income taxes 4,520

13,377

19,483

36,733















Income tax expense 464

2,240

1,869

6,073 Net income $ 4,056

$ 11,137

$ 17,614

$ 30,660

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 9,063

$ 9,124 Interest-earning deposits with banks 32,801

41,171 Cash and cash equivalents 41,864

50,295 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,224,395

1,371,757 Restricted stock, at cost 7,247

16,443 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 3,011

- Loans 2,070,616

1,887,221 Allowance for credit losses (26,111)

(21,039) Net loans 2,044,505

1,866,182 Premises and equipment, net 57,514

53,170 Accrued interest receivable 15,597

15,481 Company-owned life insurance 94,213

92,487 Other assets 96,842

97,083 Total Assets $ 3,585,188

$ 3,562,898







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 853,385

$ 960,692 Interest-bearing deposits 2,132,233

1,959,708 Total deposits 2,985,618

2,920,400 Borrowed funds 299,000

343,100 Accrued interest and other liabilities 29,751

25,945 Total Liabilities 3,314,369

3,289,445







Shareholders' Equity





Common Stock 4,000

4,000 Additional paid-in capital 13,818

12,282 Retained earnings 426,744

424,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (146,159)

(139,495) Treasury stock (27,584)

(27,725) Total Shareholders' Equity 270,819

273,453 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,585,188

$ 3,562,898

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.55

$ 0.81

$ 1.01

$ 1.80

$ 1.50 Diluted earnings 0.55

0.80

1.00

1.78

1.49 Cash dividends 0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53 Book value 36.46

39.05

39.02

36.82

34.40



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless indicated) Assets $ 3,585,188

$ 3,569,226

$ 3,671,186

$ 3,562,898

$ 3,501,145 Average earning assets 3,337,282

3,379,534

3,331,920

3,255,213

3,328,594 Loans (gross) 2,070,616

2,000,969

1,951,738

1,887,221

1,751,827 Loans (net) 2,044,505

1,975,050

1,926,034

1,866,182

1,730,874 Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,224,395

1,252,190

1,362,785

1,371,757

1,453,104 Non-interest-bearing deposits 853,385

876,396

906,723

960,692

980,714 Interest-bearing deposits 2,132,233

2,128,867

2,125,668

1,959,708

1,996,946 Deposits, total 2,985,618

3,005,263

3,032,391

2,920,400

2,977,660 Brokered deposits 389,018

389,051

389,185

100,273

- Uninsured deposits 670,735

681,908

715,053

843,431

847,973 Borrowed funds 299,000

249,000

321,700

343,100

243,000 Unused borrowing capacity3 883,525

958,962

809,127

622,186

743,456 Equity 270,819

290,072

289,783

273,453

255,471 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (146,159)

(126,177)

(123,809)

(139,495)

(147,578)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



















Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.45 %

0.67 %

0.85 %

1.51 %

1.23 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.60

8.34

10.83

20.66

14.99 Net interest margin (non-GAAP2) 2.76

2.87

3.06

3.46

3.25 Efficiency ratio 82.50

75.12

70.25

51.24

64.48 Loan-to-deposit ratio 69.35

66.58

64.36

64.62

58.83 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio4 16.36

17.47

17.40

17.89

18.23 Total risk-based capital ratio4 17.39

18.57

18.50

18.81

19.18 Leverage ratio4 11.27

11.11

11.09

11.30

11.03



















Income statement Interest income $ 37,272

$ 37,116

$ 34,328

$ 32,574

$ 29,265 Interest expense 14,383

13,324

9,554

4,665

2,585 Non-interest income 4,289

4,625

4,214

4,217

4,261 Total revenue (non-GAAP2) 27,178

28,417

28,988

32,126

30,941 Non-interest expense 22,423

21,348

20,365

16,462

19,952 Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP2) 4,755

7,069

8,623

15,664

10,989 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 235

214

515

98

(2,388) Income before income taxes 4,520

6,855

8,108

15,566

13,377 Income tax expense 464

821

584

2,213

2,240 Net income $ 4,056

$ 6,034

$ 7,524

$ 13,353

$ 11,137





















Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income (non-GAAP)



Three months ending

Nine months ending



September 30

September 30



2023

2023 Net income

$ 4,056

$ 17,614 Add back significant items (tax effected):







Listing-related

-

239 Merger-related

1,592

1,684 Total significant items

1,592

1,923 Operating net income

$ 5,648

$ 19,537









Weighted average diluted shares

7,499,278

7,506,509 Diluted EPS

$ 0.75

$ 2.60

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items, such as Listing-related or merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. The Company only incurred these significant items in 2023.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)







September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Interest income

$ 37,272

$ 37,116

$ 34,328

$ 32,574

$ 29,265 Interest expense

14,383

13,324

9,554

4,665

2,585 Non-interest income

4,289

4,625

4,214

4,217

4,261 Total revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 27,178

$ 28,417

$ 28,988

$ 32,126

$ 30,941

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)







September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Income before taxes

$ 4,520

$ 6,855

$ 8,108

$ 15,566

$ 13,377 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

235

214

515

98

(2,388) Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 4,755

$ 7,069

$ 8,623

$ 15,664

$ 10,989

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP)







September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Net interest income

$ 22,889

$ 23,792

$ 24,774

$ 27,909

$ 26,680 Taxable-equivalent adjustments

366

375

387

455

621 Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)

$ 23,255

$ 24,167

$ 25,161

$ 28,364

$ 27,301





















Average earning assets

3,337,282

3,379,534

3,331,920

3,255,213

3,328,594 Net interest margin (non-GAAP)

2.76 %

2.87 %

3.06 %

3.46 %

3.25 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax-rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Significant items include items such as merger-related expenses and are further described below in our non-GAAP reconciliation tables. (2) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank availability. (4) Ratios are for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company for all periods presented.

