Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition, at its meeting on October 26, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.53 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business November 15, 2023.
For the third quarter, the Company reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. Excluding significant items1, operating net income (non-GAAP2) for the same period was $5.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $17.6 million, or $2.35 per diluted share. Excluding significant items1, operating net income (non-GAAP2) for the same period was $19.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share.
The Company notes the following highlights:
- Balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $925.4 million at the end of the third quarter.
- Total loans increased $69.6 million, representing a 13.8% annualized growth rate, during the quarter ending September 30, 2023, to $2.1 billion .
- Total deposits were relatively stable and ended the quarter at $3.0 billion, resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 69.4%.
- Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.
- The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 16.4% Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 17.5% Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 11.3%.
- On August 24, 2023, the Company and Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (Nasdaq: SMMF) announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Summit will merge with and into the Company in an all-stock merger of equals. When the merger is completed, the combined organization will create a financial holding company with more than $8 billion in assets and more than 75 branches across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Kentucky, with more than 800 employees serving our communities. Completion of the merger is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of the Company's and Summit's stockholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.
From David P. Boyle, Company Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
"I'm pleased that, despite the multiple challenges facing our industry, we remained focused on being the quintessential community bank. This quarter we increased loans, maintained a strong liquidity position, continued to make investments in our businesses and communities, and are well-positioned to deliver increased shareholder value over the long-term."
Results of Operations
Third Quarter 2023 - Comparison to prior year quarter
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.1 million or $7.1 million lower than the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to merger-related costs, increased funding costs, and the change in provision for credit losses that included a recapture of credit losses in the prior year quarter.
Total revenue (non-GAAP2) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $27 .2 million or 12% lower than the three months ended September 30, 2022, and included $26 .4 million in interest and fees on loans and $10.3 million in investment security income, which was a 42% increase and a 2% decrease, respectively, over the prior year three months ended September 30, 2022. Overall, interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $37.3 million or 27% higher than the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan balances and higher rates, and the interest income decrease in investment securities was due to a lower level of investment securities. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, ended the quarter at $2.0 billion or 18% higher than September 30, 2022, while the investment portfolio fair value ended the quarter at $1.2 billion or 16% lower than the prior year quarter.
The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, or $11.8 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $11.3 million and $3.1 million, or $10.3 million and $1.5 million higher, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.0 billion, which was approximately the same as in the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by 13% to $853.4 million and borrowed funds increased by 23% to $299.0 million from the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2022, reflecting the changing deposit mix from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing, resulting in higher interest expense.
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased slightly from the same period last year and was $4.3 million in the current period. The increase in other non-interest income is primarily the result of increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by a decrease in fee income for service charges and fees.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million, compared to a recapture of credit losses of $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. Total revenue (non-GAAP2) after provision for credit losses was $26.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year.
Non-interest expense increased by $2.5 million, or 12%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from the prior year three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to other non-interest expenses associated with merger-related activities. The Company incurred expenses during the third quarter of 2023 related to the pending merger with Summit that included legal, consulting, investment banking, and due diligence-related costs.
As of September 30, 2023, total shareholders' equity was $270.8 million or $15.3 million higher than September 30, 2022, primarily the result of higher earnings in the last quarter of 2022.
Nine months ended September 30, 2023 - Comparison to prior year period
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.6 million or $13.0 million lower than the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Total revenue (non-GAAP2) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $84.6 million or 5% lower than the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and included $74.5 million in interest and fees on loans and $32.4 million in investment security income, which was a 42% increase and an 18% increase, respectively, over the prior year nine months. Overall, interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $108.7 million or 36% higher than the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan growth and higher rates and the interest income increase on investment securities was due to higher rates.
The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $37.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, or $33.0 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $26.7 million and $10.5 million, or $25.0 million and $8.0 million higher, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased $0.3 million from the same period last year to $13.1 million . The increase was primarily due to higher other non-interest income revenue of $0 .5 million. Within other non-interest income, the Company received an increase in dividend income from the FHLB and increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year period ended September 30, 2022. This increase in non-interest income was partially offset by lower income generated from service charges and fees which decreased by $0.2 million .
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million compared to a recapture of credit losses of $7.6 million in the prior year period. Total revenue (non-GAAP2) after provision for credit losses was $83.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 13% compared to the same period last year.
Non-interest expense increased by $4.7 million, or 8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from the prior year nine months. The increase was primarily driven by other non-interest expenses that the Company incurred during 2023 related to costs associated with the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (together, "Listing-related"), and with costs incurred for the merger with Summit. Additionally, the Company incurred higher personnel-related expenses, primarily benefits and pension, due to increased healthcare costs and general macro-economic conditions.
Regulatory capital ratios
The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 16.4% and 17.5%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 11.3% compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 16.4% and 17.4%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.3% is considered to be well-capitalized.
For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland . Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$ 26,425
$ 18,618
$ 74,485
$ 52,486
Taxable securities
8,909
8,171
28,130
20,101
Tax-exempt securities
1,376
2,334
4,243
7,224
Other interest income
562
142
1,858
248
Total interest income
37,272
29,265
108,716
80,059
Interest expense
Deposits
11,277
954
26,708
1,723
Borrowed funds
3,078
1,614
10,495
2,506
Other interest expense
28
17
58
48
Total interest expense
14,383
2,585
37,261
4,277
Net interest income
22,889
26,680
71,455
75,782
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
235
(2,388)
964
(7,564)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
22,654
29,068
70,491
83,346
Non-interest income
Fiduciary and wealth management
1,354
1,328
3,996
3,995
Service charges and fees
1,583
1,736
4,959
5,130
Net gains (losses) on securities
(1)
(41)
(112)
63
Income from company-owned life insurance
589
555
1,720
1,634
Other non-interest income
764
683
2,565
2,050
Total non-interest income
4,289
4,261
13,128
12,872
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
9,867
10,094
29,283
29,240
Pensions and other employee benefits
2,242
2,017
7,116
5,957
Occupancy
1,462
1,151
4,464
4,306
Equipment rentals, depreciation, and maintenance
1,435
1,534
4,231
4,296
Other operating
7,417
5,156
19,042
15,686
Total non-interest expense
22,423
19,952
64,136
59,485
Income before income taxes
4,520
13,377
19,483
36,733
Income tax expense
464
2,240
1,869
6,073
Net income
$ 4,056
$ 11,137
$ 17,614
$ 30,660
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 9,063
$ 9,124
Interest-earning deposits with banks
32,801
41,171
Cash and cash equivalents
41,864
50,295
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,224,395
1,371,757
Restricted stock, at cost
7,247
16,443
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
3,011
-
Loans
2,070,616
1,887,221
Allowance for credit losses
(26,111)
(21,039)
Net loans
2,044,505
1,866,182
Premises and equipment, net
57,514
53,170
Accrued interest receivable
15,597
15,481
Company-owned life insurance
94,213
92,487
Other assets
96,842
97,083
Total Assets
$ 3,585,188
$ 3,562,898
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 853,385
$ 960,692
Interest-bearing deposits
2,132,233
1,959,708
Total deposits
2,985,618
2,920,400
Borrowed funds
299,000
343,100
Accrued interest and other liabilities
29,751
25,945
Total Liabilities
3,314,369
3,289,445
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
4,000
4,000
Additional paid-in capital
13,818
12,282
Retained earnings
426,744
424,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(146,159)
(139,495)
Treasury stock
(27,584)
(27,725)
Total Shareholders' Equity
270,819
273,453
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,585,188
$ 3,562,898
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Per common share information
Basic earnings
$ 0.55
$ 0.81
$ 1.01
$ 1.80
$ 1.50
Diluted earnings
0.55
0.80
1.00
1.78
1.49
Cash dividends
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Book value
36.46
39.05
39.02
36.82
34.40
Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless indicated)
Assets
$ 3,585,188
$ 3,569,226
$ 3,671,186
$ 3,562,898
$ 3,501,145
Average earning assets
3,337,282
3,379,534
3,331,920
3,255,213
3,328,594
Loans (gross)
2,070,616
2,000,969
1,951,738
1,887,221
1,751,827
Loans (net)
2,044,505
1,975,050
1,926,034
1,866,182
1,730,874
Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
1,224,395
1,252,190
1,362,785
1,371,757
1,453,104
Non-interest-bearing deposits
853,385
876,396
906,723
960,692
980,714
Interest-bearing deposits
2,132,233
2,128,867
2,125,668
1,959,708
1,996,946
Deposits, total
2,985,618
3,005,263
3,032,391
2,920,400
2,977,660
Brokered deposits
389,018
389,051
389,185
100,273
-
Uninsured deposits
670,735
681,908
715,053
843,431
847,973
Borrowed funds
299,000
249,000
321,700
343,100
243,000
Unused borrowing capacity3
883,525
958,962
809,127
622,186
743,456
Equity
270,819
290,072
289,783
273,453
255,471
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(146,159)
(126,177)
(123,809)
(139,495)
(147,578)
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.45 %
0.67 %
0.85 %
1.51 %
1.23 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
5.60
8.34
10.83
20.66
14.99
Net interest margin (non-GAAP2)
2.76
2.87
3.06
3.46
3.25
Efficiency ratio
82.50
75.12
70.25
51.24
64.48
Loan-to-deposit ratio
69.35
66.58
64.36
64.62
58.83
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio4
16.36
17.47
17.40
17.89
18.23
Total risk-based capital ratio4
17.39
18.57
18.50
18.81
19.18
Leverage ratio4
11.27
11.11
11.09
11.30
11.03
Income statement
Interest income
$ 37,272
$ 37,116
$ 34,328
$ 32,574
$ 29,265
Interest expense
14,383
13,324
9,554
4,665
2,585
Non-interest income
4,289
4,625
4,214
4,217
4,261
Total revenue (non-GAAP2)
27,178
28,417
28,988
32,126
30,941
Non-interest expense
22,423
21,348
20,365
16,462
19,952
Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP2)
4,755
7,069
8,623
15,664
10,989
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
235
214
515
98
(2,388)
Income before income taxes
4,520
6,855
8,108
15,566
13,377
Income tax expense
464
821
584
2,213
2,240
Net income
$ 4,056
$ 6,034
$ 7,524
$ 13,353
$ 11,137
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
Three months ending
Nine months ending
September 30
September 30
2023
2023
Net income
$ 4,056
$ 17,614
Add back significant items (tax effected):
Listing-related
-
239
Merger-related
1,592
1,684
Total significant items
1,592
1,923
Operating net income
$ 5,648
$ 19,537
Weighted average diluted shares
7,499,278
7,506,509
Diluted EPS
$ 0.75
$ 2.60
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items, such as Listing-related or merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. The Company only incurred these significant items in 2023.
Total Revenue (non-GAAP)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
$ 37,272
$ 37,116
$ 34,328
$ 32,574
$ 29,265
Interest expense
14,383
13,324
9,554
4,665
2,585
Non-interest income
4,289
4,625
4,214
4,217
4,261
Total revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 27,178
$ 28,417
$ 28,988
$ 32,126
$ 30,941
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Income before taxes
$ 4,520
$ 6,855
$ 8,108
$ 15,566
$ 13,377
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
235
214
515
98
(2,388)
Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 4,755
$ 7,069
$ 8,623
$ 15,664
$ 10,989
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Net interest income
$ 22,889
$ 23,792
$ 24,774
$ 27,909
$ 26,680
Taxable-equivalent adjustments
366
375
387
455
621
Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)
$ 23,255
$ 24,167
$ 25,161
$ 28,364
$ 27,301
Average earning assets
3,337,282
3,379,534
3,331,920
3,255,213
3,328,594
Net interest margin (non-GAAP)
2.76 %
2.87 %
3.06 %
3.46 %
3.25 %
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax-rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
(1) Significant items include items such as merger-related expenses and are further described below in our non-GAAP reconciliation tables.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank availability.
(4) Ratios are for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company for all periods presented.
