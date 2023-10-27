Anzeige
Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
27.10.2023 | 14:24
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Publication of Final Terms

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Publication of Final Terms

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

RNS Announcement

Delamare Cards MTN Issuer plc

Medium Term Note Programme

(ultimately backed by trust property in the Delamare Cards Receivables Trust)

27 October 2023

Publication of Final Terms

The following Final Terms (as defined below) under the medium term note programme of Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc, are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 26 October 2023 in relation to the Series 2023-2 Notes (the Final Terms).

To view the Final Terms, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Q4 Delamare 2023-2 - Publication of Final Terms (issuance)

A copy of the above Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

  1. Delamare Cards MTN Issuer plc
  2. 6th Floor
  3. 125 London Wall
  4. London EC2Y 5AS
  5. United Kingdom
  7. Phone: +44 (0) 20 7327 9720

DISCLAIMER- INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus dated 14 April 2023, as supplemented on 5 October 2023 (the "Base Prospectus"), may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Base Prospectus is not for distribution to any U.S. person or to any person or address in the U.S. except to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). Nothing in the Base Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Delamare Cards MTN Issuer PLC in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities referred to in the Base Prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and all applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.



Redacted Executed Q4 Delamare 2023-2 - Final Terms issuance
