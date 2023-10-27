Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,318,378, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . This compares to net income of $1,770,075 or $0.24 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4,325,088 or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $7,701,633 or $1.05 per diluted share for the nine months, ended September 30, 2022 .

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "In this challenging economic environment, our team remains focused on serving existing clients and growing new lead client relationships. Freedom Bank enjoyed 17.2% annualized growth in loans and 10.2% annualized growth in deposits during the third quarter compared to the linked quarter. Our low loan-to-deposit ratio of 80.8% and our strong Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.5% on September 30, 2023, enable us to remain proactive in the market. As expected, this client-centered approach and conservative balance sheet posture has resulted in a reduced net interest margin, lower by 17 basis points as compared to the linked quarter, due to an elevated cost of deposits, higher by 31 basis points, in this environment of rapidly rising interest rates. Also, our fee income is lower by 26.6% compared to the linked quarter as a result of our decision to hold more of the higher yielding SBA and jumbo residential mortgage loans on balance sheet to grow interest income for future periods. We are encouraged by the recent trends that suggest margin decline and mix changes have slowed and our loan and investment yields are accelerating. We expect that our focus on clients and conservative financial philosophy will position us for future opportunities."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights include:

Net income for the third quarter was $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share compared to net income of $1,770,075 or $0.24 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2022 .

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.69% for the linked quarter and 1.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 6.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 9.15% for the linked quarter and 13.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 .

Total Assets were $1.06 billion on September 30, 2023, an increase of $73.91 million or 7.50% from total assets on December 31, 2022 .

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $31.20 million or by 4.31% during the quarter.

Uninsured deposits were 28.10% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity was 120.27% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2023 .

The tangible common equity ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities) was at 7.14% at the end of the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $23.16 million or by 2.56% in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.56 million from the linked quarter to $168.10 million and represented 18.15% of total deposits on September 30, 2023 .

The net interest margin 2 decreased in the third quarter to 2.59%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 112 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs.

decreased in the third quarter to 2.59%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 112 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs. The cost of funds was 3.36% for the third quarter, higher by 31 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 244 basis points compared to the same period in 2022, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.

Non-interest income decreased by 26.60% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 28.16% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was primarily due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the Company electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by 4.11% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.10% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher occupancy, equipment, and insurance costs, partially offset by lower compensation expenses and settlement costs. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to higher equipment, insurance and data processing costs, partially offset by lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

The Efficiency Ratio 3 was 76.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 69.02% for the linked quarter and 59.19% for the same period in 2022.

was 76.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 69.02% for the linked quarter and 59.19% for the same period in 2022. Net charge offs declined in the third quarter and were 0.03% of average loans. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.92% on September 30, 2023, compared to 1.23% on December 31, 2022 . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.66% on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.88% on December 31, 2022 .

The Company recognized a $205,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.95% compared to 0.98% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.64%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.26%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.26% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.10%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.53 million for the third quarter of 2023, lower by 2.56% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 20.82% compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.59%, lower by 17 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 112 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:

Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.83% compared to 5.68% in the linked quarter and 4.58% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities and loans drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 20 basis points to 6.20% from 6.00% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 10 basis points to 4.81% from 4.71% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 106 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 152 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 31 basis points to 3.36% from 3.05% in the linked quarter, and by 244 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to rising rates on interest checking, money market and time deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. On September 13, 2023, the Company executed an interest rate swap with a notional amount of $30 million, to reduce the interest rate risk associated with fixed rate residential loans on the balance sheet, whereby the Company would pay a rate of 4.46% over the term of the swap and receive the effective Fed Funds rate over the same period. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $80 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.26 years, as of September 30, 2023 .

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $816,250 for the third quarter, a decrease of 26.60% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 28.16% when compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was primarily due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the Company electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 5.98% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 21.71% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022, due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from a combination of reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity and the Company electing to hold more mortgage and SBA loans on its balance sheet in 2023.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by 4.11% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.10% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher occupancy, equipment, and insurance costs, partially offset by lower compensation expenses and settlement costs. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to higher equipment, insurance and data processing costs, partially offset by lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

The Efficiency Ratio was 76.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 69.02% for the linked quarter and 59.19% for the same period in 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the third quarter at $6,947,841 or 0.92% of loans held-for-investment compared to $6,776,013 or 0.93% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of September 30, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023 . Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $6,947,841 or 0.66% of total assets as of September 30, 2023, compared to $6,776,013 or 0.65% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter, it was determined that a $205,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $238,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.95% as of September 30, 2023, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022 .

Total Assets

Total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $1.06 billion compared to $1.04 billion on June 30, 2023, and total assets of $985.06 million on December 31, 2022 . Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2022, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $19.79 million on funding of strong loan growth.

Available for sale investment balances increased by $24.48 million .

Other loans held-for investment grew by $61.69 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2023, were $983.40 million compared to total liabilities of $963.90 million on June 30, 2023, and $910.12 million on December 31, 2022 . Total deposits were $926.36 million on September 30, 2023, compared to $903.20 million on June 30, 2023, and total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022 . Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.56 million during the third quarter and comprised 18.15% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.76 million, savings deposits decreased by $1.60 million and time deposits increased by $29.96 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023 was $75.57 million compared to $77.40 million on June 30, 2023, and $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022 . The decrease was due to Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative position. AOCI declined during the third quarter of 2023 due to increased unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2023, was $10.36 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022 . Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2023, was $13.32 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022 .

As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows:



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Capital Ratio 14.10 % 14.28 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.26 % 13.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.26 % 13.37 % Leverage Ratio 10.64 % 11.32 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia . The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY . For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 1,916,716

$ 3,708,015

$ 2,099,062 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 12,880,986

29,896,249

32,674,953 Securities Available-for-Sale 206,038,021

196,348,060

181,558,037 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,598,991

20,819,794

17,096,010 Restricted Stock Investments 4,057,450

3,750,400

3,889,200 Loans Held for Sale 3,487,878

6,917,461

5,064,385 PPP Loans Held for Investment 278,090

1,916,844

5,829,662 Other Loans Held for Investment 755,863,604

724,666,359

694,173,347 Allowance for Credit Losses (7,214,359)

(7,107,804)

(7,614,120) Net Loans 748,927,335

719,475,399

692,388,889 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 910,365

945,786

989,072 Accrued Interest Receivable 3,699,397

3,523,829

3,784,076 Deferred Tax Asset 8,750,083

7,496,829

1,982,776 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 26,539,551

26,350,770

26,248,974 Right of Use Asset, net 2,097,713

2,207,805

1,736,285 Other Assets 19,068,451

19,857,624

15,551,415 Total Assets $ 1,058,972,938

$ 1,041,298,020

$ 985,063,133 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 168,104,722

$ 165,540,044

$ 187,416,628 Interest Bearing 499,194,764

506,957,179

409,760,573 Savings Deposits 4,060,321

5,664,940

5,977,828 Time Deposits 255,000,491

225,037,517

245,840,048 Total Deposits 926,360,299

903,199,680

848,995,078 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 20,000,000

20,000,000

25,000,000 Other Borrowings 278,090

2,834,173

5,826,298 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,753,237

19,733,756

19,674,794 Accrued Interest Payable 2,291,470

1,935,957

1,265,796 Lease Liability 2,036,523

2,128,300

1,862,773 Other Liabilities 12,680,286

14,067,030

7,492,264 Total Liabilities $ 983,399,904

$ 963,898,897

$ 910,117,002 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, June 30 and December 31, 2022









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,619,677, 6,623,845, and 6,583,328 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at September 30 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 respectively









(Includes 94,343, 99,011, and 72,069 Unvested Shares on September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and







December 31, 2022 respectively) 65,253

65,248

65,160 Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000, 673,000, 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and







December 31, 2022 respectively) 6,730

6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,541,534

58,369,052

58,241,451 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (21,597,860)

(18,280,904)

(17,480,993) Retained Earnings 38,557,376

37,238,997

34,113,783 Total Stockholders' Equity 75,573,033

77,399,123

74,946,131 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,058,972,938

$ 1,041,298,020

$ 985,063,133





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,513,273

$ 8,408,971

$ 32,353,378

$ 22,710,581 Interest on Investment Securities

2,730,411

1,626,322

7,418,816

4,050,458 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

471,031

171,644

1,236,258

261,790 Total Interest Income

14,714,715

10,206,937

41,008,452

27,022,829 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

7,829,199

1,647,182

19,496,776

2,827,212 Interest on Borrowings

359,191

317,128

1,089,153

725,176 Total Interest Expense

8,188,390

1,964,310

20,585,929

3,552,388

















Net Interest Income

6,526,324

8,242,627

20,422,523

23,470,441 Provision for Loan Losses

(205,000)

(382,000)

(986,000)

(921,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,321,324

7,860,627

19,436,523

22,549,441 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 470,800

710,149

1,619,007

2,734,287 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

63,727

-

593,557 Service Charges and Other Income

99,563

52,755

348,579

530,135 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

10,600

-

10,469 Servicing Income

57,106

54,792

187,210

164,858 Swap Fee Income

-

68,404

-

68,404 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

188,781

175,815

715,155

510,122 Total Non-interest Income

816,250

1,136,242

2,869,950

4,611,832 Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,410,564

3,655,913

11,029,253

11,665,177 Occupancy Expense

188,413

311,070

554,820

947,589 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

213,363

170,070

543,759

525,492 Insurance Expense

276,713

76,563

568,335

222,173 Professional Fees

365,316

251,597

1,040,801

823,573 Data and Item Processing

355,733

299,501

999,639

907,465 Advertising

105,183

104,119

357,569

324,454 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

304,432

282,912

877,221

707,648 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

83,250

97,495

283,869

332,554 Other Operating Expense

309,231

301,977

1,159,120

949,961 Total Non-interest Expenses

5,612,199

5,551,217

17,414,387

17,406,086 Income Before Income Taxes

1,525,376

3,445,652

4,892,086

9,755,187 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

206,998

755,702

566,998

2,053,554 Net Income

$ 1,318,378

$ 2,689,950

$ 4,325,088

$ 7,701,633 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.37

$ 0.60

$ 1.05 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.37

$ 0.59

$ 1.05 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,277,022

7,271,784

7,250,615

7,308,866 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,293,482

7,285,786

7,287,642

7,333,499



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three



For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended



months ended

months ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Interest Income



















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,513,273

$ 10,857,368

$ 9,982,737



$ 9,503,228

$ 8,408,971 Interest on Investment Securities 2,730,411

2,522,682

2,165,723



2,061,298

1,626,322 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 471,031

464,321

300,906



339,592

171,644 Total Interest Income 14,714,715

13,844,371

12,449,366



11,904,118

10,206,937





















Interest Expense



















Interest on Deposits 7,829,199

6,796,570

4,871,008



3,685,412

1,647,182 Interest on Borrowings 359,191

350,096

379,866



101,216

317,128 Total Interest Expense 8,188,390

7,146,666

5,250,874



3,786,628

1,964,310





















Net Interest Income 6,526,324

6,697,705

7,198,492



8,117,490

8,242,627 Provision for Loan Losses (205,000)

(238,000)

(543,000)



(327,000)

(382,000) Net Interest Income after



















Provision for Loan Losses 6,321,324

6,459,705

6,655,492



7,790,490

7,860,627 Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 470,800

769,649

378,558



357,654

710,149 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-



404,409

63,727 Service Charges and Other Income 99,563

94,428

154,588



92,235

52,755 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-



20,503

10,600 Servicing Income 57,106

64,688

65,415



53,332

54,792 Swap Fee Income -

-

-



-

68,404 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



















owned Life Insurance 188,781

183,235

343,140



158,972

175,815 Total Non-interest Income 816,250

1,112,000

941,701



1,087,106

1,136,243











































Total Revenue5 $ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,192



$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,870





















Non-Interest Expenses



















Officer and Employee Compensation



















and Benefits 3,410,564

3,469,477

4,149,212



3,495,260

3,655,913 Occupancy Expense 188,413

38,488

327,919



318,462

311,070 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 213,363

148,901

181,495



179,679

170,070 Insurance Expense 276,713

136,555

155,068



140,926

76,563 Professional Fees 365,316

325,405

350,080



238,732

251,597 Data and Item Processing 355,733

323,906

320,000



304,767

299,501 Advertising 105,183

133,907

118,479



124,450

104,119 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 304,432

290,049

282,739



282,796

282,912 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 83,250

141,333

59,286



23,156

97,495 Other Operating Expense 309,231

382,577

467,311



271,396

301,977





















Total Non-interest Expenses 5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589



5,379,623

5,551,217 Income before Income Taxes 1,525,376

2,181,106

1,185,604



3,497,972

3,445,652





















Income Tax Expense 206,998

411,031

(51,031)



636,033

755,702





















Net Income $ 1,318,378

$ 1,770,075

$ 1,236,635



$ 2,861,939

$ 2,689,950 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17



$ 0.40

$ 0.37 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17



$ 0.39

$ 0.37 Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Basic 7,277,022

7,307,802

7,280,803



7,238,807

7,271,784 Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Diluted 7,293,482

7,317,113

7,317,805



7,252,669

7,285,786

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

























































(Unaudited)

















































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended





















September 30, 2023









June 30, 2023









March 31, 2023









December 31, 2022









September 30, 2022





















Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield









Assets





































































Cash

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %

$ 37,133,361

$ 171,644

1.83 %

















































































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,763,539

197,591





21,202,088

187,739





21,182,371

182,470





20,664,285

184,800





21,615,440

186,314













Investments (Taxable)

208,005,473

2,574,314





197,080,849

2,374,368





184,686,055

2,021,572





182,096,499

1,915,306





179,086,818

1,479,134













Total Investments

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

200,702,258

1,665,447

3.29 %

















































































Total Loans

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %

















































































Earning Assets

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %

































































































































































































































Assets

$ 1,062,975,635









$ 1,035,350,077









$ 988,804,262









$ 969,662,029









$ 929,265,436

























































































Liabilities





































































Interest Checking

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 %

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 %

$ 132,342,702

$ 458,605

1.37 %









Money Market

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %









Savings

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %









Time Deposits

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %









Interest Bearing Deposits

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

574,218,895

1,735,027

1.20 %

















































































Borrowings

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.52 %

$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.06 %

$ 49,125,142

$ 379,866

3.14 %

$ 46,940,688

$ 101,216

0.86 %

$ 53,279,949

$ 229,283

1.72 %

















































































Interest Bearing Liabilities

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

627,498,844

1,964,310

1.24 %

















































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 169,935,416









$ 169,160,626









$ 176,477,412









$ 202,342,666









$ 215,426,363

























































































Cost of Funds









3.36 %









3.05 %









2.37 %









1.69 %









0.92 %

















































































Net Interest Margin2





$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 7,236,812

3.12 %





$ 8,156,298

3.49 %





$ 8,281,753

3.71 %









Shareholders Equity

$ 77,445,100









$ 77,557,760









$ 76,928,018









$ 73,185,633









$ 77,295,762

























































































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

































(Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2023

Income /





September 30, 2022

Income /









September 30, 2023

Income /





September 30, 2022

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets

















































Cash $ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 37,133,361

$ 171,644

1.83 %





$ 35,503,240

$ 1,236,258

4.66 %

$ 37,647,786

$ 261,790

0.93 %



















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 20,763,539

197,591





21,615,440

186,314









21,047,798

567,800





22,375,856

561,761



Investments (Taxable) 208,005,473

2,574,314





179,086,818

1,479,134









196,676,203

6,970,254





171,038,679

3,606,666



Total Investments 228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

200,702,258

1,665,448

3.29 %





217,724,001

7,538,054

4.63 %

193,414,535

4,168,427

2.88 %



















































Total Loans 736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %





722,319,320

32,353,378

5.99 %

624,640,709

22,710,581

4.86 %



















































Earning Assets 1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %





975,546,561

41,127,690

5.64 %

855,703,030

27,140,798

4.24 %



















































Assets $ 1,062,975,635









$ 929,265,436













$ 1,029,315,014









$ 895,613,292



























































Liabilities

















































Interest Checking $ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 132,342,702

$ 458,605

1.37 %





$ 188,805,623

$ 5,342,886

3.78 %

$ 125,858,701

$ 641,578

0.68 % Money Market 289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %





277,982,793

7,855,968

3.78 %

206,538,632

851,530

0.55 % Savings 4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %





5,643,122

5,222

0.12 %

7,205,229

5,992

0.11 % Time Deposits 248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %





245,511,716

6,292,700

3.43 %

192,997,346

1,328,113

0.92 % Interest Bearing Deposits 756,201,939

7,829,197

4.11 %

574,218,897

1,735,027

1.20 %





717,943,254

19,496,776

3.63 %

532,599,908

2,827,213

0.71 %



















































Borrowings $ 40,480,346

359,191

3.52 %

$ 53,279,949

229,283

1.72 %





$ 45,125,282

$ 1,089,153

3.23 %

$ 60,289,005

725,176

1.61 %



















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

627,498,846

1,964,310

1.24 %





763,068,535

20,585,929

3.61 %

592,888,913

3,552,389

0.80 %



















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 169,935,416









$ 215,426,363













$ 171,833,855









$ 213,731,534



























































Cost of Funds







3.36 %









0.92 %













2.94 %









0.59 %



















































Net Interest Margin2



$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 8,281,753

3.71 %









$ 20,541,760

2.82 %





$ 23,588,409

3.69 % Shareholders Equity $ 77,445,100









$ 77,295,762













$ 77,312,187









$ 79,593,533







ROAA 0.49 %









1.15 %













0.56 %









1.15 %







ROAE 6.75 %









13.81 %













7.48 %









12.94 %



























































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets























Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 81.63 % 80.45 % 81.18 % 82.45 % 79.19 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.51 % 1.17 % 1.15 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 6.75 % 9.15 % 6.52 % 15.51 % 13.81 % Efficiency Ratio3 76.43 % 69.02 % 78.76 % 58.44 % 59.19 % Net Interest Margin2 2.59 % 2.76 % 3.12 % 3.49 % 3.71 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.83 % 5.68 % 5.38 % 5.11 % 4.58 % Yield on Securities 4.81 % 4.71 % 4.34 % 4.11 % 3.29 % Yield on Loans 6.20 % 6.00 % 5.75 % 5.47 % 5.14 % Cost of Funds 3.36 % 3.05 % 2.37 % 1.69 % 0.92 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 11.12 % 14.24 % 11.57 % 11.81 % 12.11 % Liquidity Ratios4









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 28.10 % 25.78 % 21.77 % 27.05 % 30.57 % Total Liquidity6 to Uninsured Deposits 120.27 % 120.82 % 149.16 % 127.88 % 119.04 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 345.53 % 213.43 % 206.92 % 190.69 % 231.02 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.14 % 7.43 % 7.62 % 7.61 % 7.52 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 6.83 % 7.16 % 7.38 % 7.36 % 7.23 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 90.96 % 90.41 % 91.89 % 91.39 % 91.17 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.36 $10.75 $10.71 $10.43 $9.96 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1 $13.32 $13.29 $13.02 $12.87 $12.33 Share Price Data









Closing Price $10.61 $10.56 $13.95 $14.57 $14.60 Book Value Multiple 102 % 98 % 130 % 140 % 147 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,292,677 7,296,845 7,214,466 7,256,328 7,281,606 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,277,022 7,307,802 7,280,803 7,238,807 7,271,784 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,293,482 7,317,113 7,317,805 7,252,669 7,285,786 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.64 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.32 % 11.59 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.10 % 14.37 % 14.34 % 14.28 % 14.55 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.67 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $205,000 $238,000 $543,000 $327,000 $382,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.13 %











2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

6 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:











































































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) As of



















September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022











Shareholder's Equity $ 75,573,033

$ 77,399,123

$ 77,256,026

$ 74,946,131

$ 72,490,029











Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,292,677

7,197,834

7,214,466

7,184,259

7,281,606











Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.36

$ 10.75

$ 10.71

$ 10.43

$ 9.96











Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (21,597,860)

$ (18,280,904)

$ (16,644,981)

$ (17,480,993)

$ (17,287,737)











AOCI per share equivalent (2.96)

(2.54)

(2.31)

(2.43)

(2.37)











Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.32

$ 13.29

$ 13.02

$ 12.87

$ 12.32

















































2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE")

using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods. Quarter Ending

Year Ending







September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 156,097

$ 148,314

$ 144,151

$ 146,021

$ 147,188





$ 448,562

$ 443,791 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 41,494

39,425

38,319

38,816

39,126





119,238

$ 117,970 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) $ 197,591

$ 187,739

$ 182,470

$ 184,837

$ 186,314





$ 567,800

$ 561,761





































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,004,540,354

$ 980,854,780

$ 940,541,289

$ 927,515,881

$ 886,799,824





$ 975,546,561

$ 855,703,030 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.81 %

5.66 %

5.37 %

5.09 %

4.57 %





5.62 %

4.22 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.83 %

5.68 %

5.38 %

5.11 %

4.58 %





5.64 %

4.24 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.58 %

2.74 %

3.10 %

3.47 %

3.69 %





2.80 %

3.67 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.59 %

2.76 %

3.12 %

3.49 %

3.71 %





2.82 %

3.69 %





































3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

Year Ending







September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net Interest Income $ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627





$ 20,422,523

$ 23,470,441 Non-Interest Income 816,250

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242





2,869,950

4,611,832 Total Revenue $ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869





$ 23,292,473

$ 28,082,273 Non-Interest Expense 5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217





17,414,387

17,406,086 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 76.43 %

69.02 %

78.76 %

58.44 %

59.19 %





74.76 %

61.98 %





































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)













Quarter Ending























September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022











Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 90.96 %

90.41 %

91.89 %

91.39 %

91.17 %











Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 28.10 %

25.78 %

21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %











Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 120.27 %

120.82 %

149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %











Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 345.53 %

213.43 %

206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.14 %

7.43 %

7.62 %

7.61 %

7.52 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 6.83 %

7.16 %

7.38 %

7.36 %

7.23 %











on HTM Securities)







































































5 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

Year-to-Date







September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net Interest Income $ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627





$ 20,422,523

$ 23,470,441 Non-Interest Income 816,250

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242





2,869,950

4,611,832 Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869





$ 23,292,473

$ 28,082,273

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected] : Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings