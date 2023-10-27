Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2023.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:
- Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
- Net income of $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $27.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
- Cost of deposits of 129 basis points and total funding costs of 172 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the September 29, 2023 market close share price of $15.50, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.24%.
"Overall, I am extremely pleased with our third quarter results. Despite continued funding pressure, we were able to increase net interest income quarter-over-quarter, as loans grew by $118.6 million, or 18 percent on an annualized basis. We continue to post record earnings, with our year-to-date net income up 22 percent over the same period last year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
- During the quarter Civista made the decision to step away from its income tax refund business for 2024. In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S Treasury mistakenly sent $5.6 billion in stimulus payments to the Company, causing an increase in the volume of consumer complaints. The volume of complaints has diminished, however, the amount of information required by our regulators to "close out" each complaint has increased extensively. While our business partner has been responsible for gathering most of the information related to these requests, it has become apparent that our regulators' view of this program is changing. Management has made the decision to step away rather than risk that our participation in this program might inhibit future M&A activity. Civista earned $2.4 million in each of the previous 3 years from this program with very few direct costs associated with it.
Mr. Shaffer added, "We have had a long and very beneficial relationship with the Santa Barbara Tax Processing Group and our income tax refund processing program. This was not an easy decision, but one that we felt made sense for Civista."
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3.5%, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $13.3 million while interest expense increased $12.2 million . The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume. The increase interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources.
Net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.03% for the same period a year ago.
The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 104 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $8.1 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $377.9 million increase in average earning assets led to $5.2 million of the increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG").
Interest expense increased $12.2 million, or 582.0%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 201 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $422.0 million . The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 172 basis points compared to a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases**
$ 2,679,679
$ 39,732
5.88 %
$ 2,289,588
$ 27,176
4.71 %
Taxable securities ***
359,154
2,999
2.95 %
354,597
2,936
3.06 %
Non-taxable securities ***
286,048
2,336
3.77 %
268,327
1,998
3.47 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
55,288
719
5.16 %
89,744
423
1.87 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,380,169
$ 45,786
5.34 %
$ 3,002,256
32,533
4.30 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
22,542
58,581
Premises and equipment, net
50,999
28,633
Accrued interest receivable
11,673
8,907
Intangible assets
128,215
84,265
Bank owned life insurance
53,879
53,131
Other assets
64,008
48,013
Less allowance for loan losses
(34,283)
(27,546)
Total Assets
$ 3,677,202
$ 3,256,240
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,333,903
$ 2,189
0.65 %
$ 1,457,112
$ 379
0.10 %
Time
632,111
7,395
4.64 %
280,903
557
0.79 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
233,547
3,246
5.51 %
6,713
48
2.84 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
2,644
15
2.25 %
25,336
133
2.08 %
Other borrowings
8,026
198
9.91 %
-
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
103,894
1,239
4.73 %
103,751
975
3.73 %
Repurchase agreements
993
-
0.00 %
19,277
2
0.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,315,118
$ 14,282
2.45 %
$ 1,893,092
$ 2,094
0.44 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
980,835
980,999
Other liabilities
33,040
77,015
Shareholders' equity
348,209
305,134
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,677,202
$ 3,256,240
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 31,504
2.89 %
$ 30,439
3.86 %
Net interest margin ***
3.69 %
4.03 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $621 thousand and $532 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.2 million and $46.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $17.8 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.
Interest income increased $47.4 million, or 56.9%, for the nine months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $389.1 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.3 million . Average yields increased 141 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $28.1 million . The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and CLF.
Interest expense increased $29.6 million, or 526.2%, for the nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 166 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $16.6 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $420.1 million, resulting in $13.0 million of the increase in interest expense.
Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.88% for the nine months of 2023, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,607,632
$ 114,108
5.85 %
$ 2,111,019
$ 70,065
4.44 %
Taxable securities ***
367,946
8,817
2.89 %
322,262
6,431
2.53 %
Non-taxable securities ***
285,250
6,917
3.79 %
262,790
|
5,669
3.55 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
23,382
818
4.67 %
199,019
1,098
0.74 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,284,210
$ 130,660
5.29 %
$ 2,895,090
83,263
3.88 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
33,918
108,220
Premises and equipment, net
58,338
24,429
Accrued interest receivable
11,176
8,025
Intangible assets
133,154
84,268
Bank owned life insurance
53,796
48,965
Other assets
61,669
44,077
Less allowance for loan losses
(33,138)
(27,168)
Total Assets
$ 3,603,123
$ 3,185,906
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,360,692
$ 4,818
0.47 %
$ 1,414,215
$ 860
0.08 %
Time
497,458
15,532
4.17 %
250,230
1,491
0.80 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
282,214
10,617
5.03 %
2,380
49
2.75 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
3,062
51
2.23 %
58,263
515
1.18 %
Other borrowings
11,953
587
6.57 %
-
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
103,854
3,607
4.67 %
103,726
2,701
3.48 %
Repurchase agreements
11,611
4
0.05 %
21,910
8
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,270,844
$ 35,216
2.07 %
$ 1,850,724
5,624
0.41 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
941,842
936,686
Other liabilities
44,739
76,748
Shareholders' equity
345,698
321,748
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,603,123
$ 3,185,906
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 95,444
3.22 %
$ 77,639
3.48 %
Net interest margin ***
3.88 %
3.62 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $24.7 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $630 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.
On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million . For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.28% as of September 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .
The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2023 was $130 thousand and $595 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first nine months of 2022.
For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 39.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,853
$ 1,885
$ (32)
-1.7 %
Net gain on sale of securities
-
4
(4)
-100.0 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
69
(133)
202
151.9 %
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
787
637
150
23.5 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,424
1,394
30
2.2 %
Wealth management fees
1,197
1,208
(11)
-0.9 %
Lease revenue and residual income
1,913
-
1,913
0.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
266
255
11
4.3 %
Tax refund processing fees
-
#
-
-
0.0 %
Other
616
484
132
27.3 %
Total noninterest income
$ 8,125
$ 5,734
$ 2,391
41.7 %
Net gain/loss on equity securities increase of $202 thousand was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $150 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $466 thousand gain on the sale of $10.9 million in commercial loans and leases. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $321 thousand gain on the sale of $16.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $316 thousand and a $17.7 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.
Lease revenue and residual income contributed $1.9 million to noninterest income due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $28.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 48.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 5,457
$ 5,004
$ 453
9.1 %
Net gain on sale of securities
-
10
(10)
-100.0 %
Net (loss) on equity securities
(169)
(44)
(125)
-284.1 %
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
2,033
2,146
(113)
-5.3 %
ATM/Interchange fees
4,227
3,990
237
5.9 %
Wealth management fees
3,570
3,713
(143)
-3.9 %
Lease revenue and residual income
6,160
-
6,160
0.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
830
732
98
13.4 %
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0 %
Other
3,859
1,086
2,773
255.3 %
Total noninterest income
$ 28,342
$ 19,012
$ 9,330
49.1 %
The increase in service charge income is split between $115 thousand in personal service charges and $149 thousand in business service charges. Overdraft fees also increased by $188 thousand .
The change in net loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $113 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $1.1 million gain on the sale of $32.9 million in commercial loans and leases. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $911 thousand gain on the sale of $42.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $1.2 million and a $65.4 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.
Lease revenue and residual income contributed $6.2 million due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.
Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of $707 thousand in interim rent at Civista Leasing and Finance, and $198 thousand increase in swap fee income.
For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $26.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 14,054
$ 12,484
$ 1,570
12.6 %
Net occupancy and equipment
4,055
1,889
2,166
114.7 %
Contracted data processing
651
846
(195)
-23.0 %
Taxes and assessments
1,028
799
229
28.7 %
Professional services
1,010
1,335
(325)
-24.3 %
Amortization of intangible assets
398
456
(58)
-12.7 %
ATM/Interchange expense
619
604
15
2.5 %
Marketing
497
372
125
33.6 %
Software maintenance expense
1,052
942
110
11.7 %
Other
3,388
2,828
560
19.8 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 26,752
$ 22,555
$ 4,197
18.6 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of CLF resulting in an additional $1.3 million . The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 528 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 85 FTEs over the same period in 2022.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation and expense related to the acquisition of CLF.
Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.
The decrease in professional services is attributable to higher consulting expense in 2022 related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $130 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments as well as an increase in bad check loss of $255 thousand compared to the same period in 2022. Additional increases related to the acquisition of CLF are also attributable to the increase in 2023.
The efficiency ratio was 66.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in noninterest income and in net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 15.2% compared to 16.6% in 2022.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $82.2 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 30.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 44,137
$ 36,654
$ 7,483
20.4 %
Net occupancy and equipment
12,310
5,122
7,188
140.3 %
Contracted data processing
1,730
1,899
(169)
-8.9 %
Taxes and assessments
2,985
2,416
569
23.6 %
Professional services
3,804
3,593
211
5.9 %
Amortization of intangible assets
1,195
890
305
34.3 %
ATM/Interchange expense
1,814
1,659
155
9.3 %
Marketing
1,542
1,069
473
44.2 %
Software maintenance expense
2,989
2,440
549
22.5 %
Other
9,792
7,450
2,342
31.4 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 82,298
$ 63,192
$ 19,106
30.2 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.6 million of salaries related to the acquisition of CLF. Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 67 FTEs over the same period in 2022.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.
The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Marketing expense increased due to an increase in marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and CLF acquisitions.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to increases in software maintenance contracts related to the digital banking platform.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $595 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $353 thousand increase in bad check loss expense and additional expenses related to CLF of $608 thousand . Business promotion, travel & lodging, donations, and education & training all increased as well.
The efficiency ratio was 65.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in net interest income and noninterest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.4% for the nine months of 2023 and 16.0% for the nine months 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $195.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 301,877
$ 278,595
$ 23,282
8.4 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
375,851
371,147
4,704
1.3 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,102,932
1,018,736
84,196
8.3 %
Residential Real Estate
614,304
552,781
61,523
11.1 %
Real Estate Construction
269,292
243,127
26,165
10.8 %
Farm Real Estate
24,109
24,708
(599)
-2.4 %
Lease financing receivable
48,259
36,797
11,462
31.1 %
Consumer and Other
18,267
20,775
(2,508)
-12.1 %
Total Loans
$ 2,754,891
$ 2,546,666
$ 208,225
8.2 %
Loan and lease balances increased $208.2 million, or 8.2% since December 31, 2022. Commercial growth is predominately due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers with commercial lines of credit outstanding. Even with the increase, the revolving line of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased as many construction projects near completion. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this higher rate environment.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $175.8 million, or 6.7%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 802,614
$ 896,333
$ (93,719)
-10.5 %
Interest-bearing demand
464,338
527,879
(63,541)
-12.0 %
Savings and money market
872,805
876,427
(3,622)
-0.4 %
Time deposits
655,986
319,345
336,641
105.4 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,619,984
$ 175,759
6.7 %
The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $93.7 million was primarily due to a $71.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $32.3 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $63.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $62.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $11.0 million decrease in corporate savings, a $33.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $46.5 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $42.1 million increase in business money market accounts and a $14.2 million increase in public money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $62.4 million and retail time certificates increased $28.8 million .
FHLB overnight advances totaled $431.5 million on September 30, 2023, up from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.6 million on September 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .
Stock Repurchase Program
During the nine months of 2023, Civista has repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.1 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $21.4 million, partially offset by a $20.2 million increase in retained earnings.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net losses of $535 thousand for the nine months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $132 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at September 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ 28,511
$ 26,641
CECL adoption adjustments
5,193
-
Charge-offs
(855)
(164)
Recoveries
320
296
Provision
2,111
1,000
End of period
$ 35,280
$ 27,773
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
595
-
End of period
$ 3,981
$ -
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $11.4 million, a 4.9% increase from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 308.52% at September 30, 2023.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Non-accrual loans
$ 8,713
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,722
3,015
Total non-performing loans
11,435
10,905
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 11,435
$ 10,905
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 45,786
$ 32,533
$ 130,660
$ 83,263
Interest expense
14,282
2,094
35,216
5,624
Net interest income
31,504
30,439
95,444
77,639
Provision for credit losses
630
300
2,111
1,000
Net interest income after provision
30,874
30,139
93,333
76,639
Noninterest income
8,125
5,734
28,342
19,012
Noninterest expense
26,752
22,555
82,298
63,192
Income before taxes
12,247
13,318
39,377
32,459
Income tax expense
1,860
2,206
6,068
5,180
Net income
10,387
11,112
33,309
27,279
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.16
$ 0.14
$ 0.45
$ 0.42
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,387
$ 11,112
$ 33,309
$ 27,279
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
389
52
1,220
122
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,998
$ 11,060
$ 32,089
$ 27,157
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,735,007
15,394,898
15,747,648
14,974,862
Less average participating securities
588,715
71,604
576,902
67,323
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,146,292
15,323,294
15,170,746
14,907,539
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.66
$ 0.72
$ 2.12
$ 1.82
Diluted
0.66
0.72
2.12
1.82
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.12 %
1.35 %
1.24 %
1.14 %
Return on average equity
11.83 %
14.45 %
12.88 %
11.34 %
Dividend payout ratio
24.24 %
19.40 %
21.27 %
23.06 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.69 %
4.03 %
3.88 %
3.62 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 50,316
$ 43,361
Investment in time deposits
1,472
1,477
Investment securities
595,508
617,592
Loans held for sale
1,589
683
Loans
2,754,890
2,546,666
Less: allowance for credit losses
(35,280)
(28,511)
Net loans
2,719,610
2,518,155
Other securities
34,224
33,585
Premises and equipment, net
58,989
64,018
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,998
133,528
Bank owned life insurance
54,053
53,543
Other assets
82,157
71,888
Total assets
$ 3,732,916
$ 3,537,830
Total deposits
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,619,984
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
431,500
393,700
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,573
3,578
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
25,143
Subordinated debentures
103,921
103,799
Other borrowings
10,964
15,516
Securities purchased payable
1,755
1,338
Tax refunds in process
493
278
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
53,222
39,658
Total shareholders' equity
332,745
334,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,732,916
$ 3,537,830
Shares outstanding at period end
15,695,997
15,728,234
Book value per share
$ 21.20
$ 21.29
Equity to asset ratio
8.91 %
9.46 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.28 %
1.12 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.31 %
0.31 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
308.52 %
261.45 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 8,713
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,722
3,015
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 11,435
$ 10,905
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of Period Balances
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 50,316
$ 41,354
$ 52,723
$ 43,361
$ 40,914
Investment in time deposits
1,472
1,719
1,721
1,477
1,479
Investment securities
595,508
619,250
629,829
617,592
604,074
Loans held for sale
1,589
3,014
1,465
683
3,491
Loans and leases
2,754,890
2,636,280
2,580,066
2,546,666
2,328,614
Allowance for credit losses
(35,280)
(35,149)
(34,196)
(28,511)
(27,773)
Net Loans
2,719,610
2,601,131
2,545,870
2,518,155
2,300,841
Other securities
34,224
28,449
35,383
33,585
18,578
Premises and equipment, net
58,989
60,899
61,895
64,018
30,168
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
Bank owned life insurance
54,053
53,787
53,796
53,543
53,291
Other assets
82,157
70,971
66,068
68,962
75,677
Total Assets
$ 3,732,916
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
$ 2,708,253
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
431,500
142,000
212,000
393,700
55,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,573
2,859
3,361
3,578
6,723
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
6,788
15,631
25,143
20,155
Subordinated debentures
103,921
103,880
103,841
103,799
103,778
Other borrowings
10,964
12,568
13,938
15,516
-
Securities purchased payable
1,755
-
-
1,338
2,611
Tax refunds in process
493
7,208
5,752
278
2,709
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
53,222
48,027
38,822
39,658
39,888
Total liabilities
3,400,171
3,266,104
3,236,861
3,202,994
2,939,117
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
310,975
310,784
310,412
310,182
299,515
Retained earnings
176,644
168,777
161,110
156,493
146,546
Treasury shares
(75,412)
(73,915)
(73,915)
(73,794)
(73,641)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(79,462)
(55,770)
(49,910)
(58,045)
(69,818)
Total shareholders' equity
332,745
349,876
347,697
334,836
302,602
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,732,916
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,380,169
$ 3,258,738
$ 3,211,902
$ 3,099,501
$ 3,002,256
Securities
645,202
658,515
655,987
630,127
622,924
Loans
2,679,679
2,593,286
2,548,518
2,458,980
2,289,588
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,946,849
$ 2,817,712
$ 2,654,356
$ 2,649,755
$ 2,719,014
Interest-bearing deposits
1,966,014
1,912,955
1,692,470
1,710,019
1,738,015
Other interest-bearing liabilities
115,557
375,608
515,122
407,710
155,077
Total shareholders' equity
348,209
347,647
341,159
299,509
305,134
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Income statement
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Total interest and dividend income
$ 45,786
$ 43,335
$ 41,539
$ 37,990
$ 32,533
Total interest expense
14,282
11,996
8,938
5,425
2,094
Net interest income
31,504
31,339
32,601
32,565
30,439
Provision for loan losses
630
861
620
752
300
Noninterest income
8,125
9,149
11,068
10,064
5,734
Noninterest expense
26,752
27,913
27,633
27,301
22,555
Income before taxes
12,247
11,714
15,416
14,576
13,318
Income tax expense
1,860
1,680
2,528
2,428
2,206
Net income
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
389
374
453
432
52
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,998
$ 9,660
$ 12,435
$ 11,716
$ 11,060
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,735,007
15,775,812
15,732,092
15,717,439
15,394,898
Less average participating securities
588,715
588,715
552,882
559,596
71,604
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,146,292
15,187,097
15,179,210
15,157,843
15,323,294
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
$ 0.82
$ 0.77
$ 0.72
Diluted
0.66
0.64
0.82
0.77
0.72
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,521
$ 2,367
$ 2,201
$ 2,202
$ 2,042
Dividends paid per common share
0.16
0.15
0.14
0.14
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Asset quality
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
5,193
-
-
Charge-offs
(666)
(14)
(175)
(58)
(74)
Recoveries
65
208
47
44
112
Provision
630
861
620
752
300
End of period
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
3,386
-
-
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
130
264
201
-
-
End of period
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.28 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.12 %
1.19 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.91 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.82 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,860
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
Other real estate owned
-
-
26
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.79 %
8.86 %
8.63 %
8.92 %
9.32 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.72 %
10.93 %
10.80 %
10.78 %
11.62 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.51 %
14.83 %
14.73 %
14.52 %
15.62 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
5.50 %
6.16 %
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 332,745
$ 349,876
$ 347,697
$ 334,835
$ 302,602
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 197,747
$ 214,470
$ 211,889
$ 198,381
$ 189,396
Total Shares Outstanding
15,695,997
15,780,227
15,732,092
15,728,234
15,235,545
Tangible book value per share
$ 12.60
$ 13.59
$ 13.47
$ 12.61
$ 12.43
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,732,916
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,587,118
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,998
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,597,918
$ 3,480,574
$ 3,451,310
$ 3,401,376
$ 3,128,513
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
5.50 %
6.16 %
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.