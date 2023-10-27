Anzeige
Anzeige

WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
27.10.23
08:01 Uhr
14,400 Euro
+0,400
+2,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40014,90027.10.
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 14:30
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2023.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income of $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $27.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Cost of deposits of 129 basis points and total funding costs of 172 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the September 29, 2023 market close share price of $15.50, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.24%.

"Overall, I am extremely pleased with our third quarter results. Despite continued funding pressure, we were able to increase net interest income quarter-over-quarter, as loans grew by $118.6 million, or 18 percent on an annualized basis. We continue to post record earnings, with our year-to-date net income up 22 percent over the same period last year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

  • During the quarter Civista made the decision to step away from its income tax refund business for 2024. In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S Treasury mistakenly sent $5.6 billion in stimulus payments to the Company, causing an increase in the volume of consumer complaints. The volume of complaints has diminished, however, the amount of information required by our regulators to "close out" each complaint has increased extensively. While our business partner has been responsible for gathering most of the information related to these requests, it has become apparent that our regulators' view of this program is changing. Management has made the decision to step away rather than risk that our participation in this program might inhibit future M&A activity. Civista earned $2.4 million in each of the previous 3 years from this program with very few direct costs associated with it.

Mr. Shaffer added, "We have had a long and very beneficial relationship with the Santa Barbara Tax Processing Group and our income tax refund processing program. This was not an easy decision, but one that we felt made sense for Civista."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3.5%, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $13.3 million while interest expense increased $12.2 million . The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume. The increase interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources.

Net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.03% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 104 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $8.1 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $377.9 million increase in average earning assets led to $5.2 million of the increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG").

Interest expense increased $12.2 million, or 582.0%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 201 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $422.0 million . The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 172 basis points compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans and leases**

$ 2,679,679

$ 39,732

5.88 %


$ 2,289,588

$ 27,176

4.71 %

Taxable securities ***

359,154

2,999

2.95 %


354,597

2,936

3.06 %

Non-taxable securities ***

286,048

2,336

3.77 %


268,327

1,998

3.47 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

55,288

719

5.16 %


89,744

423

1.87 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,380,169

$ 45,786

5.34 %


$ 3,002,256

32,533

4.30 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

22,542




58,581



Premises and equipment, net

50,999




28,633



Accrued interest receivable

11,673




8,907



Intangible assets

128,215




84,265



Bank owned life insurance

53,879




53,131



Other assets

64,008




48,013



Less allowance for loan losses

(34,283)




(27,546)



Total Assets

$ 3,677,202




$ 3,256,240











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,333,903

$ 2,189

0.65 %


$ 1,457,112

$ 379

0.10 %

Time

632,111

7,395

4.64 %


280,903

557

0.79 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

233,547

3,246

5.51 %


6,713

48

2.84 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

2,644

15

2.25 %


25,336

133

2.08 %

Other borrowings

8,026

198

9.91 %


-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,894

1,239

4.73 %


103,751

975

3.73 %

Repurchase agreements

993

-

0.00 %


19,277

2

0.04 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,315,118

$ 14,282

2.45 %


$ 1,893,092

$ 2,094

0.44 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

980,835




980,999



Other liabilities

33,040




77,015



Shareholders' equity

348,209




305,134



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,677,202




$ 3,256,240











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 31,504

2.89 %



$ 30,439

3.86 %









Net interest margin ***



3.69 %




4.03 %









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $621 thousand and $532 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans









*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.2 million and $46.9 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $17.8 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $47.4 million, or 56.9%, for the nine months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $389.1 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.3 million . Average yields increased 141 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $28.1 million . The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and CLF.

Interest expense increased $29.6 million, or 526.2%, for the nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 166 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $16.6 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $420.1 million, resulting in $13.0 million of the increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.88% for the nine months of 2023, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 2,607,632

$ 114,108

5.85 %


$ 2,111,019

$ 70,065

4.44 %

Taxable securities ***

367,946

8,817

2.89 %


322,262

6,431

2.53 %

Non-taxable securities ***

285,250

6,917

3.79 %


262,790

5,669

3.55 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

23,382

818

4.67 %


199,019

1,098

0.74 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,284,210

$ 130,660

5.29 %


$ 2,895,090

83,263

3.88 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

33,918




108,220



Premises and equipment, net

58,338




24,429



Accrued interest receivable

11,176




8,025



Intangible assets

133,154




84,268



Bank owned life insurance

53,796




48,965



Other assets

61,669




44,077



Less allowance for loan losses

(33,138)




(27,168)



Total Assets

$ 3,603,123




$ 3,185,906











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,360,692

$ 4,818

0.47 %


$ 1,414,215

$ 860

0.08 %

Time

497,458

15,532

4.17 %


250,230

1,491

0.80 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

282,214

10,617

5.03 %


2,380

49

2.75 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

3,062

51

2.23 %


58,263

515

1.18 %

Other borrowings

11,953

587

6.57 %


-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,854

3,607

4.67 %


103,726

2,701

3.48 %

Repurchase agreements

11,611

4

0.05 %


21,910

8

0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,270,844

$ 35,216

2.07 %


$ 1,850,724

5,624

0.41 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

941,842




936,686



Other liabilities

44,739




76,748



Shareholders' equity

345,698




321,748



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,603,123




$ 3,185,906











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 95,444

3.22 %



$ 77,639

3.48 %









Net interest margin ***



3.88 %




3.62 %









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans









*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $24.7 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $630 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million . For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.28% as of September 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2023 was $130 thousand and $595 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first nine months of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 39.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,853


$ 1,885


$ (32)


-1.7 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-


4


(4)


-100.0 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

69


(133)


202


151.9 %

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

787


637


150


23.5 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,424


1,394


30


2.2 %

Wealth management fees

1,197


1,208


(11)


-0.9 %

Lease revenue and residual income

1,913


-


1,913


0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

266


255


11


4.3 %

Tax refund processing fees

-

#

-


-


0.0 %

Other

616


484


132


27.3 %

Total noninterest income

$ 8,125


$ 5,734


$ 2,391


41.7 %

Net gain/loss on equity securities increase of $202 thousand was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $150 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $466 thousand gain on the sale of $10.9 million in commercial loans and leases. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $321 thousand gain on the sale of $16.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $316 thousand and a $17.7 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $1.9 million to noninterest income due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $28.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 48.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 5,457


$ 5,004


$ 453


9.1 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-


10


(10)


-100.0 %

Net (loss) on equity securities

(169)


(44)


(125)


-284.1 %

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

2,033


2,146


(113)


-5.3 %

ATM/Interchange fees

4,227


3,990


237


5.9 %

Wealth management fees

3,570


3,713


(143)


-3.9 %

Lease revenue and residual income

6,160


-


6,160


0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

830


732


98


13.4 %

Tax refund processing fees

2,375


2,375


-


0.0 %

Other

3,859


1,086


2,773


255.3 %

Total noninterest income

$ 28,342


$ 19,012


$ 9,330


49.1 %

The increase in service charge income is split between $115 thousand in personal service charges and $149 thousand in business service charges. Overdraft fees also increased by $188 thousand .

The change in net loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $113 thousand compared to the same period last year. CLF generated a $1.1 million gain on the sale of $32.9 million in commercial loans and leases. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $911 thousand gain on the sale of $42.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $1.2 million and a $65.4 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $6.2 million due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of $707 thousand in interim rent at Civista Leasing and Finance, and $198 thousand increase in swap fee income.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $26.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 14,054


$ 12,484


$ 1,570


12.6 %

Net occupancy and equipment

4,055


1,889


2,166


114.7 %

Contracted data processing

651


846


(195)


-23.0 %

Taxes and assessments

1,028


799


229


28.7 %

Professional services

1,010


1,335


(325)


-24.3 %

Amortization of intangible assets

398


456


(58)


-12.7 %

ATM/Interchange expense

619


604


15


2.5 %

Marketing

497


372


125


33.6 %

Software maintenance expense

1,052


942


110


11.7 %

Other

3,388


2,828


560


19.8 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 26,752


$ 22,555


$ 4,197


18.6 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of CLF resulting in an additional $1.3 million . The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 528 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 85 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation and expense related to the acquisition of CLF.

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

The decrease in professional services is attributable to higher consulting expense in 2022 related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $130 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments as well as an increase in bad check loss of $255 thousand compared to the same period in 2022. Additional increases related to the acquisition of CLF are also attributable to the increase in 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 66.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in noninterest income and in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 15.2% compared to 16.6% in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $82.2 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 30.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 44,137


$ 36,654


$ 7,483


20.4 %

Net occupancy and equipment

12,310


5,122


7,188


140.3 %

Contracted data processing

1,730


1,899


(169)


-8.9 %

Taxes and assessments

2,985


2,416


569


23.6 %

Professional services

3,804


3,593


211


5.9 %

Amortization of intangible assets

1,195


890


305


34.3 %

ATM/Interchange expense

1,814


1,659


155


9.3 %

Marketing

1,542


1,069


473


44.2 %

Software maintenance expense

2,989


2,440


549


22.5 %

Other

9,792


7,450


2,342


31.4 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 82,298


$ 63,192


$ 19,106


30.2 %









Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.6 million of salaries related to the acquisition of CLF. Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 67 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to an increase in marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and CLF acquisitions.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to increases in software maintenance contracts related to the digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $595 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $353 thousand increase in bad check loss expense and additional expenses related to CLF of $608 thousand . Business promotion, travel & lodging, donations, and education & training all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 65.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.4% for the nine months of 2023 and 16.0% for the nine months 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $195.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

End of period loan and lease balances







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









September 30,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$ 301,877


$ 278,595


$ 23,282


8.4 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

375,851


371,147


4,704


1.3 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,102,932


1,018,736


84,196


8.3 %

Residential Real Estate

614,304


552,781


61,523


11.1 %

Real Estate Construction

269,292


243,127


26,165


10.8 %

Farm Real Estate

24,109


24,708


(599)


-2.4 %

Lease financing receivable

48,259


36,797


11,462


31.1 %

Consumer and Other

18,267


20,775


(2,508)


-12.1 %

Total Loans

$ 2,754,891


$ 2,546,666


$ 208,225


8.2 %

Loan and lease balances increased $208.2 million, or 8.2% since December 31, 2022. Commercial growth is predominately due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers with commercial lines of credit outstanding. Even with the increase, the revolving line of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased as many construction projects near completion. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $175.8 million, or 6.7%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









September 30,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 802,614


$ 896,333


$ (93,719)


-10.5 %

Interest-bearing demand

464,338


527,879


(63,541)


-12.0 %

Savings and money market

872,805


876,427


(3,622)


-0.4 %

Time deposits

655,986


319,345


336,641


105.4 %

Total Deposits

$ 2,795,743


$ 2,619,984


$ 175,759


6.7 %

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $93.7 million was primarily due to a $71.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $32.3 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $63.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $62.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $11.0 million decrease in corporate savings, a $33.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $46.5 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $42.1 million increase in business money market accounts and a $14.2 million increase in public money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $62.4 million and retail time certificates increased $28.8 million .

FHLB overnight advances totaled $431.5 million on September 30, 2023, up from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.6 million on September 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .

Stock Repurchase Program

During the nine months of 2023, Civista has repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.1 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $21.4 million, partially offset by a $20.2 million increase in retained earnings.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $535 thousand for the nine months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $132 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at September 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)









Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ 28,511


$ 26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193


-

Charge-offs

(855)


(164)

Recoveries

320


296

Provision

2,111


1,000

End of period

$ 35,280


$ 27,773




Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)









Nine months ended September 30,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386



Charge-offs

-


-

Recoveries

-


-

Provision

595


-

End of period

$ 3,981


$ -

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $11.4 million, a 4.9% increase from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 308.52% at September 30, 2023.

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

September 30,


December 31,


2023


2022

Non-accrual loans

$ 8,713


$ 7,890

Restructured loans

2,722


3,015

Total non-performing loans

11,435


10,905

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 11,435


$ 10,905

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Interest income

$ 45,786


$ 32,533


$ 130,660


$ 83,263

Interest expense

14,282


2,094


35,216


5,624

Net interest income

31,504


30,439


95,444


77,639

Provision for credit losses

630


300


2,111


1,000

Net interest income after provision

30,874


30,139


93,333


76,639

Noninterest income

8,125


5,734


28,342


19,012

Noninterest expense

26,752


22,555


82,298


63,192

Income before taxes

12,247


13,318


39,377


32,459

Income tax expense

1,860


2,206


6,068


5,180

Net income

10,387


11,112


33,309


27,279









Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.16


$ 0.14


$ 0.45


$ 0.42









Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$ 10,387


$ 11,112


$ 33,309


$ 27,279

Less allocation of earnings and








dividends to participating securities

389


52


1,220


122

Net income available to common








shareholders - basic

$ 9,998


$ 11,060


$ 32,089


$ 27,157

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,735,007


15,394,898


15,747,648


14,974,862

Less average participating securities

588,715


71,604


576,902


67,323

Weighted average number of shares outstanding







used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,146,292


15,323,294


15,170,746


14,907,539









Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 2.12


$ 1.82

Diluted

0.66


0.72


2.12


1.82









Selected financial ratios:








Return on average assets

1.12 %


1.35 %


1.24 %


1.14 %

Return on average equity

11.83 %


14.45 %


12.88 %


11.34 %

Dividend payout ratio

24.24 %


19.40 %


21.27 %


23.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.69 %


4.03 %


3.88 %


3.62 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






September 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 50,316


$ 43,361

Investment in time deposits

1,472


1,477

Investment securities

595,508


617,592

Loans held for sale

1,589


683

Loans

2,754,890


2,546,666

Less: allowance for credit losses

(35,280)


(28,511)

Net loans

2,719,610


2,518,155

Other securities

34,224


33,585

Premises and equipment, net

58,989


64,018

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,998


133,528

Bank owned life insurance

54,053


53,543

Other assets

82,157


71,888

Total assets

$ 3,732,916


$ 3,537,830





Total deposits

$ 2,795,743


$ 2,619,984

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

431,500


393,700

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,573


3,578

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-


25,143

Subordinated debentures

103,921


103,799

Other borrowings

10,964


15,516

Securities purchased payable

1,755


1,338

Tax refunds in process

493


278

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,222


39,658

Total shareholders' equity

332,745


334,836

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,732,916


$ 3,537,830





Shares outstanding at period end

15,695,997


15,728,234





Book value per share

$ 21.20


$ 21.29

Equity to asset ratio

8.91 %


9.46 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.28 %


1.12 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.31 %


0.31 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

308.52 %


261.45 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$ 8,713


$ 7,890

Restructured loans

2,722


3,015

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$ 11,435


$ 10,905

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

End of Period Balances

2023


2023


2023


2022


2022











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 50,316


$ 41,354


$ 52,723


$ 43,361


$ 40,914

Investment in time deposits

1,472


1,719


1,721


1,477


1,479

Investment securities

595,508


619,250


629,829


617,592


604,074

Loans held for sale

1,589


3,014


1,465


683


3,491

Loans and leases

2,754,890


2,636,280


2,580,066


2,546,666


2,328,614

Allowance for credit losses

(35,280)


(35,149)


(34,196)


(28,511)


(27,773)

Net Loans

2,719,610


2,601,131


2,545,870


2,518,155


2,300,841

Other securities

34,224


28,449


35,383


33,585


18,578

Premises and equipment, net

58,989


60,899


61,895


64,018


30,168

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,998


135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206

Bank owned life insurance

54,053


53,787


53,796


53,543


53,291

Other assets

82,157


70,971


66,068


68,962


75,677

Total Assets

$ 3,732,916


$ 3,615,980


$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719











Liabilities










Total deposits

$ 2,795,743


$ 2,942,774


$ 2,843,516


$ 2,619,984


$ 2,708,253

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

431,500


142,000


212,000


393,700


55,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,573


2,859


3,361


3,578


6,723

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


6,788


15,631


25,143


20,155

Subordinated debentures

103,921


103,880


103,841


103,799


103,778

Other borrowings

10,964


12,568


13,938


15,516


-

Securities purchased payable

1,755


-


-


1,338


2,611

Tax refunds in process

493


7,208


5,752


278


2,709

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,222


48,027


38,822


39,658


39,888

Total liabilities

3,400,171


3,266,104


3,236,861


3,202,994


2,939,117











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

310,975


310,784


310,412


310,182


299,515

Retained earnings

176,644


168,777


161,110


156,493


146,546

Treasury shares

(75,412)


(73,915)


(73,915)


(73,794)


(73,641)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(79,462)


(55,770)


(49,910)


(58,045)


(69,818)

Total shareholders' equity

332,745


349,876


347,697


334,836


302,602











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,732,916


$ 3,615,980


$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$ 3,380,169


$ 3,258,738


$ 3,211,902


$ 3,099,501


$ 3,002,256

Securities

645,202


658,515


655,987


630,127


622,924

Loans

2,679,679


2,593,286


2,548,518


2,458,980


2,289,588

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$ 2,946,849


$ 2,817,712


$ 2,654,356


$ 2,649,755


$ 2,719,014

Interest-bearing deposits

1,966,014


1,912,955


1,692,470


1,710,019


1,738,015

Other interest-bearing liabilities

115,557


375,608


515,122


407,710


155,077

Total shareholders' equity

348,209


347,647


341,159


299,509


305,134

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

Income statement

2023


2023


2023


2022


2022











Total interest and dividend income

$ 45,786


$ 43,335


$ 41,539


$ 37,990


$ 32,533

Total interest expense

14,282


11,996


8,938


5,425


2,094

Net interest income

31,504


31,339


32,601


32,565


30,439

Provision for loan losses

630


861


620


752


300

Noninterest income

8,125


9,149


11,068


10,064


5,734

Noninterest expense

26,752


27,913


27,633


27,301


22,555

Income before taxes

12,247


11,714


15,416


14,576


13,318

Income tax expense

1,860


1,680


2,528


2,428


2,206

Net income

$ 10,387


$ 10,034


$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$ 10,387


$ 10,034


$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

389


374


453


432


52

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$ 9,998


$ 9,660


$ 12,435


$ 11,716


$ 11,060











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,735,007


15,775,812


15,732,092


15,717,439


15,394,898

Less average participating securities

588,715


588,715


552,882


559,596


71,604

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,146,292


15,187,097


15,179,210


15,157,843


15,323,294











Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.66


$ 0.64


$ 0.82


$ 0.77


$ 0.72

Diluted

0.66


0.64


0.82


0.77


0.72











Common shares dividend paid

$ 2,521


$ 2,367


$ 2,201


$ 2,202


$ 2,042











Dividends paid per common share

0.16


0.15


0.14


0.14


0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

Asset quality

2023


2023


2023


2022


2022











Allowance for credit losses:










Beginning of period

$ 35,251


$ 34,196


$ 28,511


$ 27,773


$ 27,435

CECL adoption adjustments

-


-


5,193


-


-

Charge-offs

(666)


(14)


(175)


(58)


(74)

Recoveries

65


208


47


44


112

Provision

630


861


620


752


300

End of period

$ 35,280


$ 35,251


$ 34,196


$ 28,511


$ 27,773











Allowance for unfunded commitments:










Beginning of period

$ 3,851


$ 3,587


$ -


$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-


-


3,386


-


-

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

130


264


201


-


-

End of period

$ 3,981


$ 3,851


$ 3,587


$ -


$ -











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.28 %


1.33 %


1.33 %


1.12 %


1.19 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

308.52 %


327.05 %


345.91 %


261.45 %


476.24 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

308.52 %


327.05 %


345.82 %


261.45 %


476.24 %











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$ 11,435


$ 10,747


$ 9,860


$ 10,905


$ 5,832

Other real estate owned

-


-


26


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 11,435


$ 10,747


$ 9,886


$ 10,905


$ 5,832











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.79 %


8.86 %


8.63 %


8.92 %


9.32 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.72 %


10.93 %


10.80 %


10.78 %


11.62 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.51 %


14.83 %


14.73 %


14.52 %


15.62 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

5.50 %


6.16 %


6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


2023


2023


2023


2022


2022











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$ 332,745


$ 349,876


$ 347,697


$ 334,835


$ 302,602

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,998


135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 197,747


$ 214,470


$ 211,889


$ 198,381


$ 189,396











Total Shares Outstanding

15,695,997


15,780,227


15,732,092


15,728,234


15,235,545











Tangible book value per share

$ 12.60


$ 13.59


$ 13.47


$ 12.61


$ 12.43











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$ 3,732,916


$ 3,615,980


$ 3,587,118


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,998


135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,597,918


$ 3,480,574


$ 3,451,310


$ 3,401,376


$ 3,128,513











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.50 %


6.16 %


6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
