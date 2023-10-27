

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Announcing preliminary net sales and earnings results for the third quarter on Friday, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) now expects third-quarter loss from continuing operations of $0.45 per share on net sales of approximately $2.6 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.22 per share on revenues of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects operating earnings per share in a range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share on net sales between $17.0 billion and $17.3 billion.



Previously, the company expected operating earnings per share in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share on net sales between $17.9 billion and $18.2 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.81 per share on revenues of $17.98 billion for the year.



