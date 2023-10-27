Greenland Technologies: HEVI's Cost-Effective All-Electric Heavy Equipment Could Be Key To Reaching Net Zero Emissions By 2050

EAST WINDSOR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / In the urgent quest to combat climate change and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, innovative solutions are the need of the hour. Heavy industries, often notorious for their significant carbon footprint, face a unique challenge in this endeavor. However, a promising game-changer has emerged on the horizon: HEVI's cost-effective all-electric heavy equipment.

Regulators have been trying to clean up heavy equipment emissions for decades. But so far, that's largely taken the form of increasingly stringent emissions standards and other regulations regarding diesel engine efficiency.

While progress has been made, it's far from the net zero emissions target that most countries are targeting by 2050. Moreover, studies suggest that the lab testing traditionally used to measure emissions from diesel equipment is not as accurate as once thought. It's estimated that real-world emissions are actually about 50% higher than what lab results show for most equipment, but especially tractors.

As policymakers enact increasingly stricter regulations on heavy equipment emissions, the industries that rely on them will need to trade in their diesel-powered equipment for a more sustainable alternative.

HEVI's line of all-electric loaders and excavators was developed to be that alternative. The Greenland Technologies Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:GTEC) U.S.-based subsidiary has set out to prove that electric heavy equipment is not only a cleaner alternative but an all-around safer and more cost-effective option for any work site.

The Benefits Of Switching To All Electric Equipment

In addition to getting ahead of stricter emissions and noise pollution standards, electric heavy equipment also boasts a substantially lower total cost of ownership compared to their diesel-powered counterparts.

Electric heavy machinery consumes less energy, uses that energy more efficiently and has fewer moving parts in need of regular repairs. According to McKinsey and Company, battery-powered equipment costs up to 60% less than equipment with an internal combustion engine.

Many state governments offer incentives and rebates for the adoption of electric heavy equipment. These incentives can include tax credits, grants and other financial rewards designed to encourage businesses to transition to cleaner technologies. HEVI's vehicle prices are pegged to the comparable diesel. Furthermore, stringent emissions regulations and emissions reduction targets are driving companies to switch to electric heavy equipment to comply with environmental standards.

Lithium-powered heavy equipment can provide a more comfortable and ergonomic operating experience. They generate less heat and vibration, leading to a more pleasant working environment for equipment operators. The absence of exhaust fumes and reduced noise levels further enhance the overall operator experience, promoting better productivity and job satisfaction.

Meanwhile, these quieter and more cost-efficient machines can achieve comparable power and performance. In a comparison of HEVI's GEL-1800 compact wheel loader to CAT's 906M compact wheel loader of about the same size, the two machines had a similar tipping load, 8,378 and 8,666 pounds respectively.

Operating weight was also similar, with the GEL-1800 coming in at 11,464 pounds compared to CAT 906M's 12,346 operating weight. In terms of hydraulic pressure, the GEL-1800 won out with a maximum working pressure of 3,625 pounds per square inch (psi) compared to CAT 906M's 3,408 psi.

The GEL-1800 also wins on operational time. A fully-charged battery can power the machine for a full working nine-hour shift without stopping while the CAT 906M's 13.7 gallon fuel tank would need to be refilled at least once.

The ability to get through a full shift without recharging and the portable charger that HEVI includes with every piece of equipment make it easy to charge the machine between shifts.

The shift towards all-electric heavy equipment is not just an environmentally responsible choice; it's also a smart financial decision. Lower operating costs, enhanced performance and government incentives make electric equipment an attractive investment for businesses looking to modernize their operations while reducing their environmental impact. As the technology continues to advance and infrastructure improves, the transition to electric heavy equipment seems poised to become the industry standard - driving a cleaner, more sustainable and efficient future.

