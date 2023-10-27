Jérémy Langon, head of energy sourcing and site development for Lhyfe, tells pv magazine that the France-based hydrogen producer is focusing on a combination of renewable sources, including offshore wind, to scale up hydrogen production.Lhyfe is focusing on a combination of renewable sources, especially offshore wind, to scale up hydrogen production, Lhyfe's Jérémy Langon told pv magazine in a recent interview. Its approach is driven by expectations of faster market development. "What we don't know is how the potential offtakers will react to cost information they receive on the market," Langon ...

