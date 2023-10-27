Fairmat, a prominent French deeptech company specializing in carbon fiber composite recycling and product co-design, is set to showcase their innovative solutions at CAMX, the largest and most comprehensive composites and advanced materials event in North America. Their participation in this renowned expo will spotlight Fairmat's tech-enabled manufacturing processes, addressing carbon fiber waste challenges in the United States.

"At Fairmat, we are closing the loop on carbon fiber composite. Our Ecosystem is a fully-integrated infrastructure that spans the entire value chain, from research and development to design and manufacturing. I am excited to announce that we will be showcasing our solutions, engineering expertise, and co-designed products at CAMX for our US customers," shares Benjamin Saada, Founder CEO of Fairmat.

CAMX 2023

For the first time, Fairmat will exhibit their solutions at CAMX, October 30 to November 2, underscoring their commitment to helping US industries decarbonize and assisting clients in co-designing breakthrough sustainable products. "We are proud to be at CAMX for the first time this year. At Fairmat, we want to play a vital role in helping US composite manufacturers decarbonize and aiding local US brands in designing new products using our innovations," states Antoine de Turckheim, US Country Manager, Fairmat. Booth location: Georgia World Congress Center, BB30, Building C, Level 1. For more information: CAMX Website

Proximity to Material Clients

Emphasizing a global-to-local approach, Fairmat's presence at CAMX reflects their focus on being closer to carbon fiber material hubs and clients. This aligns with the company's values and goals to reduce their carbon footprint. Building on its success in France, Fairmat is creating a high-tech closed-loop ecosystem. They divert carbon fiber materials from landfills and incineration, recycle these composites with mechanical power only, and incorporate them into product design. At the Fairmat's Innovation Lab and manufacturing site, they integrate advanced technology to recycle reclaimed carbon fiber into a second-generation, high-performance material. This innovative composite, made from 100% recycled carbon fiber composite, offers a lightweight, strengthened material for developing innovative consumer goods. Fairmat also offers a tech-enabled solution, a scalable robotic technology designed to transform any facility into a carbon fiber recycling center.

Going Beyond Recycling

Beyond carbon fiber recycling, Fairmat's Innovation Lab serves as a research and technology development hub for advanced materials. The team of engineers and material scientists test and develop new composites, leveraging their expertise in AI, robotics, software programming, and product manufacturing to analyze materials and scale production. Fairmat collaborates with clients in various sectors, from consumer electronics and mobility to sports and lifestyle, who appreciate and benefit from Fairmat's carbon fiber innovations.

Circular Vision, Impact Achievements

Founded in 2020, Fairmat has consistently pursued a circular vision, aiming to close the loop on carbon fiber material and minimize its manufacturing footprint, enhance product design agility, and create a positive social impact. Their recent achievements include successfully raising €43 Million in funding to support expansion projects in the United States and beyond, establishing a 3,500 square meter manufacturing site in Nantes, France in 2021, and forming partnerships with sector leaders, including Hexcel, Siemens Gamesa, Dassault Aviation, Decathlon (Sports), and Tarmac Aerosave. With 25% of R&D investments focused on robotic engineering, software development, and product innovation, Fairmat is on track to recycle and repurpose 2,000 tons of carbon fiber per year.

About Fairmat

Fairmat is a French deeptech company that specializes in recycling carbon fiber and designing second-generation carbon fiber composites and industrial solutions for a circular tomorrow. Founded in 2020 by Benjamin Saada, who created the world's lightest aircraft seat, Fairmat has built a sustainable ecosystem by developing a deeptech process to recycle carbon fiber products, offer low-impact carbon fiber parts, and tailor-made products for high-performance applications across various industries, from electronics and mobility to sports and lifestyle. Fairmat is headquartered in France with a manufacturing facility and over 100 dedicated employees, as well as an office in Spain and actively expanding internationally. For more information, visit Fairmat.

