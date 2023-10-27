Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant America Secures CAP Re-Accreditation, Upholding Excellence in Diagnostic Testing Standards

Vibrant America Achieves Seven-Year Re-Accreditation Milestone from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Vibrant America announced its successful re-accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This distinction is significant in the lab testing industry, where such accreditation is rare. Even more notable, Vibrant has upheld this standard of excellence for the past seven years.

This milestone underpins Vibrant America's commitment to deliver rapid, precise, and accurate lab testing.

"Successfully undergoing CAP's stringent on-site inspections every two years showcases our unwavering commitment to the highest diagnostic standards," says Vasanth Jayaraman, COO at Vibrant America. "It's a rigorous process, conducted by peers and experts in the lab industry, and we're immensely proud to meet and surpass these benchmarks consistently."

This news comes amid many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Upgrading to a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest automated and precise lab technology

Maintaining 24/7 lab operations with three continuous shifts operating throughout the week, enabling sample results in as little as 2-3 days

"Our team's relentless pursuit of precision and efficiency remains integral to our vision," Jayaraman added.

Learn more about CAP accreditation and what it means for functional lab customers in the Vibrant blog.

About Vibrant America:

Vibrant America is a leading CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified biotech company based in Santa Clara, CA. We deliver life-transforming lab testing that enables health and wellness providers to discover the root of patient health issues.

We're at the forefront of modern medicine and research, providing personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. We believe that anyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions based on testing-not guessing.

Learn more at www.vibrant-wellness.com.

