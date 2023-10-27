Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 15:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant America Secures CAP Re-Accreditation, Upholding Excellence in Diagnostic Testing Standards

Vibrant America Achieves Seven-Year Re-Accreditation Milestone from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Vibrant America announced its successful re-accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This distinction is significant in the lab testing industry, where such accreditation is rare. Even more notable, Vibrant has upheld this standard of excellence for the past seven years.

CAP-Accredited

CAP-Accredited

This milestone underpins Vibrant America's commitment to deliver rapid, precise, and accurate lab testing.

"Successfully undergoing CAP's stringent on-site inspections every two years showcases our unwavering commitment to the highest diagnostic standards," says Vasanth Jayaraman, COO at Vibrant America. "It's a rigorous process, conducted by peers and experts in the lab industry, and we're immensely proud to meet and surpass these benchmarks consistently."

This news comes amid many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Upgrading to a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest automated and precise lab technology

Maintaining 24/7 lab operations with three continuous shifts operating throughout the week, enabling sample results in as little as 2-3 days

"Our team's relentless pursuit of precision and efficiency remains integral to our vision," Jayaraman added.

Learn more about CAP accreditation and what it means for functional lab customers in the Vibrant blog.

About Vibrant America:

Vibrant America is a leading CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified biotech company based in Santa Clara, CA. We deliver life-transforming lab testing that enables health and wellness providers to discover the root of patient health issues.

We're at the forefront of modern medicine and research, providing personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. We believe that anyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions based on testing-not guessing.

Learn more at www.vibrant-wellness.com.

Contact Information

Tyana Smith
Content Manager
hello@vibrant-wellness.com

SOURCE: Vibrant America

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/796873/vibrant-america-secures-cap-re-accreditation-upholding-excellence-in-diagnostic-testing-standards

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.