CNH Industrial: CNH Ag Tech Wins Big at Agritechnica Innovation Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / CNH Industrial continues advancing its technology to make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for its customers.

This commitment to excellence has been recognized with a host of innovation awards for Case IH, New Holland and STEYR - all brands of CNH. Collectively, the company won five medals at this year's prestigious Agritechnica Innovation Awards, conferred annually by the DLG German Agricultural Society.

New Holland Agriculture took home the show's only gold medal for the new Twin Rotor Combine Harvester Concept, which will have its world premiere at Agritechnica in November 2023. The brand was also awarded a silver medal for the T7 LNG tractor concept with its 'better than zero carbon' environmentally innovative biofuel technology. Also receiving a silver medal was the T4 Electric Power tractor, the industry's first all-electric tractor with autonomous features. The recognition and success of these machines reinforces sustainability as a central pillar of CNH's purpose.

Case IH spotlighted its cutting-edge technology with the silver medal-winning Axial-Flow feedrate radar system, which allows greater consistency of throughput speeds, reduced losses, improved grain quality and reduced risk of blockages. Short, optimal harvesting windows in turn become more productive and profitable.

STEYR, our highly specialized tractor brand for European farming, won a silver medal for its unique Hybrid CVT tractor prototype.

These medal winners, together with the innovations in our wider portfolio, testify to how CNH puts innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work for our customers everywhere.

These medal winners testify to how CNH puts innovation, sustainability, and productivity to work for our customers everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797144/cnh-ag-tech-wins-big-at-agritechnica-innovation-awards