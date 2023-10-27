Anzeige
27.10.2023
KeyBank: Key4Women Celebrates Second Annual Forum in Pittsburgh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / KeyBank / It was an evening full of inspiration, networking and connection. On October 4th more than 150 people attending the second annual Key4Women Forum in Pittsburgh at The Circuit Center. Melinda Colaizzi, founder of Women Who Rock, served as the keynote speaker for the event.

Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV reporter, served as the program's emcee. The working mom of two shared her story of bravery, overcoming a breast cancer diagnosis during the height of the pandemic. For the first time publicly, Sapida opened up about her experience with cancer and the determination she found to push through the pain. The award-winning journalist went on to write a book about her breast cancer journey, titled "Not the Breast Year of My Life." The book has topped Amazon's best sellers list in several categories and has recorded sales around the world.

Kym Gable, anchor and reporter for KDKA-TV, attended this year's forum as the Director of the South Chapter of 'Inspired Women Paying It Forward.' The women's networking group held a mini meeting for the South Chapter, where three local non-profits shared their mission and work to better the Greater Pittsburgh community. Foster Love was awarded a $5,000 grant from KeyBank.

The forum wrapped up with Colaizzi's powerful keynote presentation. The Women Who Rock founder, GRAMMY member and music professional shared insights with attendees on how to find their passion and use it to drive success in life and business.

The annual Key4Women forum is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business. The Key4Women program, which launched in 2005, offers:

  • Customized financial services and advice from Key4Women certified advisors
  • Exclusive member events and forums with industry experts to help foster professional and business development while creating lasting connections with industry leaders and professionals
  • Timely and robust thought leadership content and insights covering the latest in financial and business trends to help women succeed
  • Strong support of national and local women organizations

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797146/key4women-celebrates-second-annual-forum-in-pittsburgh

