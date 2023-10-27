Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Realizes Incredible Sales Increase Per Latest Company Annual Report

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that it has realized a significant sales increase of 233% as of its latest annual report. The annual report covers a twelve-month period ending July 31, 2023, which is currently displayed on the INKW OTC Markets Filings and Disclosure Page.

Within the latest Company annual report, the 233% sales increase from July 31, 2022, to July 31, 2023, involves the proliferation of sales from $308,121 to $719,732. In addition, the Company's July 31, 2023 numbers include reported inventory of $325,750 and total assets of $5,498,020.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Our latest annual report highlights the incredible interest in our products, in particular our flagship BE WATER artesian bottled water brand. Our increased distribution and retail access this year has contributed to this sales increase which we previously reported in our June 15, 2023 new release covering a nine-month period. Likewise as noted in our July 21, 2023 new release, we continue to prepare for increased BE WATER distribution nationally."

Mr. Greene continues, "While we are very pleased with the rise of our sales numbers over the past year, we are far from satisfied. We are poised for incredible success over the next year due to our expanded distribution and retail channels. All shareholders and interested parties should stay tuned to our progress over the next twelve months which stand to be our greatest advances in the history of our company. These advances will be prominently displayed in our earnings reports and disclosures for all to see. I look forward to sharing additional company successes with you shortly."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797017/greene-concepts-realizes-incredible-sales-increase-per-latest-company-annual-report