LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for third quarter 2023 of $6.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease of 17.1% compared to $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and an increase of 16.7% compared to $5.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the third quarter 2023 declined from the prior period due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans and reduced net interest margin caused by rising cost of deposits. The return on average assets for the third quarter 2023 was 1.46% compared to 1.79% for the second quarter 2023 and 1.27% for the third quarter 2022. The return on average equity for the third quarter 2023 was 11.66%, compared to 14.76% for the second quarter 2023 and 11.24% for the third quarter 2022. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 4.01%, compared to 4.23% for the second quarter 2023 and 4.28% for the third quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2023 was 52.23%, compared to 47.29% for the second quarter 2023 and 55.64% for the third quarter 2022. While the efficiency ratio has decreased year over year, it increased quarter over quarter due to lower gain on sale of loans compared to the second quarter.
James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce continuing profitability for the third quarter of 2023, with strong liquidity, credit, and capital metrics. While the decisions on the timing of when to sell SBA loans contributed to lower earnings compared to the second quarter, we remain committed to building the core earnings of the Company in a safe and sound manner over time."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter 2023 was $18.0 million, a decrease of $726 thousand, or 3.9%, from the second quarter 2023, and a decrease of $819 thousand, or 4.4%, from the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the second quarter 2023 and the third quarter 2022 was primarily due to the impact of relatively higher increases in interest expense on deposits.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 4.01%, compared to 4.23% for the second quarter 2023 and 4.28% for the third quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases in net interest margin were attributable to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the third quarter 2023 increased to 2.91% compared to 2.53% for second quarter 2023 and 0.63% for third quarter 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
No provision for credit losses was recorded for the third quarter 2023 or for the second quarter 2023, compared with a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the third quarter 2022. See Table 10 in this press release for additional information and trends.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income in third quarter 2023 was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million in second quarter 2023 and $1.2 million in third quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of lower gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold $9.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during third quarter 2023 compared to sale of $42.4 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.8% during second quarter 2023. There was no sale of SBA loans during the third quarter 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 was $10.2 million, compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter 2023 and $11.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits were $5.6 million in both third and second quarters of 2023, which decreased $1.3 million compared to the third quarter 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year reflect both ongoing cost control efforts and efficiencies realized from completing the integration of Ohana Pacific Bank operations.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for third quarter 2023 was 28.3% compared to 28.6% for second quarter 2023 and 28.3% for third quarter 2022.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $61.6 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.8 million or 7.2% from June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $14.2 million or 18.8% from September 30, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the nine months of 2023, or in the fourth quarter 2022. The unrealized losses on available for sale investments were approximately $1.1 million at September 30, 2023, $0.9 million at June 30, 2023, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2022, all net of tax effects. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell any securities for liquidity purposes.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at September 30, 2023, was $1.4 billion, an increase of $4.3 million, or 0.3% from June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $26.4 million, or 1.8%, from September 30, 2022. The slow increase in loans receivable compared to last quarter and decrease from a year ago, reflects the difficult environment for loan originations due to reduced demand stemming from the higher interest rate environment.
The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of commercial real estate loans ("CRE") was 66.5% at September 30, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of CRE loans was 49.2%.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023, was $15.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans compared to $15.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $15.6 million, or 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023 were $618 thousand, compared to $684 thousand at June 30, 2023, and $690 thousand at September 30, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2200% at September 30, 2023.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2023, was $219.4 million, compared to $ 215.1 million at June 30 2023, and $186.4 million at September 30, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.
Deposits
Deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2023, up $26.9 million, or 1.8%, from June 30, 2023, and up $16.0 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits ("DDAs") at September 30, 2023 decreased $20.3 million, or 4.8%, to $406.0 million from the previous quarter, and decreased $156.0 million, or 27.8%, from September 30, 2022. DDAs were 26.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 28.6% at June 30, 2023, and 37.3% at September 30, 2022. NOW and MMDA accounts increased $16.9 million, or 8.0%, to $227.3 million at September 30, 2023 from the previous quarter and decreased $86.4 million, or 27.6%, compared to September 30, 2022. The quarter over quarter and year over year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the growing interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, leading to a decrease in DDAs and a simultaneous increase in NOW and MMDA balances.
As of September 30, 2023, time deposits increased $16.3 million, or 2.0%, quarter over quarter, and $250 million, or 43.1%, from September 30, 2022. Time deposits at September 30, 2023, were $830.6 million, or 53.6% of total deposits, compared to $814.3 million, or 53.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, and $580.6 million, or 37.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits during the third quarter of 2023 compared to a year ago reflects depositors' preferences for higher paying term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen significantly since March 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits during 2023 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in business activities for that sector.
Other Liabilities
Other Liabilities increased 30% quarter over quarter and 121% year over year, primarily due to increases in accrued interest payable, as the Bank's overall cost of funds increased during these periods.
Borrowings
The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since September 30, 2022. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of September 30, 2023.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $228.9 million at September 30, 2023 representing an increase of $5.6 million, or 2.5%, from $223.3 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023, was $21.39, compared with $20.85 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.54, or 2.6%, per share.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at September 30, 2023 when compared to June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at September 30, 2023, was 17.61% at the Company level and 17.57% at the Bank level, and total capital ratios were 18.83% and 18.79% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of September 30, 2023, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.
Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
$
%
September 30,
$
%
September 30,
September 30,
$
%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
2023
2022
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
29,450
$
28,664
$
786
2.7
%
$
21,334
$
8,116
38.0
%
$
85,362
$
56,173
$
29,189
52.0
%
|Interest expense
11,442
9,930
1,512
15.2
%
2,507
8,935
356.4
%
29,540
5,085
24,455
480.9
%
|Net interest income
18,008
18,734
(726
)
(3.9
%)
18,827
(819
)
(4.4
%)
55,822
51,088
4,734
9.3
%
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
910
(910
)
(100.0
%)
-
1,343
(1,343
)
(100.0
%)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,008
18,734
(726
)
(3.9
%)
17,917
91
0.5
%
55,822
49,745
6,077
12.2
%
|Gain on sale of loans
419
1,952
(1,533
)
-78.5
%
-
419
100.0
%
2,371
7,966
(5,595
)
(70.2
%)
|SBA servicing fee income, net
639
440
199
45.2
%
709
(70
)
(9.9
%)
1,733
1,956
(223
)
(11.4
%)
|Service charges and other income
402
407
(5
)
(1.2
%)
518
(116
)
(22.4
%)
1,207
1,478
(271
)
(18.3
%)
|Noninterest income
1,460
2,799
(1,339
)
(47.8
%)
1,227
233
19.0
%
5,311
11,400
(6,089
)
(53.4
%)
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,569
5,581
(12
)
(0.2
%)
6,861
(1,292
)
(18.8
%)
17,229
20,920
(3,691
)
(17.6
%)
|Occupancy and equipment
1,103
1,122
(19
)
(1.7
%)
1,118
(15
)
(1.3
%)
3,349
3,352
(3
)
(0.1
%)
|Marketing expense
475
409
66
16.1
%
489
(14
)
(2.9
%)
1,258
1,485
(227
)
(15.3
%)
|Professional expense
443
436
7
1.6
%
519
(76
)
(14.6
%)
1,333
1,451
(118
)
(8.1
%)
|Merger related expense
5
2
3
150.0
%
47
(42
)
(89.4
%)
16
170
(154
)
(90.6
%)
|Other expenses
2,574
2,633
(59
)
(2.2
%)
2,125
449
21.1
%
7,442
5,035
2,407
47.8
%
|Noninterest expense
10,169
10,183
(14
)
(0.1
%)
11,159
(990
)
(8.9
%)
30,627
32,413
(1,786
)
(5.5
%)
|Income before income tax provision
9,299
11,350
(2,051
)
(18.1
%)
7,985
1,314
16.5
%
30,506
28,732
1,774
6.2
%
|Income tax provision
2,630
3,248
(618
)
(19.0
%)
2,258
372
16.5
%
8,645
8,141
504
6.2
%
|Net income
$
6,669
$
8,102
$
(1,433
)
(17.7
%)
$
5,727
$
942
16.4
%
$
21,861
$
20,591
$
1,270
6.2
%
|Effective tax rate
28.3
%
28.6
%
(0.3
%)
(1.2
%)
28.3
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
28.3
%
28.3
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,569,601
18,535
0.2
%
10,588,136
10,569,601
18,535
0.2
%
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
0.0
%
10,516,394
71,742
0.7
%
10,584,198
10,371,652
212,546
2.0
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,594,155
10,591,351
2,804
0.0
%
10,545,544
48,611
0.5
%
10,595,275
10,476,560
118,715
1.1
%
|Basic EPS
$
0.63
$
0.77
$
(0.14
)
(18.2
%)
$
0.54
$
0.09
16.7
%
$
2.07
$
1.98
$
0.09
4.5
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
(0.13
)
(17.1
%)
$
0.54
$
0.09
16.7
%
$
2.06
$
1.96
$
0.10
5.1
%
|Return on average assets
1.46
%
1.79
%
(0.33
%)
(18.4
%)
1.27
%
0.19
%
15.0
%
1.61
%
1.53
%
0.08
%
5.2
%
|Return on average equity
11.66
%
14.76
%
(3.10
%)
(21.0
%)
11.24
%
0.42
%
3.7
%
13.27
%
14.10
%
(0.83
%)
(5.9
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
52.23
%
47.29
%
4.94
%
10.5
%
55.64
%
(3.41
%)
(6.1
%)
50.10
%
51.87
%
(1.77
%)
(3.4
%)
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.55
%
6.46
%
0.09
%
1.4
%
4.85
%
1.70
%
35.1
%
6.42
%
4.29
%
2.13
%
49.7
%
|Cost of funds
2.91
%
2.53
%
0.38
%
15.0
%
0.63
%
2.28
%
361.9
%
2.51
%
0.43
%
2.08
%
483.7
%
|Net interest margin²
4.01
%
4.23
%
(0.22
%)
(5.2
%)
4.28
%
(0.27
%)
(6.3
%)
4.20
%
3.91
%
0.29
%
7.4
%
|¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
|² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
|(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
$
%
September 30,
$
%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
|ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
11,188
$
12,704
$
(1,516
)
(11.9
%)
$
17,232
$
(6,044
)
(35.1
%)
Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
335,016
293,394
41,622
14.2
%
225,044
109,972
48.9
%
Investment securities¹
61,617
66,400
(4,783
)
(7.2
%)
75,839
(14,222
)
(18.8
%)
Loans held-for-sale
219,355
215,083
4,272
2.0
%
186,438
32,917
17.7
%
Loans held-for-investment
1,201,230
1,201,237
(7
)
(0.0
%)
1,260,590
(59,360
)
(4.7
%)
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,284
)
(15,626
)
342
2.2
%
(15,602
)
318
2.0
%
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,185,946
1,185,611
335
0.0
%
1,244,988
(59,042
)
(4.7
%)
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
55
-
55
100.0
%
-
55
100.0
%
Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
10,121
890
8.8
%
Servicing assets
7,873
8,426
(553
)
(6.6
%)
10,158
(2,285
)
(22.5
%)
Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
Intangible assets
267
279
(12
)
(4.3
%)
317
(50
)
(15.8
%)
Other assets
24,799
24,537
262
1.1
%
27,845
(3,046
)
(10.9
%)
|Total assets
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
39,682
2.2
%
$
1,800,167
$
59,145
3.3
%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
406,033
$
426,333
$
(20,300
)
(4.8
%)
$
562,051
$
(156,018
)
(27.8
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,143,257
1,096,078
47,179
4.3
%
971,263
171,994
17.7
%
|Total deposits
1,549,290
1,522,411
26,879
1.8
%
1,533,314
15,976
1.0
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
31,141
23,956
7,185
30.0
%
14,109
17,032
120.7
%
|Total liabilities
1,630,431
1,596,367
34,064
2.1
%
1,597,423
33,008
2.1
%
|Stockholders' Equity
228,881
223,263
5,618
2.5
%
202,744
26,137
12.9
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
39,682
2.2
%
$
1,800,167
$
59,145
3.3
%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
12.53
%
12.23
%
0.30
%
2.4
%
11.25
%
1.28
%
11.4
%
|Bank
12.50
%
12.20
%
0.31
%
2.5
%
11.15
%
1.35
%
12.1
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
17.61
%
17.08
%
0.53
%
3.1
%
14.82
%
2.79
%
18.8
%
|Bank
17.58
%
17.03
%
0.55
%
3.2
%
14.70
%
2.88
%
19.6
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
17.61
%
17.08
%
0.53
%
3.1
%
14.82
%
2.79
%
18.8
%
|Bank
17.57
%
17.03
%
0.54
%
3.2
%
14.70
%
2.88
%
19.6
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.83
%
18.32
%
0.51
%
2.8
%
16.02
%
2.81
%
17.6
%
|Bank
18.79
%
18.27
%
0.52
%
2.9
%
15.89
%
2.90
%
18.2
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
21.39
$
20.85
$
0.54
2.6
%
$
18.95
$
2.44
12.9
%
|Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
77.53
%
78.90
%
(1.37
%)
(1.7
%)
82.21
%
(4.68
%)
(5.7
%)
|Nonperforming assets
$
673
$
684
$
(11
)
(1.6
%)
$
690
$
(17
)
(2.5
%)
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
20.0
%
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.30
%
(0.03
%)
(2.31
%)
1.24
%
0.03
%
2.4
%
|¹ Includes AFS and HTM
|FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Interest income
$
29,450
$
28,664
$
27,248
$
24,744
$
21,334
|Interest expense
11,442
9,930
8,168
4,677
2,507
|Net interest income
18,008
18,734
19,080
20,067
18,827
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
910
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,008
18,734
19,080
20,067
17,917
|Gain on sale of loans
419
1,952
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
639
440
654
491
709
|Service charges and other income
402
407
398
457
518
|Noninterest income
1,460
2,799
1,052
948
1,227
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,569
5,581
6,079
6,233
6,861
|Occupancy and equipment
1,103
1,122
1,124
1,133
1,118
|Marketing expense
475
409
374
434
489
|Professional expense
443
436
454
418
519
|Merger related expense
5
2
9
7
47
|Other expenses
2,574
2,633
2,235
2,579
2,125
|Noninterest expense
10,169
10,183
10,275
10,804
11,159
|Income before income tax expense
9,299
11,350
9,857
10,211
7,985
|Income tax expense
2,630
3,248
2,767
2,882
2,258
|Net income
$
6,669
$
8,102
$
7,090
$
7,329
$
5,727
|Effective tax rate
28.3
%
28.6
%
28.1
%
28.2
%
28.3
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,569,601
10,569,601
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,576,191
10,569,601
10,516,394
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,594,155
10,591,351
10,600,189
10,600,053
10,545,544
|Basic EPS
$
0.63
$
0.77
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
|Diluted EPS
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
|FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
|(Dollars in thousands)
At or for the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,569
$
5,581
$
6,079
$
6,233
$
6,861
|FTE at the end of period
172
165
170
179
190
|Average FTE during the period
168
164
174
184
193
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
131
$
137
$
142
$
134
$
141
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.39
%
1.52
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.22
%
2.25
%
2.30
%
2.41
%
2.47
%
|1 Annualized
|FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
11,188
$
12,704
$
13,788
$
20,134
$
17,232
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
335,016
293,394
240,602
170,839
225,044
|Investment securities
61,617
66,400
68,943
72,550
75,839
|Loans held-for-sale
219,355
215,083
243,753
230,431
186,438
|Loans held-for-investment
1,201,230
1,201,237
1,222,867
1,285,278
1,260,590
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,284
)
(15,626
)
(15,627
)
(15,525
)
(15,602
)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,185,946
1,185,611
1,207,240
1,269,753
1,244,988
Other real estate owned
55
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
10,121
10,121
10,121
|Servicing assets
7,873
8,426
8,528
9,232
10,158
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
267
279
291
303
317
|Other assets
24,799
24,537
25,697
26,939
27,845
|Total assets
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
406,033
$
426,333
$
428,559
$
451,651
$
562,051
|Interest-bearing
1,143,257
1,096,078
1,108,754
1,086,599
971,263
|Total deposits
1,549,290
1,522,411
1,537,313
1,538,250
1,533,314
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
31,141
23,956
17,651
14,706
14,109
|Total liabilities
1,630,431
1,596,367
1,604,964
1,602,956
1,597,423
|Stockholders' Equity
228,881
223,263
216,184
209,531
202,744
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
|FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
30,924
2.6
%
$
20,106
1.7
%
$
19,550
1.6
%
$
17,537
1.4
%
$
14,919
1.2
%
|Commercial real estate
1,005,735
83.7
%
1,014,785
84.5
%
1,033,124
84.5
%
1,078,588
83.9
%
1,050,154
83.3
%
|Commercial and industrial
113,374
9.4
%
114,106
9.4
%
114,184
9.3
%
125,298
9.7
%
128,099
10.1
%
|Home mortgage
45,452
3.8
%
45,987
3.8
%
49,155
4.0
%
52,031
4.1
%
57,773
4.6
%
|Consumer
616
0.1
%
1,074
0.1
%
1,049
0.1
%
6,260
0.5
%
4,839
0.4
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,196,101
99.6
%
1,196,058
99.6
%
1,217,062
99.5
%
1,279,714
99.6
%
1,255,784
99.6
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
5,129
0.4
%
5,179
0.4
%
5,805
0.5
%
5,564
0.4
%
4,806
0.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,201,230
100.0
%
$
1,201,237
100.0
%
$
1,222,867
100.0
%
$
1,285,278
100.0
%
$
1,260,590
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
|Total loans receivable
$
1,420,585
$
1,416,320
$
1,466,620
$
1,515,709
$
1,447,028
|FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
16,260
18,273
16,890
45,184
49,922
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(9,245
)
(42,437
)
-
-
-
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(2,743
)
(4,506
)
(3,568
)
(1,191
)
(4,588
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
419
$
1,952
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
8.3
%
6.8
%
-
-
-
|SBA loan production
$
24,270
$
24,013
$
21,719
$
60,746
$
69,234
|FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
10,996
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
182
806
-
-
-
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(371
)
(379
)
(403
)
(434
)
(471
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(364
)
(529
)
(301
)
(492
)
(367
)
Subtotal before impairment
7,873
8,426
8,528
9,232
10,158
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
|NOW & MMDA
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.9
%
313,719
20.5
%
|Savings
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.4
%
66,673
4.3
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
|TCDs of $250K over
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
|Wholesale TCDs
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
|NOW & MMDA
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.8
%
313,719
20.5
%
|Savings
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.5
%
66,673
4.3
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
|Core Deposits
1,031,384
66.6
%
1,006,662
66.1
%
1,007,497
65.5
%
1,066,847
69.4
%
1,199,597
78.3
%
|TCDs of $250K over
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
|Wholesale TCDs
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
|Noncore Deposits
517,906
33.4
%
515,749
33.9
%
529,816
34.5
%
471,403
30.6
%
333,717
21.7
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
|FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
|(Dollars in thousands)
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
1st Qtr.
4th Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
$
14,739
|CECL transition provision
-
-
250
-
-
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
910
|Charge-offs
(350
)
(11
)
(159
)
(90
)
(89
)
|Recoveries
8
10
11
13
42
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
2
$
39
$
-
$
6,006
$
-
|Nonaccrual loans
616
645
636
801
690
|Total nonperforming loans
618
684
636
6,807
690
|Other real estate owned
$
|
55
-
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
673
$
684
$
636
$
6,807
$
690
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
|Other real estate owned
$
55
-
-
-
-
|Total classified assets
$
10,160
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
|Performing TDR loans:¹
$
6,948
$
7,220
$
4,332
$
4,471
$
4,797
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
10,620
$
4,420
$
3,551
$
381
$
3,936
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
2
39
-
6,006
-
|Nonaccrual
616
645
636
801
690
|Total delinquent loans
$
11,238
$
5,104
$
4,187
$
7,188
$
4,626
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.10
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.53
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.38
%
0.04
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
0.84
%
0.87
%
0.63
%
0.64
%
0.73
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
4.18
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.55
%
0.58
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
4.20
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.21
%
1.24
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
2481.17
%
2422.64
%
2457.08
%
1938.20
%
2261.16
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
2473.14
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
2271.03
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
|Texas ratio³
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
3.06
%
0.32
%
|1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|2 Includes loans held-for-sale
|3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
|FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
|Well
Capitalized
|Adequately
Capitalized
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|Regulatory
|BASEL III
|Requirement
|Fully Phased In
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
12.53
%
12.23
%
11.86
%
11.71
%
11.25
%
|Bank
5.00%
4.00%
12.50
%
12.20
%
11.82
%
11.67
%
11.15
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
14.82
%
|Bank
6.50%
7.00%
17.58
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
14.70
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
14.82
%
|Bank
8.00%
8.50%
17.57
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
14.70
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.83
%
18.32
%
17.37
%
16.08
%
16.02
%
|Bank
10.00%
10.50%
18.79
%
18.27
%
17.31
%
16.03
%
15.89
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
12.19
%
12.15
%
11.75
%
11.44
%
11.14
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
21.39
$
20.85
$
20.18
$
19.59
$
18.95
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,417,148
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
1,444,608
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
1,502,078
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
1,473,100
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
1,413,632
$
19,299
5.42
%
|Investment securities²
64,587
577
3.54
%
67,958
595
3.51
%
70,146
577
3.34
%
73,371
552
2.98
%
77,304
543
2.79
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
293,081
3,994
5.41
%
258,236
3,296
5.12
%
190,692
2,178
4.63
%
180,358
1,666
3.66
%
246,955
1,398
2.25
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
196
7.06
%
10,825
163
6.04
%
10,121
164
6.57
%
10,121
169
6.62
%
10,121
145
5.68
%
|Total interest-earning assets²
1,785,827
29,501
6.55
%
1,781,627
28,715
6.46
%
1,773,037
27,298
6.24
%
1,736,950
24,794
5.66
%
1,748,012
21,385
4.85
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
13,045
12,792
14,262
15,632
17,429
|Other noninterest-earning assets
33,331
34,060
36,643
38,529
40,251
|Total noninterest-earning assets
46,376
46,852
50,905
54,161
57,680
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,622
)
(15,627
)
(15,552
)
(15,581
)
(14,756
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
12,347
$
6
0.19
%
$
14,522
$
7
0.19
%
$
18,021
$
9
0.20
%
$
20,352
$
10
0.19
%
$
23,461
$
8
0.14
%
|Money market
211,152
1,907
3.58
%
192,872
1,414
2.94
%
231,865
1,469
2.57
%
288,611
1,433
1.97
%
316,964
894
1.12
%
|Savings
70,579
494
2.78
%
63,786
324
2.04
%
55,576
164
1.20
%
61,152
96
0.62
%
71,519
85
0.47
%
|Time deposits
820,335
8,916
4.31
%
839,198
8,068
3.86
%
797,072
6,410
3.26
%
625,823
3,020
1.91
%
556,919
1,401
1.00
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,114,413
11,323
4.03
%
1,110,378
9,813
3.54
%
1,102,534
8,052
2.96
%
995,938
4,559
1.82
%
968,863
2,388
0.98
%
|Borrowings
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,000
116
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,164,414
11,442
3.90
%
1,160,378
9,930
3.43
%
1,152,534
8,168
2.87
%
1,045,939
4,677
1.77
%
1,018,864
2,507
0.98
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
397,791
411,432
425,190
507,719
555,291
|Other liabilities
27,519
20,934
16,947
14,732
14,596
|Stockholders' equity
226,857
220,108
213,719
207,140
202,185
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
|Net interest income²
$
18,059
$
18,785
$
19,130
$
20,117
$
18,878
|Net interest spread
2.65
%
3.03
%
3.37
%
3.89
%
3.87
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.36
%
1.20
%
1.01
%
0.70
%
0.41
%
|Net interest margin²
4.01
%
4.23
%
4.38
%
4.59
%
4.28
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,512,204
$
11,323
2.97
%
$
1,521,810
$
9,813
2.59
%
$
1,527,724
$
8,052
2.14
%
$
1,503,657
$
4,559
1.20
%
$
1,524,154
$
2,388
0.62
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,562,205
$
11,442
2.91
%
$
1,571,810
$
9,930
2.53
%
$
1,577,724
$
8,168
2.10
%
$
1,553,658
$
4,677
1.19
%
$
1,574,155
$
2,507
0.63
%
|¹ Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
|² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|June 30,2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Contractual yield
$
23,932
6.70
%
$
23,767
6.60
%
$
23,643
6.38
%
$
21,534
5.80
%
$
18,134
5.09
%
|SBA discount accretion
921
0.25
%
1,124
0.31
%
937
0.25
%
1,172
0.32
%
1,078
0.30
%
|Prepayment penalties and late fees
18
0.01
%
60
0.02
%
30
0.01
%
17
0.00
%
94
0.03
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(137
)
-0.04
%
(290
)
-0.08
%
(231
)
-0.06
%
(316
)
-0.09
%
(7
)
0.00
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
19,299
5.42
%
|MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,2023
|September 30,2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable ¹
$
1,454,301
$
73,774
6.78
%
$
1,391,029
$
52,294
5.03
%
|Investment securities ²
67,543
1,749
3.46
%
79,590
1,502
2.52
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
247,712
9,468
5.11
%
274,180
2,138
1.04
%
|Other earning assets
10,655
523
6.56
%
9,615
393
5.46
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,780,211
85,514
6.42
%
1,754,414
56,327
4.29
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
13,362
15,226
|Other noninterest-earning assets
34,634
38,542
|Total noninterest-earning assets
47,996
53,768
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,601
)
(14,029
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,812,606
$
1,794,153
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
14,943
$
22
0.20
%
$
25,880
$
15
0.08
%
|Money market
211,887
4,789
3.02
%
315,661
1,692
0.72
%
|Savings
63,369
983
2.07
%
74,577
206
0.37
%
|Time deposits
818,953
23,394
3.82
%
536,715
2,820
0.70
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,109,152
29,188
3.52
%
952,833
4,733
0.66
%
|Borrowings
50,000
352
0.94
%
50,000
352
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,159,152
29,540
3.41
%
1,002,833
5,085
0.68
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
411,370
580,340
|Other liabilities
21,808
15,785
|Stockholders' equity
220,276
195,195
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,812,606
$
1,794,153
|Net interest income²
$
55,974
$
51,242
|Net interest spread
3.01
%
3.61
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.19
%
0.30
%
|Net interest margin²
4.20
%
3.91
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,520,522
$
29,188
2.57
%
$
1,533,173
$
4,733
0.41
%