LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for third quarter 2023 of $6.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease of 17.1% compared to $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and an increase of 16.7% compared to $5.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the third quarter 2023 declined from the prior period due to lower gain on sale of SBA loans and reduced net interest margin caused by rising cost of deposits. The return on average assets for the third quarter 2023 was 1.46% compared to 1.79% for the second quarter 2023 and 1.27% for the third quarter 2022. The return on average equity for the third quarter 2023 was 11.66%, compared to 14.76% for the second quarter 2023 and 11.24% for the third quarter 2022. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 4.01%, compared to 4.23% for the second quarter 2023 and 4.28% for the third quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2023 was 52.23%, compared to 47.29% for the second quarter 2023 and 55.64% for the third quarter 2022. While the efficiency ratio has decreased year over year, it increased quarter over quarter due to lower gain on sale of loans compared to the second quarter.

James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce continuing profitability for the third quarter of 2023, with strong liquidity, credit, and capital metrics. While the decisions on the timing of when to sell SBA loans contributed to lower earnings compared to the second quarter, we remain committed to building the core earnings of the Company in a safe and sound manner over time."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter 2023 was $18.0 million, a decrease of $726 thousand, or 3.9%, from the second quarter 2023, and a decrease of $819 thousand, or 4.4%, from the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the second quarter 2023 and the third quarter 2022 was primarily due to the impact of relatively higher increases in interest expense on deposits.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 4.01%, compared to 4.23% for the second quarter 2023 and 4.28% for the third quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases in net interest margin were attributable to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the third quarter 2023 increased to 2.91% compared to 2.53% for second quarter 2023 and 0.63% for third quarter 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

No provision for credit losses was recorded for the third quarter 2023 or for the second quarter 2023, compared with a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million for the third quarter 2022. See Table 10 in this press release for additional information and trends.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income in third quarter 2023 was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million in second quarter 2023 and $1.2 million in third quarter 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of lower gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold $9.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during third quarter 2023 compared to sale of $42.4 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.8% during second quarter 2023. There was no sale of SBA loans during the third quarter 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 was $10.2 million, compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter 2023 and $11.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits were $5.6 million in both third and second quarters of 2023, which decreased $1.3 million compared to the third quarter 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year reflect both ongoing cost control efforts and efficiencies realized from completing the integration of Ohana Pacific Bank operations.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for third quarter 2023 was 28.3% compared to 28.6% for second quarter 2023 and 28.3% for third quarter 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $61.6 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $4.8 million or 7.2% from June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $14.2 million or 18.8% from September 30, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the nine months of 2023, or in the fourth quarter 2022. The unrealized losses on available for sale investments were approximately $1.1 million at September 30, 2023, $0.9 million at June 30, 2023, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2022, all net of tax effects. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell any securities for liquidity purposes.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at September 30, 2023, was $1.4 billion, an increase of $4.3 million, or 0.3% from June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $26.4 million, or 1.8%, from September 30, 2022. The slow increase in loans receivable compared to last quarter and decrease from a year ago, reflects the difficult environment for loan originations due to reduced demand stemming from the higher interest rate environment.

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of commercial real estate loans ("CRE") was 66.5% at September 30, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of CRE loans was 49.2%.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023, was $15.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans compared to $15.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $15.6 million, or 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023 were $618 thousand, compared to $684 thousand at June 30, 2023, and $690 thousand at September 30, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2200% at September 30, 2023.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2023, was $219.4 million, compared to $ 215.1 million at June 30 2023, and $186.4 million at September 30, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income," and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits

Deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2023, up $26.9 million, or 1.8%, from June 30, 2023, and up $16.0 million, or 1.0%, from September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits ("DDAs") at September 30, 2023 decreased $20.3 million, or 4.8%, to $406.0 million from the previous quarter, and decreased $156.0 million, or 27.8%, from September 30, 2022. DDAs were 26.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 28.6% at June 30, 2023, and 37.3% at September 30, 2022. NOW and MMDA accounts increased $16.9 million, or 8.0%, to $227.3 million at September 30, 2023 from the previous quarter and decreased $86.4 million, or 27.6%, compared to September 30, 2022. The quarter over quarter and year over year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the growing interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, leading to a decrease in DDAs and a simultaneous increase in NOW and MMDA balances.

As of September 30, 2023, time deposits increased $16.3 million, or 2.0%, quarter over quarter, and $250 million, or 43.1%, from September 30, 2022. Time deposits at September 30, 2023, were $830.6 million, or 53.6% of total deposits, compared to $814.3 million, or 53.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, and $580.6 million, or 37.9% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits during the third quarter of 2023 compared to a year ago reflects depositors' preferences for higher paying term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen significantly since March 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits during 2023 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in business activities for that sector.

Other Liabilities

Other Liabilities increased 30% quarter over quarter and 121% year over year, primarily due to increases in accrued interest payable, as the Bank's overall cost of funds increased during these periods.

Borrowings

The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since September 30, 2022. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of September 30, 2023.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $228.9 million at September 30, 2023 representing an increase of $5.6 million, or 2.5%, from $223.3 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023, was $21.39, compared with $20.85 at June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.54, or 2.6%, per share.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at September 30, 2023 when compared to June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at September 30, 2023, was 17.61% at the Company level and 17.57% at the Bank level, and total capital ratios were 18.83% and 18.79% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of September 30, 2023, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see the 3Q 2023 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intend that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % September 30, September 30, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change 2023 2022 Change Change Interest income $ 29,450 $ 28,664 $ 786 2.7 % $ 21,334 $ 8,116 38.0 % $ 85,362 $ 56,173 $ 29,189 52.0 % Interest expense 11,442 9,930 1,512 15.2 % 2,507 8,935 356.4 % 29,540 5,085 24,455 480.9 % Net interest income 18,008 18,734 (726 ) (3.9 %) 18,827 (819 ) (4.4 %) 55,822 51,088 4,734 9.3 % Provision for credit losses - - - - 910 (910 ) (100.0 %) - 1,343 (1,343 ) (100.0 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,008 18,734 (726 ) (3.9 %) 17,917 91 0.5 % 55,822 49,745 6,077 12.2 % Gain on sale of loans 419 1,952 (1,533 ) -78.5 % - 419 100.0 % 2,371 7,966 (5,595 ) (70.2 %) SBA servicing fee income, net 639 440 199 45.2 % 709 (70 ) (9.9 %) 1,733 1,956 (223 ) (11.4 %) Service charges and other income 402 407 (5 ) (1.2 %) 518 (116 ) (22.4 %) 1,207 1,478 (271 ) (18.3 %) Noninterest income 1,460 2,799 (1,339 ) (47.8 %) 1,227 233 19.0 % 5,311 11,400 (6,089 ) (53.4 %) Salaries and employee benefits 5,569 5,581 (12 ) (0.2 %) 6,861 (1,292 ) (18.8 %) 17,229 20,920 (3,691 ) (17.6 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,103 1,122 (19 ) (1.7 %) 1,118 (15 ) (1.3 %) 3,349 3,352 (3 ) (0.1 %) Marketing expense 475 409 66 16.1 % 489 (14 ) (2.9 %) 1,258 1,485 (227 ) (15.3 %) Professional expense 443 436 7 1.6 % 519 (76 ) (14.6 %) 1,333 1,451 (118 ) (8.1 %) Merger related expense 5 2 3 150.0 % 47 (42 ) (89.4 %) 16 170 (154 ) (90.6 %) Other expenses 2,574 2,633 (59 ) (2.2 %) 2,125 449 21.1 % 7,442 5,035 2,407 47.8 % Noninterest expense 10,169 10,183 (14 ) (0.1 %) 11,159 (990 ) (8.9 %) 30,627 32,413 (1,786 ) (5.5 %) Income before income tax provision 9,299 11,350 (2,051 ) (18.1 %) 7,985 1,314 16.5 % 30,506 28,732 1,774 6.2 % Income tax provision 2,630 3,248 (618 ) (19.0 %) 2,258 372 16.5 % 8,645 8,141 504 6.2 % Net income $ 6,669 $ 8,102 $ (1,433 ) (17.7 %) $ 5,727 $ 942 16.4 % $ 21,861 $ 20,591 $ 1,270 6.2 % Effective tax rate 28.3 % 28.6 % (0.3 %) (1.2 %) 28.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 28.3 % 28.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,569,601 18,535 0.2 % 10,588,136 10,569,601 18,535 0.2 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 - 0.0 % 10,516,394 71,742 0.7 % 10,584,198 10,371,652 212,546 2.0 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,594,155 10,591,351 2,804 0.0 % 10,545,544 48,611 0.5 % 10,595,275 10,476,560 118,715 1.1 % Basic EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.77 $ (0.14 ) (18.2 %) $ 0.54 $ 0.09 16.7 % $ 2.07 $ 1.98 $ 0.09 4.5 % Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.76 $ (0.13 ) (17.1 %) $ 0.54 $ 0.09 16.7 % $ 2.06 $ 1.96 $ 0.10 5.1 % Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.79 % (0.33 %) (18.4 %) 1.27 % 0.19 % 15.0 % 1.61 % 1.53 % 0.08 % 5.2 % Return on average equity 11.66 % 14.76 % (3.10 %) (21.0 %) 11.24 % 0.42 % 3.7 % 13.27 % 14.10 % (0.83 %) (5.9 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 52.23 % 47.29 % 4.94 % 10.5 % 55.64 % (3.41 %) (6.1 %) 50.10 % 51.87 % (1.77 %) (3.4 %) Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.55 % 6.46 % 0.09 % 1.4 % 4.85 % 1.70 % 35.1 % 6.42 % 4.29 % 2.13 % 49.7 % Cost of funds 2.91 % 2.53 % 0.38 % 15.0 % 0.63 % 2.28 % 361.9 % 2.51 % 0.43 % 2.08 % 483.7 % Net interest margin² 4.01 % 4.23 % (0.22 %) (5.2 %) 4.28 % (0.27 %) (6.3 %) 4.20 % 3.91 % 0.29 % 7.4 % ¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,188 $ 12,704 $ (1,516 ) (11.9 %) $ 17,232 $ (6,044 ) (35.1 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 335,016 293,394 41,622 14.2 % 225,044 109,972 48.9 % Investment securities¹ 61,617 66,400 (4,783 ) (7.2 %) 75,839 (14,222 ) (18.8 %) Loans held-for-sale 219,355 215,083 4,272 2.0 % 186,438 32,917 17.7 % Loans held-for-investment 1,201,230 1,201,237 (7 ) (0.0 %) 1,260,590 (59,360 ) (4.7 %) Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,284 ) (15,626 ) 342 2.2 % (15,602 ) 318 2.0 % Loans held-for-investment, net 1,185,946 1,185,611 335 0.0 % 1,244,988 (59,042 ) (4.7 %) Other real estate owned ("OREO") 55 - 55 100.0 % - 55 100.0 % Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 - - 10,121 890 8.8 % Servicing assets 7,873 8,426 (553 ) (6.6 %) 10,158 (2,285 ) (22.5 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 267 279 (12 ) (4.3 %) 317 (50 ) (15.8 %) Other assets 24,799 24,537 262 1.1 % 27,845 (3,046 ) (10.9 %) Total assets $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 39,682 2.2 % $ 1,800,167 $ 59,145 3.3 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 406,033 $ 426,333 $ (20,300 ) (4.8 %) $ 562,051 $ (156,018 ) (27.8 %) Interest-bearing 1,143,257 1,096,078 47,179 4.3 % 971,263 171,994 17.7 % Total deposits 1,549,290 1,522,411 26,879 1.8 % 1,533,314 15,976 1.0 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 31,141 23,956 7,185 30.0 % 14,109 17,032 120.7 % Total liabilities 1,630,431 1,596,367 34,064 2.1 % 1,597,423 33,008 2.1 % Stockholders' Equity 228,881 223,263 5,618 2.5 % 202,744 26,137 12.9 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 39,682 2.2 % $ 1,800,167 $ 59,145 3.3 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 12.53 % 12.23 % 0.30 % 2.4 % 11.25 % 1.28 % 11.4 % Bank 12.50 % 12.20 % 0.31 % 2.5 % 11.15 % 1.35 % 12.1 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 17.61 % 17.08 % 0.53 % 3.1 % 14.82 % 2.79 % 18.8 % Bank 17.58 % 17.03 % 0.55 % 3.2 % 14.70 % 2.88 % 19.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 17.61 % 17.08 % 0.53 % 3.1 % 14.82 % 2.79 % 18.8 % Bank 17.57 % 17.03 % 0.54 % 3.2 % 14.70 % 2.88 % 19.6 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 18.83 % 18.32 % 0.51 % 2.8 % 16.02 % 2.81 % 17.6 % Bank 18.79 % 18.27 % 0.52 % 2.9 % 15.89 % 2.90 % 18.2 % Tangible common equity per share $ 21.39 $ 20.85 $ 0.54 2.6 % $ 18.95 $ 2.44 12.9 % Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio 77.53 % 78.90 % (1.37 %) (1.7 %) 82.21 % (4.68 %) (5.7 %) Nonperforming assets $ 673 $ 684 $ (11 ) (1.6 %) $ 690 $ (17 ) (2.5 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 20.0 % ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.27 % 1.30 % (0.03 %) (2.31 %) 1.24 % 0.03 % 2.4 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest income $ 29,450 $ 28,664 $ 27,248 $ 24,744 $ 21,334 Interest expense 11,442 9,930 8,168 4,677 2,507 Net interest income 18,008 18,734 19,080 20,067 18,827 Provision for credit losses - - - - 910 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,008 18,734 19,080 20,067 17,917 Gain on sale of loans 419 1,952 - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 639 440 654 491 709 Service charges and other income 402 407 398 457 518 Noninterest income 1,460 2,799 1,052 948 1,227 Salaries and employee benefits 5,569 5,581 6,079 6,233 6,861 Occupancy and equipment 1,103 1,122 1,124 1,133 1,118 Marketing expense 475 409 374 434 489 Professional expense 443 436 454 418 519 Merger related expense 5 2 9 7 47 Other expenses 2,574 2,633 2,235 2,579 2,125 Noninterest expense 10,169 10,183 10,275 10,804 11,159 Income before income tax expense 9,299 11,350 9,857 10,211 7,985 Income tax expense 2,630 3,248 2,767 2,882 2,258 Net income $ 6,669 $ 8,102 $ 7,090 $ 7,329 $ 5,727 Effective tax rate 28.3 % 28.6 % 28.1 % 28.2 % 28.3 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,569,601 10,569,601 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,576,191 10,569,601 10,516,394 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,594,155 10,591,351 10,600,189 10,600,053 10,545,544 Basic EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Salaries and benefits $ 5,569 $ 5,581 $ 6,079 $ 6,233 $ 6,861 FTE at the end of period 172 165 170 179 190 Average FTE during the period 168 164 174 184 193 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 131 $ 137 $ 142 $ 134 $ 141 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.52 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.22 % 2.25 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.47 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,188 $ 12,704 $ 13,788 $ 20,134 $ 17,232 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 335,016 293,394 240,602 170,839 225,044 Investment securities 61,617 66,400 68,943 72,550 75,839 Loans held-for-sale 219,355 215,083 243,753 230,431 186,438 Loans held-for-investment 1,201,230 1,201,237 1,222,867 1,285,278 1,260,590 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,284 ) (15,626 ) (15,627 ) (15,525 ) (15,602 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,185,946 1,185,611 1,207,240 1,269,753 1,244,988 Other real estate owned 55 - - - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 10,121 10,121 10,121 Servicing assets 7,873 8,426 8,528 9,232 10,158 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 267 279 291 303 317 Other assets 24,799 24,537 25,697 26,939 27,845 Total assets $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 406,033 $ 426,333 $ 428,559 $ 451,651 $ 562,051 Interest-bearing 1,143,257 1,096,078 1,108,754 1,086,599 971,263 Total deposits 1,549,290 1,522,411 1,537,313 1,538,250 1,533,314 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 31,141 23,956 17,651 14,706 14,109 Total liabilities 1,630,431 1,596,367 1,604,964 1,602,956 1,597,423 Stockholders' Equity 228,881 223,263 216,184 209,531 202,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 30,924 2.6 % $ 20,106 1.7 % $ 19,550 1.6 % $ 17,537 1.4 % $ 14,919 1.2 % Commercial real estate 1,005,735 83.7 % 1,014,785 84.5 % 1,033,124 84.5 % 1,078,588 83.9 % 1,050,154 83.3 % Commercial and industrial 113,374 9.4 % 114,106 9.4 % 114,184 9.3 % 125,298 9.7 % 128,099 10.1 % Home mortgage 45,452 3.8 % 45,987 3.8 % 49,155 4.0 % 52,031 4.1 % 57,773 4.6 % Consumer 616 0.1 % 1,074 0.1 % 1,049 0.1 % 6,260 0.5 % 4,839 0.4 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,196,101 99.6 % 1,196,058 99.6 % 1,217,062 99.5 % 1,279,714 99.6 % 1,255,784 99.6 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 5,129 0.4 % 5,179 0.4 % 5,805 0.5 % 5,564 0.4 % 4,806 0.4 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,201,230 100.0 % $ 1,201,237 100.0 % $ 1,222,867 100.0 % $ 1,285,278 100.0 % $ 1,260,590 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 Total loans receivable $ 1,420,585 $ 1,416,320 $ 1,466,620 $ 1,515,709 $ 1,447,028

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year 16,260 18,273 16,890 45,184 49,922 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (9,245 ) (42,437 ) - - - SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (2,743 ) (4,506 ) (3,568 ) (1,191 ) (4,588 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 419 $ 1,952 $ - $ - $ - Premium on sale (weighted average) 8.3 % 6.8 % - - - SBA loan production $ 24,270 $ 24,013 $ 21,719 $ 60,746 $ 69,234

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 182 806 - - - Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (371 ) (379 ) (403 ) (434 ) (471 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (364 ) (529 ) (301 ) (492 ) (367 ) Subtotal before impairment 7,873 8,426 8,528 9,232 10,158 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % Interest-bearing demand 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.9 % 313,719 20.5 % Savings 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.4 % 66,673 4.3 % TCDs of $250K and under 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % TCDs of $250K over 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % Wholesale TCDs 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % Total Deposits $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % Interest-bearing demand 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.8 % 313,719 20.5 % Savings 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.5 % 66,673 4.3 % TCDs of $250K and under 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % Core Deposits 1,031,384 66.6 % 1,006,662 66.1 % 1,007,497 65.5 % 1,066,847 69.4 % 1,199,597 78.3 % TCDs of $250K over 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % Wholesale TCDs 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % Noncore Deposits 517,906 33.4 % 515,749 33.9 % 529,816 34.5 % 471,403 30.6 % 333,717 21.7 % Total Deposits $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 CECL transition provision - - 250 - - Provision for credit losses - - - - 910 Charge-offs (350 ) (11 ) (159 ) (90 ) (89 ) Recoveries 8 10 11 13 42 Balance at the end of period $ 15,284 $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 2 $ 39 $ - $ 6,006 $ - Nonaccrual loans 616 645 636 801 690 Total nonperforming loans 618 684 636 6,807 690 Other real estate owned $ 55 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 673 $ 684 $ 636 $ 6,807 $ 690 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 Doubtful - - - - - Loss Total classified loans $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 Other real estate owned $ 55 - - - - Total classified assets $ 10,160 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 Performing TDR loans:¹ $ 6,948 $ 7,220 $ 4,332 $ 4,471 $ 4,797 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,620 $ 4,420 $ 3,551 $ 381 $ 3,936 90 days or more past due and still accruing 2 39 - 6,006 - Nonaccrual 616 645 636 801 690 Total delinquent loans $ 11,238 $ 5,104 $ 4,187 $ 7,188 $ 4,626 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.53 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.38 % 0.04 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.73 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 4.18 % 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % Classified assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.51 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 4.20 % 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.21 % 1.24 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 2481.17 % 2422.64 % 2457.08 % 1938.20 % 2261.16 % ACL to nonperforming loans 2473.14 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % ACL to nonperforming assets 2271.03 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % Texas ratio³ 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 3.06 % 0.32 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well

Capitalized Adequately

Capitalized September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 12.53 % 12.23 % 11.86 % 11.71 % 11.25 % Bank 5.00% 4.00% 12.50 % 12.20 % 11.82 % 11.67 % 11.15 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % 14.82 % Bank 6.50% 7.00% 17.58 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % 14.70 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % 14.82 % Bank 8.00% 8.50% 17.57 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % 14.70 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.83 % 18.32 % 17.37 % 16.08 % 16.02 % Bank 10.00% 10.50% 18.79 % 18.27 % 17.31 % 16.03 % 15.89 % Tangible common equity/total assets 12.19 % 12.15 % 11.75 % 11.44 % 11.14 % Tangible common equity per share $ 21.39 $ 20.85 $ 20.18 $ 19.59 $ 18.95

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,417,148 $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 1,444,608 $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 1,502,078 $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 1,473,100 $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 1,413,632 $ 19,299 5.42 % Investment securities² 64,587 577 3.54 % 67,958 595 3.51 % 70,146 577 3.34 % 73,371 552 2.98 % 77,304 543 2.79 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 293,081 3,994 5.41 % 258,236 3,296 5.12 % 190,692 2,178 4.63 % 180,358 1,666 3.66 % 246,955 1,398 2.25 % Other earning assets 11,011 196 7.06 % 10,825 163 6.04 % 10,121 164 6.57 % 10,121 169 6.62 % 10,121 145 5.68 % Total interest-earning assets² 1,785,827 29,501 6.55 % 1,781,627 28,715 6.46 % 1,773,037 27,298 6.24 % 1,736,950 24,794 5.66 % 1,748,012 21,385 4.85 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 13,045 12,792 14,262 15,632 17,429 Other noninterest-earning assets 33,331 34,060 36,643 38,529 40,251 Total noninterest-earning assets 46,376 46,852 50,905 54,161 57,680 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,622 ) (15,627 ) (15,552 ) (15,581 ) (14,756 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 12,347 $ 6 0.19 % $ 14,522 $ 7 0.19 % $ 18,021 $ 9 0.20 % $ 20,352 $ 10 0.19 % $ 23,461 $ 8 0.14 % Money market 211,152 1,907 3.58 % 192,872 1,414 2.94 % 231,865 1,469 2.57 % 288,611 1,433 1.97 % 316,964 894 1.12 % Savings 70,579 494 2.78 % 63,786 324 2.04 % 55,576 164 1.20 % 61,152 96 0.62 % 71,519 85 0.47 % Time deposits 820,335 8,916 4.31 % 839,198 8,068 3.86 % 797,072 6,410 3.26 % 625,823 3,020 1.91 % 556,919 1,401 1.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,114,413 11,323 4.03 % 1,110,378 9,813 3.54 % 1,102,534 8,052 2.96 % 995,938 4,559 1.82 % 968,863 2,388 0.98 % Borrowings 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,164,414 11,442 3.90 % 1,160,378 9,930 3.43 % 1,152,534 8,168 2.87 % 1,045,939 4,677 1.77 % 1,018,864 2,507 0.98 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 397,791 411,432 425,190 507,719 555,291 Other liabilities 27,519 20,934 16,947 14,732 14,596 Stockholders' equity 226,857 220,108 213,719 207,140 202,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 Net interest income² $ 18,059 $ 18,785 $ 19,130 $ 20,117 $ 18,878 Net interest spread 2.65 % 3.03 % 3.37 % 3.89 % 3.87 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.01 % 0.70 % 0.41 % Net interest margin² 4.01 % 4.23 % 4.38 % 4.59 % 4.28 % Cost of deposits $ 1,512,204 $ 11,323 2.97 % $ 1,521,810 $ 9,813 2.59 % $ 1,527,724 $ 8,052 2.14 % $ 1,503,657 $ 4,559 1.20 % $ 1,524,154 $ 2,388 0.62 % Cost of funds $ 1,562,205 $ 11,442 2.91 % $ 1,571,810 $ 9,930 2.53 % $ 1,577,724 $ 8,168 2.10 % $ 1,553,658 $ 4,677 1.19 % $ 1,574,155 $ 2,507 0.63 % ¹ Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 23,932 6.70 % $ 23,767 6.60 % $ 23,643 6.38 % $ 21,534 5.80 % $ 18,134 5.09 % SBA discount accretion 921 0.25 % 1,124 0.31 % 937 0.25 % 1,172 0.32 % 1,078 0.30 % Prepayment penalties and late fees 18 0.01 % 60 0.02 % 30 0.01 % 17 0.00 % 94 0.03 % Amortization of net deferred costs (137 ) -0.04 % (290 ) -0.08 % (231 ) -0.06 % (316 ) -0.09 % (7 ) 0.00 % As reported yield on loans $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 19,299 5.42 %