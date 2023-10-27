Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2023 | 15:18
361 Leser
Uponor Corporation: Aliaxis accepts Georg Fischer's tender offer for Uponor's shares

Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 27 October 2023 at 4.15 pm EET

Aliaxis accepts Georg Fischer's tender offer for Uponor's shares

Uponor notes that Aliaxis has on 27 October 2023 announced that Aliaxis SA/NV has accepted the public offer of Georg Fischer and tendered all shares held in Uponor at a price of €28.50 (adjusted down in September to account for a €0.35 per share dividend). According to Aliaxis' press release, they have a 20% shareholding in Uponor.

The tender offer period for Georg Fischer's public tender offer expires on 31 October 2023, unless the offer period is further extended, or any extended offer period is discontinued as described in the terms and conditions of the tender offer. A flagging notification of the change in Aliaxis' shareholding will be published upon the completion of the tender offer.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive - and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,600 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company's net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
