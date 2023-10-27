Southwire Joins ENERGY STAR Program in Partnership With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Southwire / Supporting the company's intent to be a leader in sustainability, Southwire has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Program.

ENERGY STAR® is a well-recognized and respected voluntary program managed by the U.S. EPA, supported by U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and Natural Resources Canada, that is focused on improving energy efficiency in buildings, plants and homes.

"We're excited to partner with ENERGY STAR, a brand that is well-recognized for energy efficiency in many of the things we use every day, like some of our Topaz® lights," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "Through its resources and collaboration with other companies who share the same commitment to proving energy efficiency, ENERGY STAR helps its partners in the industrial space. As a part of this partnership, we plan to improve energy efficiency at a faster pace throughout our company operations."

In support of the company's Growing Green initiative, Southwire aims to reduce its environmental footprint and maintains a deep commitment to responsible growth and actively integrating environmental priorities into its core operations.

In July 2020, Southwire announced its Carbon Zero goal to eliminate or offset all of the company's Scope 1 - associated with fuel combustion - and Scope 2 - associated with electricity consumption - greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

As part of the program, Southwire will continue its commitment to protect the environment through the continuous improvement of its energy performance.

"At Southwire, our vision is to make our company sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond, and our partnership with ENERGY STAR is a testament to those efforts," said Burt Fealing, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Southwire maintains a deep commitment to responsible growth and actively integrating environmental priorities into our core operations, and we look forward to creating a more sustainable planet through our partnership with ENERGY STAR."

"By making a commitment to improved energy efficiency, Southwire is on the way to enhancing its bottom line while protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of EPA's ENERGY STAR Commercial and Industrial Branch.

For more information about Southwire's ongoing commitment to sustainability, visit the company's Newsroom online at www.southwire.com/newsroom.

