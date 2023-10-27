MLG Capital Closes Three Milwaukee-Area Multifamily Property Deals in October

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / MLG Capital - a national leader in diversified private real estate investments - today announced it has closed on the acquisitions of three Milwaukee-area multifamily properties - Trostel Square, Norhardt Crossing and Norhardt Apartments.

"MLG Capital is thrilled to announce these recent acquisitions near our headquarters. We are excited to make a sizeable investment in the Milwaukee area as we know first-hand its desirability to live in and continue to see the area draw key employers and attractions," said Daniel Price, Senior Vice President of MLG Capital. "With the economic growth of the area and the strong locations of these properties, we expect these acquisitions to perform very well."

Trostel Square (1818 N. Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI) is a 99-unit, mid-rise multifamily property featuring one- and two-bedroom units with attractive in-unit and community amenities. Key features of the property include private balconies, expansive floorplans, an underground parking garage, detached clubhouse and direct access to Milwaukee's River Walk. The property is located in Brewers Hill, an established and desirable neighborhood of Milwaukee with convenient access to many of the city's major employers and attractions in and near downtown.

Norhardt Crossing (1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI) and Norhardt Apartments (2145 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI) together total 211-units located less than two miles from MLG Capital's headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., a highly sought after suburb of Milwaukee. Norhardt Crossing is a 139-unit multifamily property featuring both traditional apartment units and direct entry townhome units with attached garages. Norhardt Apartments is a 72-unit property featuring garden-style apartment units. Both properties share a full amenity set located at Norhardt Crossing, which includes a clubhouse, fitness center and pool.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its most recent fund - MLG Private Fund VI - in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

Trostel Square pictured above

Norhardt Crossing pictured above

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±45 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 38,650 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $6.7 billion, as of 9/30/23. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 6/30/2023. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 6/30/2023. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

For more information, contact:

Kris Naidl

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

knaidl@laughlin.com

414-270-7270

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797148/mlg-capital-closes-three-milwaukee-area-multifamily-property-deals-in-october