Visit The New Webpage Of The Middle East Media Research Institute For Reactions To Hamas Attack On Israel And The Israel-Hamas War

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a new webpage dedicated to covering reactions to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, from the Middle East as well as worldwide.

This new webpage highlights all the latest MEMRI content about the ongoing conflict with reactions from other jihadi groups, research on Hamas and other relevant actors, and updated on-the-ground developments, among other topics.

Since October 7, MEMRI has published 53 translated clips, 70 translations and analysis reports, and 85 Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports.

The new MEMRI webpage features MEMRI research from t the MEMRI TV Project, the Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), the Lantos Archives on Antisemitism, and the Reform Project, among other research projects.

Additionally, the MEMRI Trending page is continuing to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues, such as the "Reactions To Gaza" section that also links to the new Reactions to the Hamas Attack webpage.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

