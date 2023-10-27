Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 16:26
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kohler Co.: A Look Back at World Water Week With Kohler

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / World Water Week 2023 was a platform for innovation amid unprecedented water challenges. The theme "Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Waterwise World" inspired fresh approaches to water management.
Kohler Co. proudly participated, spotlighting these innovations:

  • KOHLER Cleanse: Water-saving, hands-free handwashing.
  • KOHLER Rinse: Pour-flush toilet for communities without waste management.
  • KOHLER Unify: Power blending for off-grid water stations.
  • KOHLER Loope: Waterless sanitation for container-based waste.

Our Director of Innovation for Good and Sustainability, Ratish Namboothiry, contributed to discussions on life-centered design and the water-energy nexus, reaffirming our commitment to sustainability.

Thank you for joining us on the journey toward a water-wise world. Together, we're shaping a brighter future!

Learn more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797175/a-look-back-at-world-water-week-with-kohler

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.