WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
26.10.23
09:32 Uhr
89,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,5089,5027.10.
88,0089,0027.10.
ACCESSWIRE
27.10.2023 | 16:26
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Workiva: Unifying Climate Data in Financial Disclosures

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Workiva / Steve Manocchio, senior director, financial compliance and operations at Cisco, joins ESG Talk host Steve Soter in a conversation around unifying climate data in financial disclosures. Listen in as they explore the financial impact of ESG, the evolving role of accountants, and how assurance and technology can help further ESG initiatives.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797177/unifying-climate-data-in-financial-disclosures

