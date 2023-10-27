Escalate PR Proudly Sponsors Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023, Benefitting Pediatric Cancer Treatment and Research

Unique Philanthropic Event Features A "Battle Of The Technology Rockstars"

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Escalate PR , the premier tech B2B PR firm staffed exclusively by highly experienced practitioners delivering unparalleled results, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023 , an inspiring philanthropic event set to take place on November 7, 2023, at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA. This event, benefiting charity partners One Mission and the St. Baldricks Foundation , promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, innovation, and generosity.

Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023 is a live-band karaoke showdown. Its featured performers are all technology executives by day, running their own fundraising campaigns while preparing to sing one song on stage at the event. Awards will be given for the most dollars raised, best vocals, and best stage presence. A lineup of this year's featured performers can be found here: https://techtacklesx.org/ttc-boston/ .

Jason Ouellette, Partner at Escalate PR, commented, "Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023 is more than just an event; it's a testament to the remarkable spirit of collaboration and compassion within the tech sector." He continued, "As we unite to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer treatment and research, we are reminded that our industry's capabilities extend far beyond innovation alone. Together, we can be a force for good and create meaningful change."

Joel Richman, Partner at Escalate PR, concurred, "As technology professionals, we often push boundaries and challenge norms. Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023 provides an opportunity to channel that same determination and creativity towards a cause that truly matters-the fight against pediatric cancer."

For more information, to purchase tickets, and/or to make a donation, please visit: Tech Tackles Cancer Boston 2023 .

About Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC)

Tech Tackles Cancer's mission is to harness the power and resources of the technology industry to raise awareness and funds. Since 2012, Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) has raised nearly $3M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment, research, and support in Boston. Tech Tackles Cancer is a program of the 501C-3 Hack/Reduce. TTC was founded by technology veteran Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale , and executive chairman Snowplow Analytics . TTC is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to raising crucial funding and awareness for pediatric cancer charities. To learn more, please visit: https://techtacklesx.org/ .

About Escalate PR

Escalate PR is the premier tech B2B PR firm staffed exclusively by highly experienced practitioners delivering unparalleled results. With a steadfast commitment to crafting compelling narratives and building meaningful relationships, we specialize in elevating brands and organizations to new heights of visibility and influence. Our seasoned team of communication experts combines creativity, market insight, and a deep understanding of client needs to deliver tailored PR solutions that make an impact. Whether it's product launches, milestone achievements, or crisis management, Escalate PR enables its clients to navigate the opportunity or situation with precision and finesse. In a world driven by innovation, you can depend on Escalate PR to be your trusted partner in achieving your B2B tech PR goals, where excellence is our promise, and your success is our ultimate priority. To learn more, please visit: https://escalatepr.com/ .

