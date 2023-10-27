Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Teams Up With Stripe to Streamline Online Payments

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Patriot Software, a leading online accounting software provider, and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, have joined in a partnership to offer a new era of enhanced and frictionless payment experiences for customers. Under this partnership, Patriot Software accounting customers can now effortlessly accept credit card payments on customer invoices, significantly enhancing the efficiency and convenience of their financial operations.

Patriot Software is widely known for simplifying accounting processes for American businesses and their accountants. Stripe and Patriot Software are dedicated to delivering user-friendly solutions that meet the needs of American businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Stripe to offer our customers a seamless invoicing experience," said Mike Streb, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "This integration propels our mission to provide user-friendly and comprehensive accounting solutions."

Accounting customers can connect their Stripe account or onboard with Stripe directly in Patriot's Accounting Software. With Stripe, customers can invoice through Patriot Software's accounting software and be paid instantly via credit card, expediting the payment process and improving cash flow.

Integrating Stripe allows users to access a uniform, secure, and transparent payment and reconciliation experience, ensuring a user-friendly experience without extensive training or technical expertise.

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance solutions designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industry by eliminating complex processes and steep learning curves with its intuitive software. Patriot Software is dedicated to providing USA-based customer service and development, serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

