Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27

27 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 477.516p. The highest price paid per share was 481.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 474.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0173% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,425,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,814,431. Rightmove holds 11,814,468 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1112

480.10

08:20:51

276

479.60

08:28:22

475

479.60

08:28:22

102

479.60

08:28:22

328

479.60

08:28:22

1282

479.80

08:33:42

1129

481.80

08:45:17

204

481.80

08:47:11

161

481.80

08:47:11

889

481.80

08:47:11

1197

481.40

08:47:13

48

480.10

08:49:48

1128

480.10

08:49:49

15

479.70

08:53:14

216

479.70

08:53:14

234

479.70

08:53:14

367

479.70

08:53:14

225

479.70

08:53:14

7

479.70

08:53:14

1259

479.90

08:57:22

8

479.00

09:00:27

1146

479.00

09:01:52

1130

478.50

09:11:30

838

479.40

09:23:05

254

479.40

09:23:05

830

479.20

09:24:53

252

479.20

09:24:53

544

478.90

09:28:44

984

479.10

09:34:01

284

479.10

09:34:01

1238

479.10

09:38:35

1171

479.10

09:43:24

473

478.90

09:43:24

330

478.90

09:44:54

393

478.90

09:47:14

1088

477.90

09:55:12

633

477.90

09:55:12

1093

478.30

09:57:01

573

477.80

10:00:25

485

477.80

10:00:25

540

477.70

10:12:38

803

477.70

10:12:38

994

477.70

10:12:38

222

477.70

10:13:19

570

477.80

10:19:13

680

477.80

10:19:13

1220

477.80

10:19:13

1029

477.60

10:21:52

283

477.60

10:21:52

140

477.30

10:26:02

142

477.00

10:30:08

1028

477.00

10:30:08

606

476.40

10:34:39

1233

477.30

10:44:41

1203

477.00

10:47:06

1201

476.30

11:07:23

915

475.70

11:07:23

631

477.20

11:21:29

601

477.20

11:21:29

801

476.80

11:24:13

493

476.80

11:24:13

641

477.60

11:31:49

475

477.60

11:31:49

752

476.80

11:43:51

364

476.80

11:44:01

510

477.90

11:55:06

671

477.90

11:55:06

1045

477.60

11:58:00

97

477.60

11:58:00

1100

478.10

12:04:46

752

477.60

12:12:07

514

477.60

12:12:07

1058

476.60

12:26:40

1095

476.30

12:30:08

1122

475.10

12:35:43

1090

475.30

12:41:13

420

475.30

12:57:57

1222

475.00

13:01:04

680

474.80

13:01:04

557

474.90

13:01:04

208

476.80

13:20:17

1554

476.80

13:20:17

154

476.80

13:20:17

900

476.80

13:20:17

458

476.70

13:20:17

680

476.70

13:20:17

1210

476.80

13:30:33

1147

477.80

13:37:07

1102

477.70

13:37:20

1147

477.70

13:37:20

651

477.50

13:38:33

631

477.50

13:38:33

1182

477.20

13:40:09

1210

476.70

13:48:33

1254

476.40

13:48:36

309

476.70

13:50:31

863

476.70

13:50:31

1150

477.80

13:55:53

1060

477.00

13:58:02

56

477.70

14:03:13

1192

477.70

14:03:13

1305

477.20

14:07:26

110

477.40

14:16:22

1200

477.40

14:16:22

1143

477.20

14:24:05

739

477.20

14:24:05

343

477.20

14:24:05

1148

476.90

14:24:48

1274

476.70

14:30:55

1116

476.70

14:30:55

239

476.70

14:30:55

1354

476.60

14:30:55

1312

475.90

14:35:25

1086

475.80

14:37:04

1224

475.60

14:37:07

852

475.90

14:39:23

350

475.90

14:39:23

1235

475.60

14:42:32

537

475.50

14:43:25

680

475.50

14:43:25

1135

475.90

14:47:00

1271

475.90

14:47:00

1311

475.60

14:50:42

1272

475.80

14:54:21

1185

475.60

14:55:25

1133

476.70

14:59:51

1225

476.40

15:02:05

54

476.40

15:02:05

1197

476.40

15:02:05

837

476.40

15:02:05

282

476.40

15:02:05

1353

477.60

15:06:09

873

477.60

15:06:34

319

477.60

15:06:34

20

477.60

15:06:34

1163

478.10

15:09:13

934

477.90

15:11:37

358

477.90

15:11:37

1258

478.70

15:14:53

474

478.60

15:15:49

680

478.60

15:15:49

1249

477.60

15:19:03

1265

477.40

15:24:22

1350

476.70

15:31:52

1112

476.50

15:33:47

1160

476.50

15:33:47

22

477.20

15:37:22

1303

477.00

15:37:45

1075

476.20

15:42:11

1125

476.90

15:46:36

680

478.00

15:52:00

543

478.00

15:54:46

618

478.00

15:54:46

1189

478.00

15:55:33

284

478.00

15:55:33

900

478.00

15:55:33

680

477.80

15:57:05

516

477.80

15:57:05

64

478.20

16:00:26

992

478.20

16:00:26

1294

477.80

16:01:01

12

477.80

16:01:01

65

478.00

16:03:49

126

478.00

16:03:49

571

478.00

16:03:49

73

477.70

16:04:37

1138

477.70

16:04:37

3

478.00

16:06:09

700

478.00

16:06:09

66

478.00

16:06:09

80

478.00

16:06:09

144

478.00

16:06:09

355

478.00

16:06:09

56

478.00

16:07:12

67

478.00

16:07:12

157

478.00

16:07:12

308

478.00

16:07:12

290

478.10

16:08:03

740

478.00

16:08:08

522

478.00

16:08:08

113

477.90

16:09:32

1065

477.90

16:09:32

41

478.10

16:11:47

49

478.10

16:11:47

114

478.10

16:11:47

216

478.10

16:11:47

49

478.10

16:11:47

41

478.10

16:11:47

114

478.10

16:11:47

216

478.10

16:11:47

20

478.60

16:15:20

594

478.60

16:15:20

608

478.60

16:15:20

1

478.70

16:15:50

693

478.70

16:15:50

1116

478.70

16:16:09

1312

478.50

16:17:11

359

478.50

16:19:43

326

478.50

16:20:23

332

478.40

16:20:43

398

478.40

16:21:57

802

478.40

16:21:58

927

478.50

16:23:11


