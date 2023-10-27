Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 27
27 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 140,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 477.516p. The highest price paid per share was 481.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 474.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0173% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,425,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,814,431. Rightmove holds 11,814,468 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1112
480.10
08:20:51
276
479.60
08:28:22
475
479.60
08:28:22
102
479.60
08:28:22
328
479.60
08:28:22
1282
479.80
08:33:42
1129
481.80
08:45:17
204
481.80
08:47:11
161
481.80
08:47:11
889
481.80
08:47:11
1197
481.40
08:47:13
48
480.10
08:49:48
1128
480.10
08:49:49
|
15
479.70
08:53:14
216
479.70
08:53:14
234
479.70
08:53:14
367
479.70
08:53:14
225
479.70
08:53:14
7
479.70
08:53:14
1259
479.90
08:57:22
8
479.00
09:00:27
1146
479.00
09:01:52
1130
478.50
09:11:30
838
479.40
09:23:05
254
479.40
09:23:05
830
479.20
09:24:53
252
479.20
09:24:53
544
478.90
09:28:44
984
479.10
09:34:01
284
479.10
09:34:01
1238
479.10
09:38:35
1171
479.10
09:43:24
473
478.90
09:43:24
330
478.90
09:44:54
393
478.90
09:47:14
1088
477.90
09:55:12
633
477.90
09:55:12
1093
478.30
09:57:01
573
477.80
10:00:25
485
477.80
10:00:25
540
477.70
10:12:38
803
477.70
10:12:38
994
477.70
10:12:38
222
477.70
10:13:19
570
477.80
10:19:13
680
477.80
10:19:13
1220
477.80
10:19:13
1029
477.60
10:21:52
283
477.60
10:21:52
140
477.30
10:26:02
142
477.00
10:30:08
1028
477.00
10:30:08
606
476.40
10:34:39
1233
477.30
10:44:41
1203
477.00
10:47:06
1201
476.30
11:07:23
915
475.70
11:07:23
631
477.20
11:21:29
601
477.20
11:21:29
801
476.80
11:24:13
493
476.80
11:24:13
641
477.60
11:31:49
475
477.60
11:31:49
752
476.80
11:43:51
364
476.80
11:44:01
510
477.90
11:55:06
671
477.90
11:55:06
1045
477.60
11:58:00
97
477.60
11:58:00
1100
478.10
12:04:46
752
477.60
12:12:07
514
477.60
12:12:07
1058
476.60
12:26:40
1095
476.30
12:30:08
1122
475.10
12:35:43
1090
475.30
12:41:13
420
475.30
12:57:57
1222
475.00
13:01:04
680
474.80
13:01:04
557
474.90
13:01:04
208
476.80
13:20:17
1554
476.80
13:20:17
154
476.80
13:20:17
900
476.80
13:20:17
458
476.70
13:20:17
680
476.70
13:20:17
1210
476.80
13:30:33
1147
477.80
13:37:07
1102
477.70
13:37:20
1147
477.70
13:37:20
651
477.50
13:38:33
631
477.50
13:38:33
1182
477.20
13:40:09
1210
476.70
13:48:33
1254
476.40
13:48:36
309
476.70
13:50:31
863
476.70
13:50:31
1150
477.80
13:55:53
1060
477.00
13:58:02
56
477.70
14:03:13
1192
477.70
14:03:13
1305
477.20
14:07:26
110
477.40
14:16:22
1200
477.40
14:16:22
1143
477.20
14:24:05
739
477.20
14:24:05
343
477.20
14:24:05
1148
476.90
14:24:48
1274
476.70
14:30:55
1116
476.70
14:30:55
239
476.70
14:30:55
1354
476.60
14:30:55
1312
475.90
14:35:25
1086
475.80
14:37:04
1224
475.60
14:37:07
852
475.90
14:39:23
350
475.90
14:39:23
1235
475.60
14:42:32
537
475.50
14:43:25
680
475.50
14:43:25
1135
475.90
14:47:00
1271
475.90
14:47:00
1311
475.60
14:50:42
1272
475.80
14:54:21
1185
475.60
14:55:25
1133
476.70
14:59:51
1225
476.40
15:02:05
54
476.40
15:02:05
1197
476.40
15:02:05
837
476.40
15:02:05
282
476.40
15:02:05
1353
477.60
15:06:09
873
477.60
15:06:34
319
477.60
15:06:34
20
477.60
15:06:34
1163
478.10
15:09:13
934
477.90
15:11:37
358
477.90
15:11:37
1258
478.70
15:14:53
474
478.60
15:15:49
680
478.60
15:15:49
1249
477.60
15:19:03
1265
477.40
15:24:22
1350
476.70
15:31:52
1112
476.50
15:33:47
1160
476.50
15:33:47
22
477.20
15:37:22
1303
477.00
15:37:45
1075
476.20
15:42:11
1125
476.90
15:46:36
680
478.00
15:52:00
543
478.00
15:54:46
618
478.00
15:54:46
1189
478.00
15:55:33
284
478.00
15:55:33
900
478.00
15:55:33
680
477.80
15:57:05
516
477.80
15:57:05
64
478.20
16:00:26
992
478.20
16:00:26
1294
477.80
16:01:01
12
477.80
16:01:01
65
478.00
16:03:49
126
478.00
16:03:49
571
478.00
16:03:49
73
477.70
16:04:37
1138
477.70
16:04:37
3
478.00
16:06:09
700
478.00
16:06:09
66
478.00
16:06:09
80
478.00
16:06:09
144
478.00
16:06:09
355
478.00
16:06:09
56
478.00
16:07:12
67
478.00
16:07:12
157
478.00
16:07:12
308
478.00
16:07:12
290
478.10
16:08:03
740
478.00
16:08:08
522
478.00
16:08:08
113
477.90
16:09:32
1065
477.90
16:09:32
41
478.10
16:11:47
49
478.10
16:11:47
114
478.10
16:11:47
216
478.10
16:11:47
49
478.10
16:11:47
41
478.10
16:11:47
114
478.10
16:11:47
216
478.10
16:11:47
20
478.60
16:15:20
594
478.60
16:15:20
608
478.60
16:15:20
1
478.70
16:15:50
693
478.70
16:15:50
1116
478.70
16:16:09
1312
478.50
16:17:11
359
478.50
16:19:43
326
478.50
16:20:23
332
478.40
16:20:43
398
478.40
16:21:57
802
478.40
16:21:58
927
478.50
16:23:11