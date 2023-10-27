Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based utility-scale PV project developer, has signed contracts to develop three solar and onshore wind projects in Azerbaijan, with a total capacity of 1 GW.Yesterday, Masdar, the Abu Dhabi-based solar PV project developer, and a delegation of Azerbaijani government representatives signed three separate investment agreements. The investment agreements will fund the rollout of two Masdar-managed solar PV projects and one onshore wind project with a total combined capacity of 1 GW, a press release said. The contracts are claimed to be part of the first phase of a 10 GW renewable ...

