Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Axalta Named Exclusive Supplier for BMW Group's Private Paint Label ColorSystem in EMEA

Adds to existing supplier agreements



Up to 45% reduction in carbon equivalent emissions across 730 franchised dealer collision repair shops

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has been named exclusive supplier for BMW Group's private paint label, ColorSystem, in currently 15 Europeans countries plus South Africa. The agreement includes BMW Group's network of 730 dealerships and collision repair partners.

BMW Group's ColorSystem is engineered to be one of the world's most technologically advanced paint systems. It offers refinishing solutions that meet BMW Group's original manufacturer standards.

"The BMW Group selects only the best products for its dealerships and collision repair partners to ensure the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability," said Troy Weaver, Senior Vice President, Global Refinish, Axalta. "Following a rigorous process, Axalta has proven it can maintain exceptional service for the BMW Group's dealerships and customers. We look forward to building a mutually beneficial, strong and future-proof relationship as well as growing the ColorSystem network to even more collision repair shops and in more countries."

As part of the agreement, Axalta will also provide its latest, innovative Fast Cure Low Energy technology paint system. This system has the potential to reduce carbon equivalent emissions and energy consumption by up to 45% as compared to standard paint technologies.

Axalta strives to be a one-stop-shop for its customers and will also provide BMW Group with other products like accessories and equipment that further meet the needs of collision repair shops.

The agreement runs through December 2028 and adds to existing supplier agreements with BMW Group.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and @axalta on X.



