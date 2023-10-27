Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACSM | ISIN: US4435106079 | Ticker-Symbol: HUEC
München
27.10.23
08:02 Uhr
266,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBBELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBBELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
262,00268,0027.10.
264,00266,0027.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2023 | 18:06
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase

Shelton, CT, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 9% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.88 per share, or $1.22 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Source: Hubbell Inc.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.