Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase

Shelton, CT, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 9% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.88 per share, or $1.22 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.



Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Source: Hubbell Inc.