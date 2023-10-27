Connected TV Boom Creates Far-Reaching -2

DJ Connected TV Boom Creates Far-Reaching Opportunities

QYOU Media Inc Connected TV Boom Creates Far-Reaching Opportunities 27-Oct-2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY QYOU MEDIA INC London, UK | October 27, 2023 11:16 AM Eastern Daylight Time ValueTheMarkets News Commentary - In recent years the smart TV market has evolved from traditional digital TVs to more intelligent versions. Now there is a range to choose from with operating systems split between mainstream brands' own systems and open-source operating systems. This article discusses the opportunities this setup affords to a variety of companies including Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF). Companies providing hardware that forms part of the Connected TV (CTV) landscape include Sony Group Corp, Microsoft, and Roku. Meanwhile, open-source operating system (OS) providers like Coolita in India have companies like Panasonic, Croma Electronics and French consumer electronic brand Thomson using its OS. The rise of major hardware and open-source OS providers in the CTV space creates significant opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in the media and entertainment sector. For starters, the widespread adoption of CTV platforms expands the potential audience for these businesses, making it easier to get their content in front of viewers who are increasingly cutting the cord with traditional TV. QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) is one such company that operates in India and the United States. Coolita recently partnered with QYOU India's QPlay+ to expand its Connected TV distribution via a global partnership. As a part of this strategic alliance, Coolita users in India and across the globe, through their wide range of smart TV sets, including COOCA, METZ, Panasonic, Croma, Thomson and others, will have simple access to stream QYOU Media India's growing portfolio of FAST channels - including The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, and Bollywood Hungama Live on a free ad-supported basis. Early on, Coolita recognized an opportunity for a cost-efficient, user-friendly, and flexible OS in a receptive market. Indeed, the Connected/Smart TV market is booming, with 90% of TVs sold in India last year being Smart TVs. Global ad revenues in this space also surged, hitting USD25.9 billion and marking a 13.2% CAGR in 2023. This growth enhances the viewer experience by offering high-quality, localized content. Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), through its Home Entertainment and Sound division, produces LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and portable audio devices. When it comes to hardware, Sony's TV range is top-class. An 8K TV is four times sharper than a 4K TV and 16 times sharper than a standard 1080p HDTV. This high resolution allows for incredibly detailed and lifelike images, giving viewers an immersive experience. Typically, 8K TVs also incorporate advanced technologies like HDR, wider color gamuts, and faster refresh rates, elevating the overall picture quality. While 8K content is still limited, the TVs usually employ upscaling algorithms to enhance lower-resolution content. The Z9K from Sony stands as a premier 8K TV, epitomizing visual brilliance. Additionally, Sony's 2023 Bravia XR TVs bring forth superior image processing. All Sony TVs from 2023 run Google TV, which offers user-friendly navigation and integrates seamlessly with services from Apple and Amazon. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to drive digital change using smart cloud and edge technology. Its goal is to help everyone and every business globally succeed. Microsoft's primary focus in the entertainment hardware space is its Xbox gaming console series. The Xbox consoles, while primarily designed for gaming, offer streaming capabilities and apps that allow users to access various streaming platforms, effectively turning them into a part of the Connected TV ecosystem. The Xbox serves as a multimedia device, allowing users to stream movies, TV shows, and other content in addition to playing games. In its fiscal 2024, Q1 earnings report Microsoft reported better-than-expected subscriber growth in Xbox Game Pass as well as first-party content, primarily due to the launch of a game called Starfield. Xbox content and services revenue increased 13% and 12% in constant currency, while Xbox hardware revenue declined 7% and 8% in constant currency. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) introduced streaming to TV. It connects users to their favorite content, helps content creators grow and profit from their audiences, and offers advertisers unique ways to reach consumers. Roku TVTM models, streaming players, and related audio devices are sold in various countries, either directly or through licensing with TV brands. Roku's recent Video on Demand (VOD) Evolution study highlights Canadian TV streaming habits. Now, 75% of Canadian internet users choose TV streaming, making it the most favored TV source. Ad-supported TV streaming has seen a rapid rise, with 59% watching it in the past year, a significant increase from 42% the previous year. Additionally, 63% plan to watch ad-supported streams in the coming year. This shift benefits advertisers, offering better targeting and flexibility. Ad engagement on streaming platforms is high, with many viewers responding by visiting brand websites or seeking more product information. This study shows that TV streaming presents unique opportunities for advertisers to effectively reach their audience. The CTV landscape touches a multitude of companies, and Sony, Microsoft, Roku, and QYOU Media are just a few of them. Curt Marvis, CEO of QYOU Media continues to view the CTV space as a strong area for growth in India and beyond in the years ahead. He notes "the partnership with Coolita allows QYOU to further strengthen its digital presence on connected TVs in India while also offering unique curated channels to a global audience." IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER PAID ADVERTISEMENT This communication is a paid advertisement. ValueTheMarkets is a trading name of Digitonic Ltd, and its owners, directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents and assigns (collectively the "Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by QYOU Media Inc. to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing and has paid the Publisher the equivalent of one hundred and twenty five thousand US dollars to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain related banner advertisements. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with the Publisher's ability to provide unbiased information or opinion. CHANGES IN SHARE TRADING AND PRICE Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to adversely affect share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in share trading volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in share trading volume and share price may likely occur. NO OFFER TO SELL OR BUY SECURITIES This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. INFORMATION Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company's CEO, and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Further, the information in this communication is not updated after publication and may become inaccurate or outdated. No reliance should be placed on the price or statistics information and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any error or inaccuracy. Any statements made should not be taken as an endorsement of analyst views. NO FINANCIAL ADVICE The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser or a financial adviser. The Publisher has no access to non-public information about publicly traded companies. The information provided is general and impersonal, and is not tailored to any particular individual's financial situation or investment objective(s) and this communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor or a personal recommendation to deal or invest in any particular company or product. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. Statements in this communication that look forward in time, which include

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

DJ Connected TV Boom Creates Far-Reaching -2-

everything other than historical information, are based on assumptions and estimates by our content providers and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the profiled company's actual results of operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results and performance to differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the success of the profiled company's operations; the size and growth of the market for the company's products and services; the company's ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; pricing pressures; changes in business strategy, practices or customer relationships; general worldwide economic and business conditions; currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; government, statutory, regulatory or administrative initiatives affecting the company's business. INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer in full, and agree and accept that the Publisher provides no warranty in respect of the communication or the profiled company and accepts no liability whatsoever. You acknowledge and accept this disclaimer and that, to the greatest extent permitted under applicable law, you release and hold harmless the Publisher from any and all liability, damages, injury and adverse consequences arising from your use of this communication. You further agree that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome related to or arising from your investment decisions. TERMS OF USE AND DISCLAIMER By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here https:// www.valuethemarkets.com/terms-conditions/ and acknowledge that you have reviewed the Disclaimer found here https:// www.valuethemarkets.com/disclaimer/. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use, please contact valuethemarkets.com to discontinue receiving future communications. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY All trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. Other than valuethemarkets.com, the Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and the communication is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks other than valuethemarkets.com. AUTHORS: VALUETHEMARKETS valuethemarkets.com and Digitonic Ltd and our affiliates are not responsible for the content or accuracy of this article. The information included in this article is based solely on information provided by the company or companies mentioned above. This article does not provide any financial advice and is not a recommendation to deal in any securities or product. News and research are not recommendations to deal, and investments may fall in value so that you could lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.ValueTheMarkets do not hold any position in the stock(s) and/or financial instrument(s) mentioned in the above piece. ValueTheMarkets have been paid to produce this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Digitonic Ltd, the owner of valuethemarkets.com, has been paid for the production of this piece by the company or companies mentioned above. Contact Details ValueTheMarkets +44 141 530 4080 editor@valuethemarkets.com Company Website https://www.valuethemarkets.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1759733 27-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)