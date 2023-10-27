Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
26.10.23
17:00 Uhr
2,170 Euro
+0,054
+2,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.10.2023
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

Montrouge, France, October 27, 2023

DBV Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, October 31st, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

Interested participants may access this call via the below teleconferencing numbers and asking to join the DBV Technologies call:

  • United States: 1-844-481-2866
  • International: 1-412-317-1859

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, and is DBV Technologies' method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies' food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2563
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc72126b-ab89-4ff4-ab58-80a050e8d6f7)

