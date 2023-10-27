Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2023 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,775 and $10,845 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "September 2023 marked the 125th anniversary of The State Bank. As one of the largest Michigan-based community banks, we are proud to serve our local communities by providing families, small businesses and commercial customers with safe, sound, and expert financial advice and solutions. We are committed to upholding these core operating principles, which have driven our success over the past 125 years and will continue to power our performance into the future."

"Despite continued pressure on funding costs, as a result of the rapid growth of interest rates over the past year and a half, and significant competition for deposits, I am encouraged by how our team has responded to maintain solid operating performance throughout 2023. For the 2023 third quarter, net interest income after the provision for credit losses increased 1.7% to $13.0 million, from the same quarter a year ago, reflecting the benefits of our profitable financial model and stable asset quality. We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet and I am pleased with the progress we made during the quarter improving our capital ratios and reducing our loan-to-deposit ratio from second quarter levels - even as gross loans and total assets increased over the past three months. While we expect rates to remain high into 2024, we are focused on continuing to support our customers, strengthening our balance sheet, and maintaining solid levels of profitability," concluded Mr. Justice.

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 20,416 $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 Interest expense 7,757 6,469 5,335 3,645 1,738 Net interest income 12,659 13,084 13,344 14,137 13,988 Provision for loan losses (309 ) 205 236 847 1,231 Noninterest income 2,338 2,460 2,328 1,949 2,395 Noninterest expenses 10,594 11,320 10,633 9,781 10,143 Federal income tax expense 937 793 959 1,094 1,000 Net income $ 3,775 $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.85 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ 0.99 $ 0.91 Dividends $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Tangible book value(1) $ 27.64 $ 27.16 $ 26.64 $ 26.22 $ 25.22 Quoted market value High $ 23.74 $ 21.21 $ 24.10 $ 23.40 $ 25.20 Low $ 19.10 $ 18.70 $ 21.10 $ 21.60 $ 23.00 Close(1) $ 23.74 $ 19.35 $ 21.31 $ 22.20 $ 23.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.76 % 0.92 % 1.06 % 1.02 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.27 % 9.89 % 12.32 % 14.01 % 12.96 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.14 % 10.67 % 13.34 % 15.21 % 14.10 % Efficiency ratio 70.64 % 72.83 % 67.85 % 60.80 % 61.91 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 109,543 $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 Gross loans $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 Total assets $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 Total deposits $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 Borrowed funds $ 201,050 $ 200,550 $ 259,050 $ 222,350 $ 116,600 Total shareholders' equity $ 132,902 $ 130,690 $ 128,247 $ 126,087 $ 121,630 Net loans to total deposits 104.75 % 105.56 % 106.50 % 106.77 % 99.51 % Common shares outstanding 4,466,221 4,460,053 4,453,951 4,439,725 4,434,937 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,739,510 $ 1,706,147 $ 1,687,175 $ 1,637,191 $ 1,558,040 Earning assets $ 1,646,848 $ 1,617,593 $ 1,595,605 $ 1,544,880 $ 1,464,233 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,156,835 $ 1,105,807 $ 1,072,417 $ 1,016,876 $ 917,888 Total shareholders' equity $ 132,860 $ 130,860 $ 126,495 $ 123,567 $ 122,695 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 123,349 $ 121,274 $ 116,834 $ 113,810 $ 112,829 Earned common shares outstanding 4,437,415 4,427,890 4,421,584 4,413,710 4,408,399 Unvested stock grants 26,668 29,916 29,007 24,460 24,460 Total common shares outstanding 4,464,083 4,457,806 4,450,591 4,438,170 4,432,859 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans (0.03 )% - % - % - % - % Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans (0.02 )% 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.10 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.59 % 11.31 % 11.08 % 10.87 % 10.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.51 % 10.23 % 10.02 % 9.95 % 10.07 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.53 % 9.25 % 9.04 % 8.96 % 9.04 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.58 % 8.55 % 8.47 % 8.58 % 8.91 % (1)At end of period



The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended (unaudited):

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 58,648 $ 41,438 $ 35,161 $ 34,355 $ 32,465 Interest expense 19,561 3,122 2,091 4,952 6,469 Net interest income 39,087 38,316 33,070 29,403 25,996 Provision for loan losses 132 2,258 (218 ) 4,652 899 Noninterest income 7,126 7,997 11,092 15,190 6,034 Noninterest expenses 32,547 30,870 27,815 23,939 19,808 Federal income tax expense 2,689 2,616 3,328 3,271 2,297 Net income $ 10,845 $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ 12,731 $ 9,026 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.45 $ 2.39 $ 2.86 $ 2.73 $ 1.94 Dividends $ 0.300 $ 0.270 $ 0.240 $ 0.225 $ 0.210 Tangible book value(1) $ 27.64 $ 25.22 $ 26.53 $ 23.50 $ 20.37 Quoted market value High $ 24.10 $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 Low $ 18.70 $ 23.00 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 Close(1) $ 23.74 $ 23.00 $ 25.75 $ 16.93 $ 21.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.95 % 1.36 % 1.45 % 1.27 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.15 % 11.71 % 14.55 % 15.79 % 12.73 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.03 % 12.75 % 15.00 % 16.40 % 13.35 % Efficiency ratio 70.43 % 66.66 % 62.98 % 53.68 % 61.84 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.84 % 3.99 % 3.83 % 4.12 % 4.81 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35 % 0.49 % 0.37 % 0.93 % 1.43 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.23 % 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.85 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 109,543 $ 129,886 $ 138,476 $ 78,179 $ 62,351 Gross loans $ 1,483,720 $ 1,350,851 $ 1,015,177 $ 1,060,885 $ 826,597 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 12,200 $ 10,500 $ 10,100 $ 5,413 Total assets $ 1,744,939 $ 1,588,592 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,284,845 $ 978,046 Total deposits $ 1,401,797 $ 1,345,209 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,061,470 $ 801,101 Borrowed funds $ 201,050 $ 116,600 $ 50,000 $ 96,217 $ 69,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 132,902 $ 121,630 $ 124,809 $ 114,081 $ 99,142 Net loans to total deposits 104.75 % 99.51 % 87.80 % 98.99 % 102.51 % Common shares outstanding 4,466,221 4,434,937 4,569,935 4,691,142 4,658,722 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,710,941 $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 Earning assets $ 1,620,015 $ 1,391,179 $ 1,230,553 $ 1,116,861 $ 903,192 Interest bearing liabilities $ 1,111,687 $ 858,600 $ 748,472 $ 711,449 $ 606,912 Total shareholders' equity $ 130,068 $ 120,704 $ 121,659 $ 107,711 $ 94,815 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 120,482 $ 110,792 $ 117,991 $ 103,712 $ 90,394 Earned common shares outstanding 4,428,963 4,425,818 4,630,709 4,665,951 4,641,084 Unvested stock grants 28,530 25,462 21,088 13,966 9,907 Total common shares outstanding 4,457,493 4,451,280 4,651,797 4,679,917 4,650,991 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.82 % 0.07 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.23 % 0.12 % 0.63 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04 % 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 0.65 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans (0.03 )% 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % - % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.01 % 0.19 % (0.02 )% 0.44 % 0.11 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.59 % 10.96 % 13.63 % 15.57 % 14.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.51 % 10.07 % 12.64 % 14.40 % 13.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.53 % 9.04 % 11.33 % 12.77 % 11.96 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.58 % 8.91 % 10.21 % 9.86 % 11.22 % (1)At end of period



Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Net income $ 3,775 $ 3,226 $ 3,844 $ 4,364 $ 4,009 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans - - - (20 ) (20 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60 60 60 85 85 Amortization on acquired time deposits - - - (21 ) (21 ) Other acquisition related expenses - - - - - Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60 60 60 44 44 Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses - 413 - - - Prepayment penalties collected (29 ) (95 ) (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (29 ) 318 (9 ) (61 ) (119 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,806 $ 3,604 $ 3,895 $ 4,347 $ 3,934 Net interest income $ 12,659 $ 13,084 $ 13,344 $ 14,137 $ 13,988 Accretion on purchased loans - - - (25 ) (25 ) Prepayment penalties collected (37 ) (120 ) (12 ) (77 ) (150 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits - - - (27 ) (27 ) Adjusted net interest income $ 12,622 $ 12,964 $ 13,332 $ 14,008 $ 13,786 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.88 $ 0.98 $ 0.89 Return on average assets 0.87 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 1.05 % 1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.37 % 11.05 % 12.49 % 13.96 % 12.72 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.24 % 11.92 % 13.52 % 15.15 % 13.83 % Efficiency ratio 70.31 % 69.51 % 67.41 % 60.62 % 62.02 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.91 % 4.82 % 4.75 % 4.54 % 4.22 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.41 % 0.74 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.04 % 3.22 % 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.74 %

Year to Date September 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Net income $ 10,845 $ 10,569 $ 276 2.61 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans - (60 ) 60 (100.00 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 180 254 (74 ) (29.13 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits - (63 ) 63 (100.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses - 213 (213 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 180 344 (164 ) (47.67 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Proxy contest related expenses 413 - 413 N/M Prepayment penalties collected (133 ) (329 ) 196 (59.57 )% Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 280 (329 ) 609 (185.11 )% Adjusted net income from operations $ 11,305 $ 10,584 $ 721 6.81 % Net interest income $ 39,087 $ 38,316 $ 771 2.01 % Accretion on purchased loans - (76 ) 76 (100.00 )% Prepayment penalties collected (169 ) (416 ) 247 (59.38 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits - (80 ) 80 (100.00 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 38,918 $ 37,744 $ 1,174 3.11 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.55 $ 2.39 $ 0.16 6.69 % Return on average assets 0.88 % 0.95 % (0.07 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.62 % 11.72 % (0.10 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.55 % 12.77 % (0.22 )% Efficiency ratio 69.06 % 66.20 % 2.86 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.83 % 3.94 % 0.89 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35 % 0.48 % 1.87 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.22 % 3.64 % (0.42 )%



Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,477,343 $ 19,170 5.15 % $ 1,470,156 $ 18,725 5.11 % $ 1,294,302 $ 15,004 4.60 % Taxable investment securities 101,549 397 1.55 % 107,256 418 1.56 % 121,704 443 1.44 % Nontaxable investment securities 12,670 70 2.19 % 13,253 73 2.30 % 14,517 79 2.27 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 43,865 594 5.37 % 15,552 208 5.36 % 28,384 160 2.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,421 199 6.91 % 11,376 143 5.04 % 5,326 54 4.02 % Total earning assets 1,646,848 20,430 4.92 % 1,617,593 19,567 4.85 % 1,464,233 15,740 4.27 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,503 ) (15,220 ) (11,478 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,210 15,363 16,315 Accrued income and other assets 92,955 88,411 88,970 Total assets $ 1,739,510 $ 1,706,147 $ 1,558,040 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 416,500 $ 3,230 3.08 % $ 380,224 $ 2,619 2.76 % $ 318,771 $ 818 1.02 % Savings deposits 290,939 429 0.59 % 306,195 434 0.57 % 371,020 126 0.13 % Time deposits 248,389 2,280 3.64 % 175,607 1,303 2.98 % 102,472 121 0.47 % Borrowed funds 201,007 1,818 3.59 % 243,781 2,113 3.48 % 125,625 673 2.13 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,156,835 7,757 2.66 % 1,105,807 6,469 2.35 % 917,888 1,738 0.75 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 435,398 455,123 505,435 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,417 14,357 12,022 Shareholders' equity 132,860 130,860 122,695 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,510 $ 1,706,147 $ 1,558,040 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,673 $ 13,098 $ 14,002 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.79 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,464,959 $ 55,749 5.09 % $ 1,198,290 $ 39,586 4.42 % Taxable investment securities 106,158 1,250 1.57 % 131,792 1,324 1.34 % Nontaxable investment securities 13,403 227 2.26 % 15,511 254 2.25 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 24,484 955 5.21 % 41,440 229 0.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,011 515 6.25 % 4,146 93 3.00 % Total earning assets 1,620,015 58,696 4.84 % 1,391,179 41,486 3.99 % Nonearning assets Allowance for credit losses (15,290 ) (11,068 ) Premises and equipment, net 15,342 16,650 Accrued income and other assets 90,874 88,728 Total assets $ 1,710,941 $ 1,485,489 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 385,316 $ 7,927 2.75 % $ 283,828 $ 1,140 0.54 % Savings deposits 312,762 1,336 0.57 % 367,920 359 0.13 % Time deposits 196,838 4,595 3.12 % 118,320 448 0.51 % Borrowed funds 216,771 5,703 3.52 % 88,532 1,175 1.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,111,687 19,561 2.35 % 858,600 3,122 0.49 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 455,069 489,631 Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,117 16,554 Shareholders' equity 130,068 120,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,710,941 $ 1,485,489 Net interest income (FTE) $ 39,135 $ 38,364 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.23 % 3.69 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Compared To Compared To Compared To June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 171 $ 274 $ 445 $ 2,257 $ 1,909 $ 4,166 $ 9,614 $ 6,549 $ 16,163 Taxable investment securities (19 ) (2 ) (21 ) (215 ) 169 (46 ) (361 ) 287 (74 ) Nontaxable investment securities (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (7 ) (2 ) (9 ) (30 ) 3 (27 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 385 1 386 122 312 434 (188 ) 914 726 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1 55 56 89 56 145 255 167 422 Total changes in interest income 537 326 863 2,246 2,444 4,690 9,290 7,920 17,210 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 276 335 611 318 2,094 2,412 545 6,242 6,787 Savings deposits (75 ) 70 (5 ) (179 ) 482 303 (96 ) 1,073 977 Time deposits 637 340 977 376 1,783 2,159 476 3,671 4,147 Borrowed funds (704 ) 409 (295 ) 535 610 1,145 2,691 1,837 4,528 Total changes in interest expense 134 1,154 1,288 1,050 4,969 6,019 3,616 12,823 16,439 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 403 $ (828 ) $ (425 ) $ 1,196 $ (2,525 ) $ (1,329 ) $ 5,674 $ (4,903 ) $ 771

Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Total earning assets 4.92 % 4.85 % 4.75 % 4.57 % 4.27 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.02 % 1.42 % 0.75 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.05 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.63 % 3.79 %

Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Interest income $ 20,416 $ 19,553 $ 18,679 $ 17,782 $ 15,726 FTE adjustment 14 17 17 17 18 Total interest income (FTE) 20,430 19,570 18,696 17,799 15,744 Total interest expense 7,757 6,469 5,335 3,645 1,738 Net interest income (FTE) $ 12,673 $ 13,101 $ 13,361 $ 14,154 $ 14,006

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 572 $ 583 $ 549 $ 505 $ 546 ATM and debit card income 568 570 531 559 553 Service charges on deposit accounts 244 224 218 245 270 Total 1,384 1,377 1,298 1,309 1,369 Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 164 198 161 24 36 Changes in the fair value of MSR 119 (8 ) 107 (129 ) 207 Net gain on sales of commercial loans - 95 - - - Change in fair value of equity investments (28 ) (16 ) 15 2 (39 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 398 406 406 415 427 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 181 178 172 175 172 Other 120 230 169 153 223 Total 699 814 747 743 822 Total noninterest income $ 2,338 $ 2,460 $ 2,328 $ 1,949 $ 2,395 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 681 $ 596 $ 674 $ 310 $ 670

Nine Months Ended

September 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services $ 1,704 $ 1,602 $ 102 6.37 % ATM and debit card income 1,669 1,615 54 3.34 % Service charges on deposit accounts 686 757 (71 ) (9.38 )% Total 4,059 3,974 85 2.14 % Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 523 701 (178 ) (25.39 )% Changes in the fair value of MSR 218 959 (741 ) (77.27 )% Net gain on sales of commercial loans 95 - 95 N/M Change in fair value of equity investments (29 ) (118 ) 89 (75.42 )% Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,210 1,306 (96 ) (7.35 )% Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 531 506 25 4.94 % Other 519 669 (150 ) (22.42 )% Total 2,260 2,481 (221 ) (8.91 )% Total noninterest income $ 7,126 $ 7,997 $ (871 ) (10.89 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,951 $ 2,966 $ (1,015 ) (34.22) %

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity in 2023. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have been actively selling residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, resulting in increased gain on sales in 2023 compared to the second half of 2022. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, the relative value of the servicing portfolio has increased. While we experienced an increase in the overall value of the portfolio in the third quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR is expected to continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the third quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $321. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $28,793, or 4.36%, since the third quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout the remainder of 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income in 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans. We will continue to analyze our commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Compensation and benefits $ 5,592 $ 5,492 $ 5,792 $ 5,329 $ 5,320 Professional services 726 1,237 766 594 763 Furniture and equipment 668 685 726 772 822 Occupancy 591 589 635 566 578 Data processing 576 565 513 111 363 Advertising and promotional 506 509 451 580 405 Loan and collection 232 457 240 278 435 Other FDIC insurance premiums 330 330 201 149 150 ATM and debit card 153 179 161 254 154 Telephone and communication 115 100 119 110 112 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 75 76 76 107 108 Other acquisition related expenses - - - - - Other general and administrative 1,030 1,101 953 931 933 Total $ 1,703 $ 1,786 $ 1,510 $ 1,551 $ 1,457 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,594 $ 11,320 $ 10,633 $ 9,781 $ 10,143

Nine Months Ended

September 30 Variance 2023 2022 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 16,876 $ 16,120 $ 756 4.69 % Professional services 2,729 2,352 377 16.03 % Furniture and equipment 2,079 2,445 (366 ) (14.97 )% Occupancy 1,815 1,761 54 3.07 % Data processing 1,654 1,440 214 14.86 % Advertising and promotional 1,466 1,009 457 45.29 % Loan and collection 929 1,362 (433 ) (31.79 )% Other FDIC insurance premiums 861 472 85 21.96 % ATM and debit card 493 457 36 7.88 % Telephone and communication 334 329 5 1.52 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 227 323 (96 ) (29.72 )% Other acquisition related expenses - 270 (270 ) (100.00 )% Other general and administrative 3,084 2,530 554 21.90 % Total $ 4,999 $ 4,381 $ 618 14.11 % Total noninterest expenses $ 32,547 $ 30,870 $ 1,677 5.43 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased year-to-date for 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward in the second half of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2023.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase throughout the remainder of 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses were elevated during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to homeownership grants awarded to Habitat for Humanity. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums have increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses have increased in 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 Total investment securities 109,543 117,563 122,995 125,049 129,886 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,037 1,106 875 493 62 Gross loans 1,483,720 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 Less allowance for credit losses 15,400 15,400 15,220 13,000 12,200 Net loans 1,468,320 1,456,888 1,441,953 1,423,166 1,338,651 All other assets 82,674 84,081 82,754 82,311 76,648 Total assets $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592 . LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,401,797 $ 1,380,192 $ 1,353,918 $ 1,332,883 $ 1,345,209 Total borrowed funds 201,050 200,550 259,050 222,350 116,600 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,190 7,387 7,858 7,543 5,153 Total liabilities 1,612,037 1,588,129 1,620,826 1,562,776 1,466,962 Total shareholders' equity 132,902 130,690 128,247 126,087 121,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,744,939 $ 1,718,819 $ 1,749,073 $ 1,688,863 $ 1,588,592

9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,184 40.86 % $ 40,020 92.33 % Total investment securities (8,020 ) (6.82 )% (20,343 ) (15.66 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (69 ) (6.24 )% 975 1,572.58 % Gross loans 11,432 0.78 % 132,869 9.84 % Less allowance for credit losses - - % 3,200 26.23 % Net loans 11,432 0.78 % 129,669 9.69 % All other assets (1,407 ) (1.67 )% 6,026 7.86 % Total assets $ 26,120 1.52 % $ 156,347 9.84 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 21,605 1.57 % $ 56,588 4.21 % Total borrowed funds 500 0.25 % 84,450 72.43 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,803 24.41 % 4,037 78.34 % Total liabilities 23,908 1.51 % 145,075 9.89 % Total shareholders' equity 2,212 1.69 % 11,272 9.27 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,120 1.52 % $ 156,347 9.84 %



Cash and due from banks

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 35,121 $ 33,028 $ 24,376 $ 28,216 $ 29,530 Interest bearing 48,244 26,153 76,120 29,628 13,815 Total $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 2,093 6.34 % $ 5,591 18.93 % Interest bearing 22,091 84.47 % 34,429 249.21 % Total $ 24,184 40.86 % $ 40,020 92.33 %



Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,365 $ 59,181 $ 100,496 $ 57,844 $ 43,345 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 82,103 82,041 102,368 103,819 109,685 FHLB borrowing availability 170,000 170,000 111,500 144,567 78,000 Unsecured lines of credit 20,000 20,000 20,000 26,500 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 110 119 119 113 115 Parent company line of credit 950 1,450 1,450 1,650 2,400 Total liquidity sources $ 356,528 $ 332,791 $ 335,933 $ 334,493 $ 260,045



The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the third quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during the second quarter of 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the second quarter of 2023 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 23,420 $ 24,411 $ 24,402 $ 24,394 $ 26,391 State and municipal 20,992 21,110 22,649 22,709 22,743 Mortgage backed residential 50,786 52,704 54,595 56,293 58,313 Certificates of deposit 3,956 6,679 7,426 7,426 8,166 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 24,062 24,680 25,275 25,925 26,560 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (15,958 ) (14,536 ) (13,940 ) (14,184 ) (14,698 ) Total available-for-sale 107,258 115,048 120,407 122,563 127,475 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 879 1,081 1,168 1,171 1,173 Equity securities 1,406 1,434 1,420 1,315 1,238 Total investment securities $ 109,543 $ 117,563 $ 122,995 $ 125,049 $ 129,886 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (991 ) (4.06 )% $ (2,971 ) (11.26 )% State and municipal (118 ) (0.56 )% (1,751 ) (7.70 )% Mortgage backed residential (1,918 ) (3.64 )% (7,527 ) (12.91 )% Certificates of deposit (2,723 ) (40.77 )% (4,210 ) (51.56 )% Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (618 ) (2.50 )% (2,498 ) (9.41 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (1,422 ) 9.78 % (1,260 ) 8.57 % Total available-for-sale (7,790 ) (6.77 )% (20,217 ) (15.86 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (202 ) (18.69 )% (294 ) (25.06 )% Equity securities (28 ) (1.95 )% 168 13.57 % Total investment securities $ (8,020 ) (6.82 )% $ (20,343 ) (15.66 )%



The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five Years

But Within

Ten Years After

Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 5,522 $ 17,898 $ - $ - $ - $ 23,420 State and municipal 1,798 16,582 1,286 1,326 - 20,992 Mortgage backed residential - 50,786 50,786 Certificates of deposit 1,979 1,977 - - - 3,956 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies - - - - 24,062 24,062 Total amortized cost $ 9,299 $ 36,457 $ 1,286 $ 1,326 $ 74,848 $ 123,216 Fair value $ 9,068 $ 32,768 $ 1,128 $ 1,151 $ 63,143 $ 107,258



The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five Years

But Within

Ten Years After

Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total State and municipal $ 344 $ 305 $ 230 $ - $ - $ 879 Fair value $ 339 $ 290 $ 214 $ - $ - $ 843



Total investment securities have declined primarily due to maturities and prepayments, in addition to increases in our unrealized loss position on available-for-sale investments resulting from increases in market interest rates. Due to the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth for the remainder of 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1,870 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", as amended, on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Commercial $ 125,330 $ 120,985 $ 111,557 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 Commercial real estate 874,870 870,761 874,690 869,496 820,165 Total commercial loans 1,000,200 991,746 986,247 976,112 927,696 Residential mortgage 431,740 430,065 418,987 406,408 368,971 Home equity 47,069 45,689 46,909 47,768 47,928 Total residential real estate loans 478,809 475,754 465,896 454,176 416,899 Consumer 4,711 4,788 5,030 5,878 6,256 Gross loans 1,483,720 1,472,288 1,457,173 1,436,166 1,350,851 Allowance for credit losses (15,400 ) (15,400 ) (15,220 ) (13,000 ) (12,200 ) Loans, net $ 1,468,320 $ 1,456,888 $ 1,441,953 $ 1,423,166 $ 1,338,651 Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 631,697 $ 632,018 $ 636,121 $ 647,121 $ 660,490 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ 4,345 3.59 % $ 17,799 16.55 % Commercial real estate 4,109 0.47 % 54,705 6.67 % Total commercial loans 8,454 0.85 % 72,504 7.82 % Residential mortgage 1,675 0.39 % 62,769 17.01 % Home equity 1,380 3.02 % (859 ) (1.79 )% Total residential real estate loans 3,055 0.64 % 61,910 14.85 % Consumer (77 ) (1.61 )% (1,545 ) (24.70 )% Gross loans 11,432 0.78 % 132,869 9.84 % Allowance for credit losses - - % (3,200 ) 26.23 % Loans, net $ 11,432 0.78 % $ 129,669 9.69 % Memo items: Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (321 ) (0.05 )% $ (28,793 ) (4.36 )%



The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 124,860 $ 120,854 $ 111,426 $ 106,616 $ 107,531 Commercial real estate 874,701 870,580 874,509 869,313 819,982 Residential mortgage 428,927 428,147 416,879 404,308 367,652 Home equity 46,898 45,535 46,761 47,728 47,887 Consumer 4,711 4,788 5,020 5,871 6,251 Subtotal 1,480,097 1,469,904 1,454,595 1,433,836 1,349,303 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 470 131 131 - - Commercial real estate 169 181 181 183 183 Residential mortgage 2,813 1,918 2,108 2,100 1,319 Home equity 171 154 148 40 41 Consumer - - 10 7 5 Subtotal 3,623 2,384 2,578 2,330 1,548 Gross Loans $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851



The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,362 $ 1,488 $ 1,324 $ 1,094 $ 1,129 Commercial real estate 8,703 8,991 8,765 7,480 7,126 Residential mortgage 4,439 4,453 4,576 3,878 3,458 Home equity 315 325 416 370 370 Consumer 36 40 49 128 90 Unallocated 294 49 - - - Subtotal 15,149 15,346 15,130 12,950 12,173 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 248 15 3 - - Commercial real estate - - - - - Residential mortgage 3 39 77 43 27 Home equity - - - - - Consumer - - 10 7 - Unallocated - - - - - Subtotal 251 54 90 50 27 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200 Commercial and industrial $ 1,610 $ 1,503 $ 1,327 $ 1,094 $ 1,129 Commercial real estate 8,703 8,991 8,765 7,480 7,126 Residential mortgage 4,442 4,492 4,653 3,921 3,485 Home equity 315 325 416 370 370 Consumer 36 40 59 135 90 Unallocated 294 49 - - - Allowance for credit losses $ 15,400 $ 15,400 $ 15,220 $ 13,000 $ 12,200

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we have shifted attention to new concerns associated with inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of September 30, 2023, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

Due to the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination.



Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease : Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Medical office : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Industrial : Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Self storage : Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail : Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Net lease $ 160,077 $ 159,199 $ 161,392 $ 165,848 $ 160,453 Retail strip centers 96,567 96,310 95,726 89,671 85,050 Office 62,959 62,062 59,867 60,166 58,997 Special use 57,612 57,978 41,932 35,284 25,289 Medical office 28,591 28,752 30,363 30,305 29,679 Industrial 28,906 28,661 29,025 30,396 32,222 Self storage 21,993 22,169 22,265 22,285 22,467 Mixed use 19,833 19,412 19,054 19,208 19,405 Retail 14,115 14,998 17,429 15,437 15,279 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 490,653 $ 489,541 $ 477,053 $ 468,600 $ 448,841 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Net lease $ 878 0.55 % $ (376 ) (0.23 )% Retail strip centers 257 0.27 % 11,517 13.54 % Office 897 1.45 % 3,962 6.72 % Special use (366 ) (0.63 )% 32,323 127.81 % Medical office (161 ) (0.56 )% (1,088 ) (3.67 )% Industrial 245 0.85 % (3,316 ) (10.29 )% Self storage (176 ) (0.79 )% (474 ) (2.11 )% Mixed use 421 2.17 % 428 2.21 % Retail (883 ) (5.89 )% (1,164 ) (7.62 )% Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 1,112 0.23 % $ 41,812 9.32 %



The following table presents the average aggregate loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Net lease $ 1,300 $ 1,292 $ 1,299 $ 1,307 $ 1,286 Retail strip centers 2,115 2,081 2,087 2,092 1,994 Office 1,294 1,332 1,409 1,422 1,405 Special use 2,134 2,342 1,951 1,703 1,335 Medical office 1,145 1,159 1,193 1,212 1,187 Industrial 1,072 1,025 1,038 1,050 1,120 Self storage 1,692 1,583 1,590 1,714 1,605 Mixed use 1,240 1,294 1,466 1,478 1,493 Retail 429 450 474 459 449 Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $ 1,362 $ 1,366 $ 1,352 $ 1,346 $ 1,304



The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Net lease 10.79 % 10.81 % 11.08 % 11.55 % 11.88 % Retail strip centers 6.51 % 6.54 % 6.57 % 6.24 % 6.30 % Office 4.24 % 4.22 % 4.11 % 4.19 % 4.37 % Special use 3.88 % 3.94 % 2.88 % 2.46 % 1.87 % Medical office 1.93 % 1.95 % 2.08 % 2.11 % 2.20 % Industrial 1.95 % 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.12 % 2.39 % Self storage 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.55 % 1.66 % Mixed use 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.44 % Retail 0.95 % 1.02 % 1.20 % 1.07 % 1.13 % Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans 33.07 % 33.26 % 32.75 % 32.63 % 33.24 %



Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Accruing interest Current $ 1,477,386 $ 1,466,354 $ 1,449,266 $ 1,428,691 $ 1,346,141 Past due 30-89 days 2,711 3,550 5,185 5,182 3,131 Past due 90 days or more - - 144 - 71 Total accruing interest 1,480,097 1,469,904 1,454,595 1,433,873 1,349,343 Nonaccrual 3,623 2,384 2,578 2,293 1,508 Total loans $ 1,483,720 $ 1,472,288 $ 1,457,173 $ 1,436,166 $ 1,350,851 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 6,334 $ 5,934 $ 7,907 $ 7,475 $ 4,710



The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of: